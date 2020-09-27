Stick Man Example:

Currently implemented the following Fabric Objects:

Fabric.Canvas, Fabric.Circle, Fabric.Ellipse, Fabric.Group, Fabric.ImageFromURL, Fabric.Line, Fabric.Path, Fabric.Polygon, Fabric.Polyline, Fabric.Rectangle, Fabric.SVGFromURL, Fabric.Text, Fabric.Triangle

⚙️ Installation

$ npm install vue-fabric-wrapper

📄 Documents

🚀 How to use in Vue

<template> <div id="app"> <fabric-canvas> <fabric-circle :id="3"></fabric-circle> </fabric-canvas> </div> </template> <script> import vueFabricWrapper from "vue-fabric-wrapper"; export default { name: "App", components: { FabricCanvas: vueFabricWrapper.FabricCanvas, FabricCircle: vueFabricWrapper.FabricCircle } }; </script> <style> #app { font-family: "Avenir", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale; text-align: center; color: #2c3e50; margin-top: 60px; } </style>

🚀 How to use in Nuxt

Create Plugin with the following example code

import Vue from 'vue' ; import vueFabricWrapper from 'vue-fabric-wrapper' ; Vue.component( "FabricCanvas" , vueFabricWrapper.FabricCanvas) Vue.component( "FabricCircle" , vueFabricWrapper.FabricCircle)

Add this to nuxt.config and use mode client

module . exports = { plugins: [ { src: "@/plugins/fabric.js" , mode: "client" } ] }

Finally use client-only to render only on the client side

< template > < client-only > < fabric-canvas > < fabric-circle :id = "2" > </ fabric-circle > </ fabric-canvas > </ client-only > </ template > < script > export default { }; </ script > < style > </ style >

⚙️ Development

npm run serve

Runs the app in the development mode.

Open http://localhost:8080 to view it in the browser.

The page will reload if you make edits.

You will also see any lint errors in the console.