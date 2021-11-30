openbase logo
vee

vue-excel-editor

by Ca₃N₂
1.5.5

Vue2 plugin for displaying and editing the array-of-object in Excel style

Overview

Readme

Excel Editor for VUE 2

Vue2 plugin for displaying and editing the array-of-object in Excel style. It supports the following features:

  • Excel-like UI
  • Real 2-way data binding
  • Column filtering
  • Column sorting
  • Export to Excel/CSV
  • Pagination
  • Row selection
  • Update the cells in all selected rows
  • Edit key support: up, down, left, right, page-up, page-down, tab, del, bs, enter, esc
  • Ctrl/meta key support: Ctrl-A, Ctrl-C, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-Z, Ctrl-F, Ctrl-G, Ctrl-L
  • Column validation
  • Cell error tooltip
  • Custom column header
  • Custom Row style
  • Readonly column
  • Column visibility
  • Column sequence
  • Column width adjustment
  • Undo update
  • Copy & Paste
  • Mass import Excel data

Getting started

Get the package:

npm install vue-excel-editor

Register VueExcelEditor in your app entrypoint:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueExcelEditor from 'vue-excel-editor'

Vue.use(VueExcelEditor)

In your template

<template>
    <vue-excel-editor v-model="jsondata">
        <vue-excel-column field="user"   label="User" />
        <vue-excel-column field="name"   label="Name" />
        <vue-excel-column field="phone"  label="Contact" />
        <vue-excel-column field="gender" label="Gender" />
        <vue-excel-column field="age"    label="Age" />
        <vue-excel-column field="birth"  label="Date Of Birth" />
    </vue-excel-editor>
</template>

Outlook

Simple Outlook

Props List

Prop Component: vue-excel-editor

NameMandatoryTypeDescription
v-modelMandatoryArrayEdited data in Array Of Object
pageOptionalNumberSpecific page size, default is auto-calculating by screen height
no-pagingOptionalBooleanDisable paging feature, default is false
no-num-colOptionalBooleanNo number column, default is false
filter-rowOptionalBooleanShow fixed filter row, default is false
no-footerOptionalBooleanNo footer row, default is false
no-findingOptionalBooleanDisable find key (ctrl-f) and finding dialog, default is false
no-finding-nextOptionalBooleanDisable find-next key (ctrl-g), default is false
free-selectOptionalBooleanSelect multiple rows without pressing ctrl/meta key
autocompleteOptionalBooleanEnable autocomplete of all columns, default is false
autocomplete-countOptionalNumberThe maximum length of the autocomplete list, default is 50
readonlyOptionalBooleanSet all columns read only, default is false
readonly-styleOptionalObjectThe style of the read-only cell
heightOptionalStringDefine the exact height in px of the component, default is 'auto'
widthOptionalStringDefine the maximum width in px of the component, default is '100%'
row-styleOptionalFunctionConditional row formatting, default is null
cell-styleOptionalFunctionConditional cell formatting, default is null
header-labelOptionalFunctionFunc to return the label, parameter are the field label, field object
record-labelOptionalFunctionFunc to return the label, parameters are recordPosition, record object
localized-labelOptionalObjectCustomize labels and messages for localization purpose
n-filter-countOptionalNumberNumber of items to be listed in filter dialog. Default is 200
rememberOptionalBooleanRemember the setting in localStorage, default is false
enterToSouthOptionalBooleanMove the cell to bottom instead of right when hits enter
allow-add-colOptionalBooleanAllow to show the add column button during column resize
add-columnOptionalFunctionFunc to return the column definition when column is adding
no-header-editOptionalBooleanNot allow header label editing
spellcheckOptionalBooleanTurn on spellcheck during editing
new-if-bottomOptionalBooleanNew record if focusing cell reach bottom
disable-panel-settingOptionalBooleanHide the setting panel
disable-panel-filterOptionalBooleanHide the filter panel
no-mouse-scrollOptionalBooleanDisable the vertical scrolling by mouse

Prop Component: vue-excel-column

NameMandatoryTypeDescription
fieldMandatoryStringField name, row object key
labelOptionalStringHeader label, default is field name
typeOptionalStringThe column type
readonlyOptionalBooleanRead-only, default is parent prop: readonly
init-styleOptionalObjectCell inital style in css
stickyOptionalBooleanFixed column at left of the table, no response on horizontal scrolling
invisibleOptionalBooleanColumn visibility, default is false
widthOptionalStringSpecified column width, default is '100px'
changeOptionalFunction@The function to be triggered when the data of this column changed
validateOptionalFunctionThe function to validate and return the error message
key-fieldOptionalBooleanSpecified the key field which is included in keys parameter in @update event
allow-keysOptionalArray, FunctionArray of char which allow to input
mandatoryOptionalStringIf not empty, it is showed as error when it modified as blank, default is ''
length-limitOptionalNumberNot allow to input when the content length reaches the limit
autocompleteOptionalBooleanAllow autocomplete popup when editing, default is parent prop: autocomplete
posOptionalNumberSpecified column sequence
text-transformOptionalStringForce the input to upppercase or lowercase when editing
text-alignOptionalStringText alignment, default is 'left'
optionsOptionalArray, Function@For type = 'select', define the selectable options in array
optionsOptionalObject, FunctionFor type = 'map', define the selectable options in hash
summaryOptionalStringSummary: 'sum', 'avg', 'max', 'min'. Default is null
sortOptionalFunctionThe custom function for sorting the column
linkOptionalFunctionThe function to react to the alt-click on cell text
to-textOptionalFunctionThe function to convert from object value to edit-text
to-valueOptionalFunctionThe function to convert from edit-text to object value

