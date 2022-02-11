Facebook Customer Chat Plugin for Vue.js
https://dmnwebdesign.github.io/vue-fb-customer-chat/
Install using npm
$ npm install vue-fb-customer-chat
Install using yarn
$ yarn add vue-fb-customer-chat
For the messenger to work, you need to enable it on Facebook first:
About and copy the Page ID (https://www.facebook.com/help/1503421039731588)
Settings >
Messaging
Add Messenger to your website, do not forget to add both production and local URLs
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueFbCustomerChat from 'vue-fb-customer-chat'
Vue.use(VueFbCustomerChat, {
page_id: null, // change 'null' to your Facebook Page ID,
theme_color: '#333333', // theme color in HEX
locale: 'en_US', // default 'en_US'
})
Create 'plugins/vue-fb-customer-chat.js'
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueFbCustomerChat from 'vue-fb-customer-chat'
Vue.use(VueFbCustomerChat, {
page_id: null, // change 'null' to your Facebook Page ID,
theme_color: '#333333', // theme color in HEX
locale: 'en_US', // default 'en_US'
})
Add plugin in nuxt.config.js file for plugins section
plugins: [
{ src: '~/plugins/vue-fb-customer-chat.js', ssr: false }
],