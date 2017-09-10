openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vf

vue-fancybox

by 谢成刚
1.0.3 (see all)

Image preview component based on vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

121

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Lightbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Overview

Image preview component based on vue.js

More gestures are still in development.

DEMO

vue-fancybox

Install

npm install vue-fancybox --save

import fancyBox from 'vue-fancybox';

Base Usage

<div class="list" v-for="(n, index) in imageList" :data-index="index">
  <img @click="open($event)" :src="n.url">
</div>

export default {
  data () {
    return {
      imageList: [
        { width: 900, height: 675, url: 'http://ocm0knkb1.bkt.clouddn.com/1-1.jpg' },
        { width: 601, height: 1024, url: 'http://ocm0knkb1.bkt.clouddn.com/1-2.jpg' },
        { width: 1024, height: 700, url: 'http://ocm0knkb1.bkt.clouddn.com/1-3.jpg' }
      ]
    }
  },
  methods: {
    open (e) {
      fancyBox(e.target, this.imageList);
    }
  }
}

Options

fancyBox Parameter:

ParameterDescription
e.targetThe current clicked image.
this.imageListA list of images.

this.imageList Options:

OptionDescriptionType
widthThe width of the image.Number
heightThe height of the image.Number
urlThe address of the image.String

example


$ cd example

$ npm install

$ npm run dev

prompt

Need postcss-salad support

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vel
vue-easy-lightboxA tiny lightbox component for Vue.js 3.0 :tada::tada: https://xiongamao.github.io/vue-easy-lightbox/
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vcl
vue-cool-lightboxVue.js lightbox inspired by fancybox.
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-gallery-slideshow🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
v-imgVuejs plugin for image viewing
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vg
vue-gallery:camera: Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
vue-it-biggerA simple image / (YouTube) video lightbox component for Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
823
See 26 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial