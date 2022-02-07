Feather icons component for Vue 3. For Vue 2, check out the
v1branch.
dist/
├── vue-feather.js (UMD, default)
├── vue-feather.min.js (UMD, compressed)
├── vue-feather.esm.js (ECMAScript Module)
├── vue-feather.esm.min.js (ECMAScript Module, compressed)
└── vue-feather.d.ts (TypeScript Declaration File)
Using npm:
npm install vue@3 feather-icons@4 vue-feather@2
Using pnpm:
pnpm add vue@3 feather-icons@4 vue-feather@2
Using Yarn:
yarn add vue@3 feather-icons@4 vue-feather@2
Using CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@3"></script><!-- Vue.js is required -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/feather-icons@4"></script><!-- Feather is required -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-feather@2"></script>
import { createApp } from 'vue';
import VueFeather from 'vue-feather';
const app = createApp({});
app.component(VueFeather.name, VueFeather);
<vue-feather type="feather"></vue-feather>
Same as Vue 3.
Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.