Vue, Express, MongoDB full-stack JS Boilerplate

This is a full stack webapp boilerplate project with VueJS + ExpressJS + MongoDB. It is NOT an out-of-box project. I make it in order to create an up-to-date starter repo which contains all important functions (user signup, login, oauth, profile, ...etc) except the business-logic. So when neccessary I can create a new webapp and only need to develop the business logic.

This is just my personal boilerplate, it may or may not be a good fit for your project(s). Inspired by dstroot/skeleton and sahat/hackathon-starter

Features

Server-side

Client-side

Supported remote logging services

Usage

Install dependencies

npm install

or

yarn

For development

$ npm run dev

Build web app scripts and styles:

$ npm run build

For production

$ npm start

Docker

Building the images for the first time

docker-compose build

Starting the images

docker-compose up

Screenshots

Login screen

Index page after login

Devices page

Directory structure

+---build +---client | +---app | | +---core | | +---modules | | +---demo | | +---devices | | +---home | | +---posts | | +---session | | | +---frontend | +---images | +---scss | +---data +---logs +---server | | bundle.js | | dev.js | | index.js | +---applogic | | +---libs | | +---modules | | +---counter | | +---devices | | +---posts | | +---session | +---config | | default.js | | index.js | | prod.js | | test.js | | | +---core | +---libs | +---locales | | +---en | | +---hu | +---models | | user.js | +---public | +---routes | +---schema | +---services | +---views +---tests | | package.json | secrets.json

Bundled server-side

If you want to bundle your NodeJS server-side code run webpack on server code with npm run build && npm run build:server command. It if was success, run the server: npm run start:bundle

If you want to export bundled version copy these folders & files to the new place:

- server - locales - public - views - bundle.js - package.json - config.js (optional)

Before start, you have to install production dependencies with npm: npm install --production

Obtaining API keys for social signup/login

These are the instructions for Google:

Visit Google Cloud Console

Click on the Create Project button

button Enter Project Name, then click on Create button

button Then click on APIs & auth in the sidebar and select API tab

Click on Google+ API under Social APIs, then click Enable API

under Social APIs, then click Next, under APIs & auth in the sidebar click on Credentials tab

Click on Create new Client ID button

button Select Web Application and click on Configure Consent Screen

Fill out the required fields then click on Save

In the Create Client ID modal dialog:

Application Type : Web Application

: Web Application Authorized Javascript origins : http://localhost:3000

: http://localhost:3000 Authorized redirect URI : http://localhost:3000/auth/google/callback

: http://localhost:3000/auth/google/callback Click on Create Client ID button

button Copy and paste Client ID and Client secret keys into config.js file

These are the instructions for Facebook:

Visit Facebook Developers

Click My Apps , then select *Add a New App from the dropdown menu

, then select *Add a New App from the dropdown menu Select Website platform and enter a new name for your app

platform and enter a new name for your app Click on the Create New Facebook App ID button

button Choose a Category that best describes your app

that best describes your app Click on Create App ID button

button In the upper right corner click on Skip Quick Star

Copy and paste App ID and App Secret keys into config.js file

file Note: App ID is clientID , App Secret is clientSecret

App ID is , App Secret is Click on the Settings tab in the left nav, then click on + Add Platform

Select Website

Enter http://localhost:3000 under Site URL

Note: After a successful sign in with Facebook, a user will be redirected back to home page with appended hash #_=_ in the URL. It is not a bug. See this Stack Overflow discussion for ways to handle it.

Update: Added a commented workaround to App.vue, otherwise the FB users may end up on a blank page on redirect.

These are the instructions for GitHub:

Go to Account Settings

Select Applications from the sidebar

from the sidebar Then inside Developer applications click on Register new application

click on Enter Application Name and Homepage URL

For Authorization Callback URL: http://localhost:3000/auth/github/callback

Click Register application

Now copy and paste Client ID and Client Secret keys into config.js file

These are the instructions for Twitter:

Sign in at https://apps.twitter.com/

Click Create a new application

Enter your application name, website and description

For Callback URL : http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/twitter/callback

: http://127.0.0.1:3000/auth/twitter/callback Go to Settings tab

tab Under Application Type select Read and Write access

access Check the box Allow this application to be used to Sign in with Twitter

Click Update this Twitter's applications settings

Copy and paste Consumer Key and Consumer Secret keys into config.js file

License

vue-express-mongo-boilerplate is available under the MIT license.

Copyright (C) 2016 Icebob