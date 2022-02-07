openbase logo
vf

vue-feather

by Fengyuan Chen
1.1.1 (see all)

Feather component for Vue.js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

vue-feather

Coverage Status Downloads Version Gzip Size

Feather icons component for Vue 3. For Vue 2, check out the v1 branch.

Main files

dist/
├── vue-feather.js         (UMD, default)
├── vue-feather.min.js     (UMD, compressed)
├── vue-feather.esm.js     (ECMAScript Module)
├── vue-feather.esm.min.js (ECMAScript Module, compressed)
└── vue-feather.d.ts       (TypeScript Declaration File)

Getting started

Installation

Using npm:

npm install vue@3 feather-icons@4 vue-feather@2

Using pnpm:

pnpm add vue@3 feather-icons@4 vue-feather@2

Using Yarn:

yarn add vue@3 feather-icons@4 vue-feather@2

Using CDN:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@3"></script><!-- Vue.js is required -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/feather-icons@4"></script><!-- Feather is required -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-feather@2"></script>

Usage

import { createApp } from 'vue';
import VueFeather from 'vue-feather';

const app = createApp({});

app.component(VueFeather.name, VueFeather);

<vue-feather type="feather"></vue-feather>

Browser support

Same as Vue 3.

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

MIT © Chen Fengyuan

