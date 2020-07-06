🗃 Simple and smooth vue accordion. Perfect for your FAQ section.

🛠 Install

npm i vue-faq-accordion

yarn add vue-faq-accordion

🚀 Usage

<template> <VueFaqAccordion :items="myItems" /> </template> <script> import VueFaqAccordion from 'vue-faq-accordion' export default { components: { VueFaqAccordion }, data () { return { myItems: [ { title: 'How many time zones are there in all?', value: 'Given a 24-hour day and 360 degrees of longitude around the Earth', category: 'Tab-1' }, { title: 'How long is a day and year on Venus?', value: 'Venus takes 224.7 Earth days to complete one orbit around the Sun.', category: 'Tab-2' }, { title: 'What animal smells like popcorn?', value: 'Binturongs smell like popcorn.', category: 'Tab-2' } ] } } } </script>

⚙ Props

props: { items : { type : Array , required : true }, questionProperty : { type : String , default : 'title' }, answerProperty : { type : String , default : 'value' }, tabName : { type : String , default : 'category' }, activeColor : { type : String , default : '#D50000' }, borderColor : { type : String , default : '#9E9E9E' }, fontColor : { type : String , default : '#000000' }, initialTab : { type : String , default : null }, initialQuestionIndex : { type : Number , default : null } }

🔥 Events

Event Payload Description categorySelect { categoryIndex } Emitted on category change itemSelect { itemIndex } Emitted on item open

📎 Slots

You can define own item markup via slots:

<VueFaqAccordion :items="myItems" v-slot="itemData" > <img :src="itemData.imageSrc"> </VueFaqAccordion>