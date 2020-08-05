Install

yarn add vue-feather-icons

Usage

import { AirplayIcon, AtSignIcon, ... } from 'vue-feather-icons'

See all icons and usage here: https://vue-feather-icons.egoist.sh

Sizing

By default, icons will be sized based on the font size of the parent element.

You can set a custom size using the size attribute. For multiple based sizing, pass the desired multiple followed by an x .

< activity-icon size = "1.5x" class = "custom-class" > </ activity-icon >

You can also set a px size directly by just passing an integer

< activity-icon size = "25" class = "custom-class" > </ activity-icon >

Tree shaking

By using ES imports like import { AirplayIcon } from 'vue-feather-icons' with webpack + minifier or Rollup, unused exports in this module will be automatically eliminated.

To make webpack tree shaking work without using any minifier, you can use the per-file icons from icons directory, e.g. import AirplayIcon from 'vue-feather-icons/icons/AirplayIcon' .

Contributing

