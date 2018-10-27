FAB

Floating Action Button for Vue.

The component supports multiple action buttons so you can add as many actions as you need. It will fire an event to the parent when clicking on each one.

Live Demo

Installation

npm install vue-fab --save

Dependencies

Include the following stylesheets on your document's head

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" >

And

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/animate.css/3.5.2/animate.min.css" >

Properties

Properties Type Values bg-color String Default '#333333'

Accepts all color formats: HEX, RGB & RGBA position String Default 'bottom-left'

Options: 'bottom-left', 'bottom-right', 'top-left','top-right' position-type String Default 'fixed'

Options: 'fixed' or 'absolute' z-index String Default '999'

Set any value that suits your needs. ripple-show Boolean Default true

Options: true or false. ripple-color String Default 'light'

Options: 'light' or 'dark'. icon-size String Default 'medium'

Options: 'small', 'medium' or 'large'. main-icon String Default 'add'

Use icons from the material icon library. main-tooltip String Default null actions Array Details bellow fixed-tooltip Boolean Default 'false'

if true, it shows the tooltip beside the actions enable-rotation Boolean Default 'true'

if true, the fab will rotate to indicate that it has been opened. Will not rotate if there are no actions specified. start-opened Boolean Default 'false'

if true, the fab will start opened. toggle-when-away Boolean Default 'true'

if false, the fab will not be closed when clicking outside from the fab component.

actions

Properties Type Values name String Name of the event icon String Icon name (Please refer to Material icons) tooltip String If not used, tooltip won't appear. color String Default bg-color value

Accepts all color formats: HEX, RGB & RGBA

Examples

Include the component in your .vue file, actions prop is required for the component to work. The @event has to match the name given in the actions prop.

< template > < fab :actions = "fabActions" @ cache = "cache" @ alertMe = "alert" > </ fab > </ template >

Either color and position are set by default but they can be changed.

< fab :position = "position" :bg-color = "bgColor" :actions = "fabActions" @ cache = "cache" @ alertMe = "alert" > </ fab >

Match your data with your components props. The bgColor accepts either HEX, RBG or RGBA format.

Remember: Only material icons are accepted.