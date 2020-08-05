openbase logo
vfi

vue-feather-icons

by EGOIST
5.1.0 (see all)

Simply beautiful open source icons as Vue functional components.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.5K

GitHub Stars

539

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Icon

Readme

vue-feather-icons

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI donate

Install

yarn add vue-feather-icons

Usage

// Only import what you need!
import { AirplayIcon, AtSignIcon, ... } from 'vue-feather-icons'

See all icons and usage here: https://vue-feather-icons.egoist.sh

Sizing

By default, icons will be sized based on the font size of the parent element.

You can set a custom size using the size attribute. For multiple based sizing, pass the desired multiple followed by an x.

<activity-icon size="1.5x" class="custom-class"></activity-icon>

You can also set a px size directly by just passing an integer

<activity-icon size="25" class="custom-class"></activity-icon>

Tree shaking

By using ES imports like import { AirplayIcon } from 'vue-feather-icons' with webpack + minifier or Rollup, unused exports in this module will be automatically eliminated.

To make webpack tree shaking work without using any minifier, you can use the per-file icons from icons directory, e.g. import AirplayIcon from 'vue-feather-icons/icons/AirplayIcon'.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

vue-feather-icons © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoist.moe · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

