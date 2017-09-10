Image preview component based on vue.js
More gestures are still in development.
npm install vue-fancybox --save
import fancyBox from 'vue-fancybox';
<div class="list" v-for="(n, index) in imageList" :data-index="index">
<img @click="open($event)" :src="n.url">
</div>
export default {
data () {
return {
imageList: [
{ width: 900, height: 675, url: 'http://ocm0knkb1.bkt.clouddn.com/1-1.jpg' },
{ width: 601, height: 1024, url: 'http://ocm0knkb1.bkt.clouddn.com/1-2.jpg' },
{ width: 1024, height: 700, url: 'http://ocm0knkb1.bkt.clouddn.com/1-3.jpg' }
]
}
},
methods: {
open (e) {
fancyBox(e.target, this.imageList);
}
}
}
fancyBox Parameter:
|Parameter
|Description
|e.target
|The current clicked image.
|this.imageList
|A list of images.
this.imageList Options:
|Option
|Description
|Type
|width
|The width of the image.
|Number
|height
|The height of the image.
|Number
|url
|The address of the image.
|String
$ cd example
$ npm install
$ npm run dev
Need postcss-salad support