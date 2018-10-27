Floating Action Button for Vue.
The component supports multiple action buttons so you can add as many actions as you need. It will fire an event to the parent when clicking on each one.
npm install vue-fab --save
Include the following stylesheets on your document's head
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons">
And
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/animate.css/3.5.2/animate.min.css">
|Properties
|Type
|Values
bg-color
|String
|Default '#333333'
Accepts all color formats: HEX, RGB & RGBA
position
|String
|Default 'bottom-left'
Options: 'bottom-left', 'bottom-right', 'top-left','top-right'
position-type
|String
|Default 'fixed'
Options: 'fixed' or 'absolute'
z-index
|String
|Default '999'
Set any value that suits your needs.
ripple-show
|Boolean
|Default true
Options: true or false.
ripple-color
|String
|Default 'light'
Options: 'light' or 'dark'.
icon-size
|String
|Default 'medium'
Options: 'small', 'medium' or 'large'.
main-icon
|String
|Default 'add'
Use icons from the material icon library.
main-tooltip
|String
|Default
null
actions
|Array
|Details bellow
fixed-tooltip
|Boolean
|Default 'false'
if true, it shows the tooltip beside the actions
enable-rotation
|Boolean
|Default 'true'
if true, the fab will rotate to indicate that it has been opened. Will not rotate if there are no actions specified.
start-opened
|Boolean
|Default 'false'
if true, the fab will start opened.
toggle-when-away
|Boolean
|Default 'true'
if false, the fab will not be closed when clicking outside from the fab component.
|Properties
|Type
|Values
name
|String
|Name of the event
icon
|String
|Icon name (Please refer to Material icons)
tooltip
|String
|If not used, tooltip won't appear.
color
|String
|Default
bg-color value
Accepts all color formats: HEX, RGB & RGBA
Include the component in your .vue file,
actions prop is required for the component to work. The
@event has to match the name given in the
actions prop.
<template>
<fab :actions="fabActions"
@cache="cache"
@alertMe="alert"
></fab>
</template>
Either
color and
position are set by default but they can be changed.
<fab
:position="position"
:bg-color="bgColor"
:actions="fabActions"
@cache="cache"
@alertMe="alert"
></fab>
Match your data with your components props. The
bgColor accepts either HEX, RBG or RGBA format.
Remember: Only material icons are accepted.
<script>
import fab from 'vue-fab'
export default {
components: {
fab
},
data(){
return {
bgColor: '#778899',
position: 'top-right',
fabActions: [
{
name: 'cache',
icon: 'cached'
},
{
name: 'alertMe',
icon: 'add_alert'
}
]
}
},
methods:{
cache(){
console.log('Cache Cleared');
},
alert(){
alert('Clicked on alert icon');
}
}
}
</script>