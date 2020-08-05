yarn add vue-feather-icons
// Only import what you need!
import { AirplayIcon, AtSignIcon, ... } from 'vue-feather-icons'
See all icons and usage here: https://vue-feather-icons.egoist.sh
By default, icons will be sized based on the font size of the parent element.
You can set a custom size using the
size attribute.
For multiple based sizing, pass the desired multiple followed by an
x.
<activity-icon size="1.5x" class="custom-class"></activity-icon>
You can also set a
px size directly by just passing an integer
<activity-icon size="25" class="custom-class"></activity-icon>
By using ES imports like
import { AirplayIcon } from 'vue-feather-icons' with webpack + minifier or Rollup, unused exports in this module will be automatically eliminated.
To make webpack tree shaking work without using any minifier, you can use the per-file icons from
icons directory, e.g.
import AirplayIcon from 'vue-feather-icons/icons/AirplayIcon'.
vue-feather-icons © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).
egoist.moe · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily