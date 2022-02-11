openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vfc

vue-fb-customer-chat

by Damian Przepiórka
0.2.0 (see all)

Facebook Customer Chat Plugin for Vue.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Chat

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Fb Customer Chat

npm npm npm Average time to resolve an issue Percentage of issues still open

Facebook Customer Chat Plugin for Vue.js

Demo

https://dmnwebdesign.github.io/vue-fb-customer-chat/

Installation

Install using npm

$ npm install vue-fb-customer-chat

Install using yarn

$ yarn add vue-fb-customer-chat

Usage

Setting up the Messenger

For the messenger to work, you need to enable it on Facebook first:

  1. Go to your Page on Facebook
  2. Go to About and copy the Page ID (https://www.facebook.com/help/1503421039731588)
  3. Go to Settings > Messaging
  4. Complete the setup in the Add Messenger to your website, do not forget to add both production and local URLs

For Vue.js projects.

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueFbCustomerChat from 'vue-fb-customer-chat'

Vue.use(VueFbCustomerChat, {
  page_id: null, //  change 'null' to your Facebook Page ID,
  theme_color: '#333333', // theme color in HEX
  locale: 'en_US', // default 'en_US'
})

For Nuxt.js projects.

Create 'plugins/vue-fb-customer-chat.js'

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueFbCustomerChat from 'vue-fb-customer-chat'

Vue.use(VueFbCustomerChat, {
  page_id: null, //  change 'null' to your Facebook Page ID,
  theme_color: '#333333', // theme color in HEX
  locale: 'en_US', // default 'en_US'
})

Add plugin in nuxt.config.js file for plugins section

plugins: [
  { src: '~/plugins/vue-fb-customer-chat.js', ssr: false }
],

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vac
vue-advanced-chatA beautiful chat rooms component made with Vue.js - compatible with Vue 2, Vue 3, React & Angular
GitHub Stars
747
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
vbc
vue-beautiful-chatA simple and beautiful Vue chat component backend agnostic, fully customisable and extendable.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Buggy
vsc
vue-social-chatVue.js component for your visitors and customers to send messages directly to you through social chats or customized form.
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
117
vue-chat-widgetA lean Vue.js chat ui that is backend agnostic
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
18
vbc
vue-beautiful-chat-fork-qcwA simple and beautiful Vue chat component backend agnostic, fully customisable and extendable.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

sieuthibanve
sieuthibanve.comsieuthibanveLựa chọn ngôi nhà mơ ước của bạn thật đơn giản tiện lợi với Siêu thị bản vẽ. Hệ thống cửa hàng toàn quốc cung cấp dịch vụ tư vấn trọn gói cho bạn