A simple extend the default layout or create custom layouts for your SPA Vue.js, using dynamic import component.

For vue-extend-layout version 1.* you can access this link

You can easily add the vue-extend-layout in your vue-cli 3 project.

vue add layouts

You will be asked if you want the plugin to configure the component for you automatically, if you accept, the plugin will create the default layout in the src/layouts/default.vue directory and will convert your App.vue into a wrapper for the layouts, similar to this example (https://github.com/ktquez/vue-extend-layout#in-your-appvue)

Others installations

NPM

npm install vue-extend-layout --save

Yarn

yarn add vue-extend-layout

Create and Using layouts

First of all:

Create a directory called layouts/ inside the main directory of your application, usually it will be from src/layouts/

inside the main directory of your application, usually it will be from Inside the layout directory create a layout called default.vue

For example:

src/layouts/default.vue

<template> <div> <YourHeader /> <YourSidebar /> <div class="container"> <router-view /> </div> <YourFooter /> </div> </template> <script> export default { name: 'defaultLayout' // you can enter any name (optional) } </script> <style> /* your style */ </style>

In your App.vue

<template> <div id="app"> <vue-extend-layouts /> </div> </template> <script> import VueExtendLayouts from 'vue-extend-layout' export default { name: 'App', components: { VueExtendLayouts } } </script>

Custom extend layout

To create a layout you just need to create a component within the layouts directory and name that component.

For example: src/layouts/auth.vue

<template> <div> <header-login /> <div class="container-login"> <router-view /> </div> </div> </template> <script> export default { name: 'MyNameComponent' // you can enter any name (optional) } </script> <style> /* your style */ </style>

And to extend this layout in any the desired route, simply include the property layout: auth in meta object of the route.

{ path : '/login' , name : 'Login' , component : () => import ( '@/pages/Login' ), meta : { layout : 'auth' } }

Create a error layout (Optional)

For example: src/layouts/error.vue

<template> <div> <h1>PAGE NOT FOUND</h1> </div> </template> <script> export default { name: 'error' // you can enter any name (optional) } </script> <style> /* your style */ </style>

And in the route add in the 'meta' object the 'layout' property with the name of the layout component, in this case 'error'.

{ path : '*' , name : 'Error' , meta : { layout : 'error' } }

Defining the directory path of layouts

Prop Data Type default Description path String layouts The layout directory path without a slash at the end

<template> <div id="app"> <vue-extend-layouts path="views/layouts" /> </div> </template> <script> import VueExtendLayouts from 'vue-extend-layout' export default { name: 'App', components: { VueExtendLayouts } } </script>

In this example the layouts will be in src/views/layouts

Loading layout

For pages that need to load ajax requests and that take a moment to load, you can define a custom layout for a loading effect. Working only reloaded page;

Attn: Only works when the page refreshes.

Prop Data Type default Description loading String null Set the loading layout for late routes

<template> <div id="app"> <vue-extend-layouts loading="loading" /> </div> </template> <script> import VueExtendLayouts from 'vue-extend-layout' export default { name: 'App', components: { VueExtendLayouts } } </script>

In the above example, the webpack will load the layout loading.vue

Layout prefix

Add a prefix, avoiding conflict between the components of the layout and its application.

It also gives you the ability to load layouts according to the user's choices and seasonality, such as loading layouts on commemorative dates, using a new or modified version of the application, internationalization defining a layout template for a particular country, and so on.

Prop Data Type default Description prefix String Set the layout prefix

<template> <div id="app"> <vue-extend-layouts prefix="old-" /> </div> </template> <script> import VueExtendLayouts from 'vue-extend-layout' export default { name: 'App', components: { VueExtendLayouts } } </script>

For example, if the layout is default.vue and you add the prefix old- the webpack will load the old-default.vue layout

Contributing

Check the open issues or open a new issue to start a discussion around your feature idea or the bug you found.

Fork repository, make changes, add your name and link in the contributors session readme.md

Send a pull request

If you want a faster communication, check out my blog ktquez.com or find me on Twitter @ktquez

Thank you for using!