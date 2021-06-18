A renderless Vue.js component for composing Facebook login.
npm install vue-facebook-login-component
yarn add vue-facebook-login-component
npm install vue-facebook-login-component-next
yarn add vue-facebook-login-component-next
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-facebook-login-component/dist/vueFacebookLoginComponent.umd.min.js"></script>
When embedding, the script automatically registers itself as a Vue plugin.
To use the component in your template, simply import and register with your component.
<template>
<v-facebook-login app-id="966242223397117"></v-facebook-login>
</template>
<script>
import VFacebookLogin from 'vue-facebook-login-component'
export default {
components: {
VFacebookLogin,
},
}
</script>
See JS Fiddle for a vanilla example.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Note
|value
|Object
{}
|Used for one-way V-Model. [ * ]
|app-id
|String
NONE
|Required. [ * ]
|version
|String
'v6.0'
|See versions. [ * ]
|options
|Object
{ cookie: true, xfbml: true, autoLogAppEvents: true }
|See options. [ * ]
|login-options
|Object
{ scope: 'email' }
|See options. [ * ]
|logo-class
|String
NONE
|logo-style
|Object
{}
|text-class
|String
NONE
|text-style
|Object
{}
|loader-class
|String
NONE
|loader-style
|Object
{}
|transition
|Array
[]
|Array of CSS transition values. Example:
[ 'background-color 0.15s ease-in-out', 'padding 0.15s ease-in-out', ... ].
|use-alt-logo
|Boolean
false
|Use Flaticon Facebook logo.
|async-delay
|Number
|0
|Minimum delay for asynchronous operations. [ * ]
|sdk-locale
|String
|'en_US'
|See localization. [ * ]
[ * ] - Scope component prop.
Offering an alternative logo from Iconmonstr (this will bring back
v1.x logo). This prop was released as
useAlternateLogo in
2.0.0 but shortened to
useAltLogo in
2.1.0, a one-off breaking change.
|Name
|Default
|Description
|login
'Continue with Facebook'
|logout
'Logout'
|working
'Please wait...'
|logo
|Iconmonstr Facebook 6
|See Iconmonstr for more options.
|before
NONE
|Before all nested elements.
|after
NONE
|After all nested elements.
|error
'⛔ Error'
|Shown on error (e.g., SDK load failure).
|Name
|Payload
|Description
|Note
|sdk-init
|(sdk[Object])
|Returns an object with
Facebook SDK instance and
scope object.
|[ * ]
|login
|(response[Object])
|User logged in.
|[ * ]
|logout
|(response[Object])
|User logged out.
|[ * ]
|click
|[Void]
|[ * ]
[ * ] - Scope component event.
You can use this event to grab the Facebook SDK instance, but also the underlying component
scope object. Using this object, you can control the component empirically, similarly to how you would with
ref.
⚠️ The scope reference is not reactive and you cannot relay on it for other than utilizing the scope methods. For reactivity, use the
v-modeldirective.
<template>
<div>
<v-facebook-login v-model="model" @sdk-init="handleSdkInit" />
<button v-if="scope.logout && model.connected" @click="scope.logout">
Logout
</button>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data: () => ({
FB: {},
model: {},
scope: {},
}),
methods: {
handleSdkInit({ FB, scope }) {
this.FB = FB
this.scope = scope
},
},
}
</script>
If props, slots and events do not provide enough customization, you can use an underlying component called
v-fb-login-scope. This component uses the render prop (known as "scoped-slot" in Vue) approach for composition. This means, it does not render any HTML or CSS, but rather expose a scoped-slot with attributes and methods that are committed as API.
Refer to the tables above for scope component specific props/events.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|login
|Function
|Call SDK login method.
|logout
|Function
|Call SDK logout method.
|toggleLogin
|Function
|Toggle SDK login/logout methods.
|working
|Boolean
|Asynchronous operation is taking place.
|idle
|Boolean
|No asynchronous operation is taking place.
|connected
|Boolean
|User is logged in.
|disconnected
|Boolean
|User is logged out.
|enabled
|Boolean
|Button is enabled.
|disabled
|Boolean
|Button is disabled.
The following snippet is a minimal usage example, see source for a real-world example.
<template>
<v-facebook-login-scope>
<!-- Compose HTML/CSS here, otherwise nothing will be rendered -->
<button slot-scope="scope">
<!-- Compose with `scope` here -->
</button>
</v-facebook-login-scope>
</template>
<script>
import { VFBLoginScope as VFacebookLoginScope } from 'vue-facebook-login-component'
export default {
components: {
VFacebookLoginScope,
},
}
</script>
This component embeds the Facebook SDK snippet unless it find an existing SDK instance. However, be sure to resolve
window.fbAsyncInit before a component instance is created, otherwise a racing condition will occur and it may not be able to find the SDK instance. See Facebook docs for more.
This component renders on the client-side only. To do that, you have to complete a few steps.
nuxt.config.js for HTTPS.
<template>
<client-only>
<v-facebook-login app-id="966242223397117"></v-facebook-login>
</client-only>
</template>
<script>
export default {
components: {
VFacebookLogin: () =>
process.client ? import('vue-facebook-login-component') : null,
},
}
</script>
🧡 Mind breaking changes from
3.xto
2.x.
Version
3.x does NOT include polyfills (
core-js) as
2.x, in fact it was an error to include them at all. If you require new language API support for legacy browsers, you might have to add it to your app or setup your build target correctly, which will auto apply the necessary polyfills. See Vue CLI docs: https://cli.vuejs.org/guide/browser-compatibility.html#polyfills
❤️ You probably don't need to apply transformations or polyfills to support IE.
The current build statistically targets legacy browsers like IE 11 and applies transforms and polyfills adaptively. However, it is bound to change in the future as statistics change. In such case, you'll need to add @babel/polyfill to your dependencies (notice the deprecated way to do it and the newly recommended one). Additionally, you'll have to add this component to your transpiled dependencies (e.g., using
transpileDependencies option in
vue.config.js).
⚠️ Notice the difference between a transform and a polyfill. Future syntax has to be transformed, while new language API requires a polyfill.
💚 TL;DR: Upgrade to
2.xto support legacy browsers.
Versions
<=1.3.6 should work in legacy browsers without issues. Versions
1.3.7-1.5.0 require
@babel/polyfill if your app doesn't already include it. Versions
1.5.1 to
1.6.0 have a maltransformed and unpolyfilled build that will not work with legacy browsers unless you add it to your transpiled dependencies and import
@babel/polyfill. To fix that please upgrade to
2.x (recommended) or downgrade to
<= 1.5.0.
Fork, clone and use the following scripts.
yarn start
yarn start:docs
yarn test
Please search existing issues (including closed ones) before starting a new issue. 🙌
Start a pull request, run tests and update as necessary before submitting.
Copyright (c) 2020 by MIT