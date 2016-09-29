Feathers is a minimalist real-time web framework written in JavaScript. Vue-Feathers is a plugin for Vue.js that integrates it with Feathers.

NOTE: It's supposed to be compatible both with Vue 1.x and 2.x. It requires IE9+ or Safari 5+

Install

npm install vue-feathers --save

Usage

const Feathers = require ( 'feathers/client' ) const hooks = require ( 'feathers-hooks' ) const authentication = require ( 'feathers-authentication/client' ) const socketio = require ( 'feathers-socketio/client' ) const io = require ( 'socket.io-client' ) const socket = io( 'http://localhost:3030/' ) const feathers = Feathers() .configure(socketio(socket)) .configure(hooks()) .configure(authentication({ storage : window .localStorage})) const Vue = require ( 'vue' ) const vueFeathers = require ( 'vue-feathers' ) Vue.use(vueFeathers, feathers)

Now in every component you get a new property called $services , which allows you to interact with all of your Feathers services:

this .$services.messages.find() this .$services.messages.create(...)

To subscribe on the events your services generate, you just need to use a separate feathers section in your component:

export default { data() { return { ... } }, methods : { ... } feathers : { messages : { created(data) { ... }, updated(data) { ... } } } }

Vue-feathers does all the clean up before your component is destroyed (using the removeListener function).

In case you need to do something more complex, there is a $feathers property for that:

this .$feathers.service( 'messages' ).on(...)

License

MIT