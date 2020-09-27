Fabric.Canvas, Fabric.Circle, Fabric.Ellipse, Fabric.Group, Fabric.ImageFromURL, Fabric.Line, Fabric.Path, Fabric.Polygon, Fabric.Polyline, Fabric.Rectangle, Fabric.SVGFromURL, Fabric.Text, Fabric.Triangle
$ npm install vue-fabric-wrapper
<template>
<div id="app">
<fabric-canvas>
<fabric-circle :id="3"></fabric-circle>
</fabric-canvas>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import vueFabricWrapper from "vue-fabric-wrapper";
export default {
name: "App",
components: {
FabricCanvas: vueFabricWrapper.FabricCanvas,
FabricCircle: vueFabricWrapper.FabricCircle
}
};
</script>
<style>
#app {
font-family: "Avenir", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
text-align: center;
color: #2c3e50;
margin-top: 60px;
}
</style>
Create Plugin with the following example code
import Vue from 'vue';
import vueFabricWrapper from 'vue-fabric-wrapper';
Vue.component("FabricCanvas", vueFabricWrapper.FabricCanvas)
Vue.component("FabricCircle", vueFabricWrapper.FabricCircle)
Add this to nuxt.config and use mode client
module.exports = {
plugins: [
{ src: "@/plugins/fabric.js", mode: "client" }
]
}
Finally use client-only to render only on the client side
<template>
<client-only>
<fabric-canvas>
<fabric-circle :id="2"></fabric-circle>
</fabric-canvas>
</client-only>
</template>
<script>
export default {
};
</script>
<style>
</style>
npm run serve
Runs the app in the development mode.
Open http://localhost:8080 to view it in the browser.
The page will reload if you make edits.
You will also see any lint errors in the console.