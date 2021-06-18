Vue Facebook Login

A renderless Vue.js component for composing Facebook login.

NPM

npm install vue-facebook-login-component

Yarn

yarn add vue-facebook-login-component

NPM (Vue 3)

npm install vue-facebook-login-component-next

Yarn (Vue 3)

yarn add vue-facebook-login-component-next

Embed Directly

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-facebook-login-component/dist/vueFacebookLoginComponent.umd.min.js" > </ script >

When embedding, the script automatically registers itself as a Vue plugin.

To use the component in your template, simply import and register with your component.

Template and Script

< template > < v-facebook-login app-id = "966242223397117" > </ v-facebook-login > </ template > < script > import VFacebookLogin from 'vue-facebook-login-component' export default { components : { VFacebookLogin, }, } </ script >

Zero dependencies (umd, minified + gzipped at 7.85 KiB ).

). Supports Vue.js 3 (umd, tree-shakeable, minified + gzipped at 3.6 KiB ).

). Customizable through props and scoped-slots.

Scope component (renderless/render-props pattern).

Button component with CSS Flexbox and rem sizing.

sizing. High quality, handpicked freeware SVG logos.

See JS Fiddle for a vanilla example.

Name Type Default Note value Object {} Used for one-way V-Model. [ * ] app-id String NONE Required. [ * ] version String 'v6.0' See versions. [ * ] options Object { cookie: true, xfbml: true, autoLogAppEvents: true } See options. [ * ] login-options Object { scope: 'email' } See options. [ * ] logo-class String NONE logo-style Object {} text-class String NONE text-style Object {} loader-class String NONE loader-style Object {} transition Array [] Array of CSS transition values. Example:



[ 'background-color 0.15s ease-in-out', 'padding 0.15s ease-in-out', ... ] . use-alt-logo Boolean false Use Flaticon Facebook logo. async-delay Number 0 Minimum delay for asynchronous operations. [ * ] sdk-locale String 'en_US' See localization. [ * ]

[ * ] - Scope component prop.

Offering an alternative logo from Iconmonstr (this will bring back v1.x logo). This prop was released as useAlternateLogo in 2.0.0 but shortened to useAltLogo in 2.1.0 , a one-off breaking change.

Name Default Description login 'Continue with Facebook' logout 'Logout' working 'Please wait...' logo Iconmonstr Facebook 6 See Iconmonstr for more options. before NONE Before all nested elements. after NONE After all nested elements. error '⛔ Error' Shown on error (e.g., SDK load failure).

Name Payload Description Note sdk-init (sdk[Object]) Returns an object with

Facebook SDK instance and scope object. [ * ] login (response[Object]) User logged in. [ * ] logout (response[Object]) User logged out. [ * ] click [Void] [ * ]

[ * ] - Scope component event.

You can use this event to grab the Facebook SDK instance, but also the underlying component scope object. Using this object, you can control the component empirically, similarly to how you would with ref .

⚠️ The scope reference is not reactive and you cannot relay on it for other than utilizing the scope methods. For reactivity, use the v-model directive.

< template > < div > < v-facebook-login v-model = "model" @ sdk-init = "handleSdkInit" /> < button v-if = "scope.logout && model.connected" @ click = "scope.logout" > Logout </ button > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { data : () => ({ FB : {}, model : {}, scope : {}, }), methods : { handleSdkInit({ FB, scope }) { this .FB = FB this .scope = scope }, }, } </ script >

If props, slots and events do not provide enough customization, you can use an underlying component called v-fb-login-scope . This component uses the render prop (known as "scoped-slot" in Vue) approach for composition. This means, it does not render any HTML or CSS, but rather expose a scoped-slot with attributes and methods that are committed as API.

Props and Events

Refer to the tables above for scope component specific props/events.

Name Type Description login Function Call SDK login method. logout Function Call SDK logout method. toggleLogin Function Toggle SDK login/logout methods. working Boolean Asynchronous operation is taking place. idle Boolean No asynchronous operation is taking place. connected Boolean User is logged in. disconnected Boolean User is logged out. enabled Boolean Button is enabled. disabled Boolean Button is disabled.

The following snippet is a minimal usage example, see source for a real-world example.

< template > < v-facebook-login-scope > < button slot-scope = "scope" > </ button > </ v-facebook-login-scope > </ template > < script > import { VFBLoginScope as VFacebookLoginScope } from 'vue-facebook-login-component' export default { components : { VFacebookLoginScope, }, } </ script >

This component embeds the Facebook SDK snippet unless it find an existing SDK instance. However, be sure to resolve window.fbAsyncInit before a component instance is created, otherwise a racing condition will occur and it may not be able to find the SDK instance. See Facebook docs for more.

This component renders on the client-side only. To do that, you have to complete a few steps.

< template > < client-only > < v-facebook-login app-id = "966242223397117" > </ v-facebook-login > </ client-only > </ template > < script > export default { components : { VFacebookLogin : () => process.client ? import ( 'vue-facebook-login-component' ) : null , }, } </ script >

Version 3.x

🧡 Mind breaking changes from 3.x to 2.x .

Version 3.x does NOT include polyfills ( core-js ) as 2.x , in fact it was an error to include them at all. If you require new language API support for legacy browsers, you might have to add it to your app or setup your build target correctly, which will auto apply the necessary polyfills. See Vue CLI docs: https://cli.vuejs.org/guide/browser-compatibility.html#polyfills

Version 2.x

❤️ You probably don't need to apply transformations or polyfills to support IE.

The current build statistically targets legacy browsers like IE 11 and applies transforms and polyfills adaptively. However, it is bound to change in the future as statistics change. In such case, you'll need to add @babel/polyfill to your dependencies (notice the deprecated way to do it and the newly recommended one). Additionally, you'll have to add this component to your transpiled dependencies (e.g., using transpileDependencies option in vue.config.js ).

⚠️ Notice the difference between a transform and a polyfill. Future syntax has to be transformed, while new language API requires a polyfill.

Version 1.x

💚 TL;DR: Upgrade to 2.x to support legacy browsers.

Versions <=1.3.6 should work in legacy browsers without issues. Versions 1.3.7-1.5.0 require @babel/polyfill if your app doesn't already include it. Versions 1.5.1 to 1.6.0 have a maltransformed and unpolyfilled build that will not work with legacy browsers unless you add it to your transpiled dependencies and import @babel/polyfill . To fix that please upgrade to 2.x (recommended) or downgrade to <= 1.5.0 .

Fork, clone and use the following scripts.

Component

yarn start

Documentation

yarn start:docs

Tests

yarn test

Support

Please search existing issues (including closed ones) before starting a new issue. 🙌

Contributing

Start a pull request, run tests and update as necessary before submitting.

Attributions

Facebook API documentation.

Facebook user experience guideline.

Facebook fonts and colors, article by Sitepoint.

License

Copyright (c) 2020 by MIT