Feathers is a minimalist real-time web framework written in JavaScript. Vue-Feathers is a plugin for Vue.js that integrates it with Feathers.
NOTE: It's supposed to be compatible both with Vue 1.x and 2.x. It requires IE9+ or Safari 5+
npm install vue-feathers --save
// Include and set up feathers client
const Feathers = require('feathers/client')
const hooks = require('feathers-hooks')
const authentication = require('feathers-authentication/client')
const socketio = require('feathers-socketio/client')
const io = require('socket.io-client')
const socket = io('http://localhost:3030/')
const feathers = Feathers()
.configure(socketio(socket))
.configure(hooks())
.configure(authentication({storage: window.localStorage}))
// Include it as a CommonJS module
const Vue = require('vue')
const vueFeathers = require('vue-feathers')
// And plug it in
Vue.use(vueFeathers, feathers)
Now in every component you get a new property called
$services, which allows you to interact with all of your Feathers services:
this.$services.messages.find()
// or
this.$services.messages.create(...)
To subscribe on the events your services generate, you just need to use a separate
feathers section in your component:
export default {
data() {
return {
...
}
},
methods: {
...
}
feathers: { // here is our section
messages: { // here is the subsection for the 'messages' service
created(data) {
...
},
updated(data) {
...
}
}
}
}
Vue-feathers does all the clean up before your component is destroyed (using the
removeListener function).
In case you need to do something more complex, there is a
$feathers property for that:
this.$feathers.service('messages').on(...)