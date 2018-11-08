A simple extend the default layout or create custom layouts for your SPA Vue.js, using dynamic import component.
For vue-extend-layout version 1.* you can access this link
You can easily add the vue-extend-layout in your vue-cli 3 project.
vue add layouts
You will be asked if you want the plugin to configure the component for you automatically, if you accept, the plugin will create the default layout in the
src/layouts/default.vue directory and will convert your
App.vue into a wrapper for the layouts, similar to this example (https://github.com/ktquez/vue-extend-layout#in-your-appvue)
NPM
npm install vue-extend-layout --save
Yarn
yarn add vue-extend-layout
First of all:
layouts/ inside the main directory of your application, usually it will be from
src/layouts/
default.vue
For example:
src/layouts/default.vue
<template>
<div>
<YourHeader />
<YourSidebar />
<div class="container">
<router-view />
</div>
<YourFooter />
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'defaultLayout' // you can enter any name (optional)
}
</script>
<style>
/* your style */
</style>
App.vue
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-extend-layouts />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueExtendLayouts from 'vue-extend-layout'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: { VueExtendLayouts }
}
</script>
To create a layout you just need to create a component within the layouts directory and name that component.
For example:
src/layouts/auth.vue
<template>
<div>
<header-login />
<div class="container-login">
<router-view />
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'MyNameComponent' // you can enter any name (optional)
}
</script>
<style>
/* your style */
</style>
And to extend this layout in any the desired route, simply include the property
layout: auth in meta object of the route.
{
path: '/login',
name: 'Login',
component: () => import('@/pages/Login'),
meta: {
layout: 'auth'
}
}
For example:
src/layouts/error.vue
<template>
<div>
<h1>PAGE NOT FOUND</h1>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'error' // you can enter any name (optional)
}
</script>
<style>
/* your style */
</style>
And in the route add in the 'meta' object the 'layout' property with the name of the layout component, in this case 'error'.
{
path: '*',
name: 'Error',
// component: () => import('@/pages/Error') (Optional)
meta: {
layout: 'error' // name of the layout
}
}
|Prop
|Data Type
|default
|Description
path
|String
layouts
|The layout directory path without a slash at the end
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-extend-layouts path="views/layouts" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueExtendLayouts from 'vue-extend-layout'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: { VueExtendLayouts }
}
</script>
In this example the layouts will be in
src/views/layouts
For pages that need to load ajax requests and that take a moment to load, you can define a custom layout for a loading effect. Working only reloaded page;
Attn: Only works when the page refreshes.
|Prop
|Data Type
|default
|Description
loading
|String
null
|Set the loading layout for late routes
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-extend-layouts loading="loading" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueExtendLayouts from 'vue-extend-layout'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: { VueExtendLayouts }
}
</script>
In the above example, the webpack will load the layout
loading.vue
See example: https://vue-layouts2.surge.sh/contact
Add a prefix, avoiding conflict between the components of the layout and its application.
It also gives you the ability to load layouts according to the user's choices and seasonality, such as loading layouts on commemorative dates, using a new or modified version of the application, internationalization defining a layout template for a particular country, and so on.
|Prop
|Data Type
|default
|Description
prefix
|String
|Set the layout prefix
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-extend-layouts prefix="old-" />
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueExtendLayouts from 'vue-extend-layout'
export default {
name: 'App',
components: { VueExtendLayouts }
}
</script>
For example, if the layout is
default.vue and you add the prefix
old- the webpack will load the
old-default.vue layout
Example coming soon
If you want a faster communication, check out my blog ktquez.com or find me on Twitter @ktquez
Thank you for using!