@ - Function can return a promise

Column type

TypeValueDisplay textJustifyValidationAllow KeysAllow Null
stringstringstringleftnoneallY
numbernumericnumericrightnone-.0123456789Y
selectarraystringleftvalue with optionsallY
maphashstringleftvalue with optionsallY
check101 or 01 or 0centernone1 or 0Y
checkYNY or NY or NcenternoneynYNY
checkTFT or FT of FcenternonetfTFY
dateyyyy-mm-ddyyyy-mm-ddleftvalid datenoneY
datetimeyyyy-mm-dd hh:mnyyyy-mm-dd hh:mnleftvalid datetimenoneY
datetimesecyyyy-mm-dd hh:mn:ssyyyy-mm-dd hh:mn:ssleftvalid datetimesecnoneY
datetickunix timestampyyyy-mm-ddleftvalid datenoneY
datetimetickunix timestampyyyy-mm-dd hh:mnleftvalid datetimenoneY
datetimesectickunix timestampyyyy-mm-dd hh:mn:ssleftvalid datetimesecnoneY

Hot Key List

NameConditionDescription
Ctrl/Meta ATable FocusSelect all rows
Ctrl/Meta CCell FocusSelect the cell text to clipboard
Ctrl/Meta VCell FocusPlace the clipboard text to cell
Ctrl/Meta ZTable FocusUndo the last update
Ctrl/Meta FTable FocusPopup the "Find" dialog
Ctrl/Meta GAfter FindContinue to find the text
Ctrl/Meta LCell FocusForce to show autocomplete list, or the option list for "select" typed column

Events List

Event Component: vue-excel-editor

NameArguemntsDescription
updateupdateItemArrayUpdate cell information
deletedeleteItemArrayDelete row information
selectselectIdArray, directionEmit when rows are selected/unselected
cell-clickrowPos, colPosEmit when a cell be clicked before focus
cell-focus{rowPos, colPos, cell, rec}Emit when a cell got focus
page-changedpageTopPos, pageBottomPosEmit when the page has changed
settingsettingEmit when setting (column width, invisible state) is changed
validate-errorerror, row, fieldEmit when validation (both field and row level) occured

Methods List

Method Component: vue-excel-editor

NameArgumentsDescription
firstPageMove to the first page
lastPageMove to the last page
prevPageMove to the previous page
nextPageMove to the next page
moveNorthMove the cursor cell to upper cell
moveSouthMove the cursor cell to lower cell
moveWestMove the cursor cell to previous cell
moveEastMove the cursor cell to next cell
moveTorow, col*Move the cursor cell to cell(row, col)
moveToNorthWestMove the cursor cell to 1st row 1st col
moveToNorthEastMove the cursor cell to 1st row last col
moveToSouthWestMove the cursor cell to last row 1st col
moveToSouthEastMove the cursor cell to last row last col
doFindtextFind the specified text in whole table and locate the cursor cell
doFindNextContnue the last find
sortn, posSort the column specified by pos, n = 1 (ascending) or -1 (descending)
newRecordrec*Call this to new an empty record, return the rec pointer
deleteRecordrowposDelete the record in pos rowpos
deleteSelectedRecordsDelete all the selected records
selectRecordrowSelect the row
selectRecordByKeyskeysSelect the row by keys hash
selectRecordByIdidSelect the row by $id
unSelectRecordrowUnSelect the row
clearAllSelectedUnselect all selected rows
getSelectedRecordsGet an array of the selected row hash
exportTablefmt*Export the filtered table as xlsx/csv
importTablecallback*Import the specified formatted xlsx
undoTransactionUndo the last update
setFiltername, textSet the filter text on column name
clearFiltername*Clear the filter text on column name
columnSuppressHide the column if all values are null or empty
calSummaryCalculate the summary of all columns
getFieldByNamenameGet the field object by name
getFieldByLabellabelGet the field object by label
setRowErrorerror, rowSet the row validation error
setFieldErrorerror, row, fieldSet the row validation error

* = optional argument

Variable List

Variable Component: vue-excel-editor

NameTypeDescription
processingBooleanComponent is busy or not
pageTopNumberThe top row number of the current page
pageSizeNumberThe number of rows of each page
fieldsAOOIt contains the column spec create when mount
filterColumnObjectContains the current filters, developer can access the filter string via this
tableAOOIt contains the filtered records
selectedObjectContains all the selected rows, the key is row number and the value is internal $id
selectedCountNumberNumber of rows are selected
errmsgObjectContains all the validation error messages, the key is internal $id plus field name
redoAOAThe buffer of undo, it will be removed after undo or table changed

AOA = Array of Array, i.e. [[...], [...]]
AOO = Array of Object, i.e. [{...}, {...}]

I suppose you try to read all the above variables only. Do not try to modify any value of the above variables, unless you deeply walk through the codes and know the consequences.

