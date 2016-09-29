openbase logo
vf

vue-feathers

by troorl
0.1.0 (see all)

Integration with the Feathers framework for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-feathers

Feathers is a minimalist real-time web framework written in JavaScript. Vue-Feathers is a plugin for Vue.js that integrates it with Feathers.

NOTE: It's supposed to be compatible both with Vue 1.x and 2.x. It requires IE9+ or Safari 5+

Install

npm install vue-feathers --save

Usage

// Include and set up feathers client
const Feathers = require('feathers/client')
const hooks = require('feathers-hooks')
const authentication = require('feathers-authentication/client')
const socketio = require('feathers-socketio/client')
const io = require('socket.io-client')

const socket = io('http://localhost:3030/')
const feathers = Feathers()
.configure(socketio(socket))
.configure(hooks())
.configure(authentication({storage: window.localStorage}))

// Include it as a CommonJS module
const Vue = require('vue')
const vueFeathers = require('vue-feathers')

// And plug it in
Vue.use(vueFeathers, feathers)

Now in every component you get a new property called $services, which allows you to interact with all of your Feathers services:

this.$services.messages.find()

// or

this.$services.messages.create(...)

To subscribe on the events your services generate, you just need to use a separate feathers section in your component:

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      ...
    }
  },

  methods: {
    ...
  }

  feathers: { // here is our section
    messages: { // here is the subsection for the 'messages' service
      created(data) {
        ...
      },

      updated(data) {
        ...
      }
    }
  }
}

Vue-feathers does all the clean up before your component is destroyed (using the removeListener function).

In case you need to do something more complex, there is a $feathers property for that:

this.$feathers.service('messages').on(...)

License

MIT

