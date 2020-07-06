openbase logo
vfa

vue-faq-accordion

by Vol Herasymenko
1.6.2 (see all)

❓ Simple and smooth Vue.js accordion component. Perfect for your FAQ section

Overview

Readme

vue-faq-accordion

npm

🗃 Simple and smooth vue accordion. Perfect for your FAQ section.

FAQ Section demo

💡 Live demo here

🛠 Install

npm i vue-faq-accordion

yarn add vue-faq-accordion

🚀 Usage

<template>
  <VueFaqAccordion 
    :items="myItems"
  />
</template>

<script>
import VueFaqAccordion from 'vue-faq-accordion'

export default {
  components: {
    VueFaqAccordion
  },
  data () {
    return {
      myItems: [
          {
            title: 'How many time zones are there in all?',
            value: 'Given a 24-hour day and 360 degrees of longitude around the Earth',
            category: 'Tab-1'
          },
          {
            title: 'How long is a day and year on Venus?',
            value: 'Venus takes 224.7 Earth days to complete one orbit around the Sun.',
            category: 'Tab-2'
          },
          {
            title: 'What animal smells like popcorn?',
            value: 'Binturongs smell like popcorn.',
            category: 'Tab-2'
          }
        ]
    }
  }
}
</script>

⚙ Props

props: {

  /**
   * Array of items
   * Object style {questionProperty: string, answerProperty: string, tabName: string}
   * You can change object keys names using other props (questionProperty, answerProperty, tabName)
   */
  items: {
    type: Array,
    required: true
  },

  /**
   * Key name of object in items array for specifying title of question
   */
  questionProperty: {
    type: String,
    default: 'title'
  },
  
  /**
   * Key name of object in items array for specifying content text of open question
   */
  answerProperty: {
    type: String,
    default: 'value'
  },
  
  /**
   * Key name of object in items array for specifying navigation tab name
   */
  tabName: {
    type: String,
    default: 'category'
  },
  
 /**
  * Color for hover and active tab/question
  * possible format: 'red', '#F00', 'rgba(255, 0, 0, 1)'
  */
  activeColor: {
    type: String,
    default: '#D50000'
  },
  
  /**
   * Color for borders
   */
  borderColor: {
    type: String,
    default: '#9E9E9E'
  },
  
  /**
   * Color for fonts
   */
  fontColor: {
    type: String,
    default: '#000000'
  },

  /**
   * Opened by default tabName (category)
   */
  initialTab: {
    type: String,
    default: null
  },

  /**
   * Opened by default question
   * All closed by default
   */
  initialQuestionIndex: {
    type: Number,
    default: null
  }
  
}

🔥 Events

EventPayloadDescription
categorySelect{ categoryIndex }Emitted on category change
itemSelect{ itemIndex }Emitted on item open

📎 Slots

You can define own item markup via slots:

<VueFaqAccordion
  :items="myItems"
  v-slot="itemData"
>
  <img :src="itemData.imageSrc">
</VueFaqAccordion>
  • item data is available via scoped slot (v-slot="itemData")
  • don't add margins to this element (animation become choppy)