Example

An example to show 5x6 table:

<template>
    <vue-excel-editor v-model="jsondata" filter-row>
        <vue-excel-column field="user"   label="User ID"       type="string" width="80px" />
        <vue-excel-column field="name"   label="Name"          type="string" width="150px" />
        <vue-excel-column field="phone"  label="Contact"       type="string" width="130px" />
        <vue-excel-column field="gender" label="Gender"        type="select" width="50px" :options="['F','M','U']" />
        <vue-excel-column field="age"    label="Age"           type="number" width="70px" />
        <vue-excel-column field="birth"  label="Date Of Birth" type="date"   width="80px" />
    </vue-excel-editor>
</template>

Note that the component will read the vue-excel-column when it is created. You may also skip all the column definitions. The control will help you to "guess" the rest:

<template>
    <vue-excel-editor v-model="jsondata" filter-row />
</template>

The sample data contains 5 records:

export default {
    name: 'app',
    data: {
        jsondata: [
            {user: 'hc', name: 'Harry Cole',    phone: '1-415-2345678', gender: 'M', age: 25, birth: '1997-07-01'},
            {user: 'sm', name: 'Simon Minolta', phone: '1-123-7675682', gender: 'M', age: 20, birth: '1999-11-12'},
            {user: 'ra', name: 'Raymond Atom',  phone: '1-456-9981212', gender: 'M', age: 19, birth: '2000-06-11'},
            {user: 'ag', name: 'Mary George',   phone: '1-556-1245684', gender: 'F', age: 22, birth: '2002-08-01'},
            {user: 'kl', name: 'Kenny Linus',   phone: '1-891-2345685', gender: 'M', age: 29, birth: '1990-09-01'}
        ]
    }
}

Work with redis for saving

You may capture the @delete and the @update event for saving purpose.

<vue-excel-editor v-model="jsondata" @delete="onDelete" @update="onUpdate">
    <vue-excel-column field="user" label="User ID" type="string" width="80px" key-field />
    ...
</vue-excel-editor>

Specified "key-field" is necessary, it will reflect in rec.keys in the following:

methods: {
    onDelete (records) {
      records = records.map(rec => ['del', rec.keys.join()])
      redis.multi(records).exec()
    },
    onUpdate (records) {
      records = records.map(rec => ['hset', rec.keys.join(), rec.name, rec.newVal])
      redis.multi(records).exec()
    }
}

New row

Set the reference by ref="..."

<vue-excel-editor ref="grid" v-model="jsondata">
    <vue-excel-column field="user" label="User ID" type="string" width="80px" key-field />
    ...
</vue-excel-editor>

methods: {
    newRecord () {
        const rec = {
            user: 'nm',
            name: 'Norman Morris',
            phone: '1-222-3333333',
            gender: 'M',
            age: 28,
            birth: '1993-05-16'
        }
        // Call this to new record
        this.$refs.grid.newRecord(rec)
    }
}

After the record created, a set of @update events will be fired. If you undo a newRecord transaction, component will generate the corresponding @delete events. In case you do not care about the undo, you may skip this by appending the new record in v-model variable (jsondata array) directly.

Delete row

methods: {
    delRecord () {
        this.$refs.grid.deleteRecord(0) // delete the 1st record: Harry Cole
    }
}

The component will generate the corresponding @delete events. You may also interest in the deleteSelectedRecords() method.

Remember the grid setting

The grid setting such as column width and column label can be saved in the localStorage of client browser by specified "remember" prop:

<template>
    <vue-excel-editor v-model="jsondata" remember>
    ...
    </vue-excel-editor>
</template>

You may also capture the @setting event to handle more specifics.

Change the column label

You may specify the column label in vue-excel-column label prop. However, it will persist after mounted. If you want to change the column label after mounted, you may try to update the variable fields. For example

    this.$refs.grid.fields.forEach((field) => {
        if (field.name === 'col23') field.label = 'Product'
        if (field.label === '') field.label = '(' + field.name + ')'
    })
    this.$forceUpdate()  // remember to call vue update to reflesh the display

Change the column invisibility

Same as column label, you may make the column visible/invisible in vue-excel-column label prop. However, it will persist after mounted. If you want to change it after mounted, you may try to update the variable fields. For example

    this.$refs.grid.fields.forEach((field) => {
        if (field.name === 'col23') field.invisible = false
    })
    this.$forceUpdate()  // remember to call vue update to reflesh the display

Export the content

The following provides the button to export the grid content.

<template>
    <button @click="exportAsExcel"> Export Excel </button>
    <button @click="exportAsCsv"> Export CSV </button>
    <vue-excel-editor ref="grid" ...>
        ...
    </vue-excel-editor>
</template>

methods: {
    exportAsExcel () {
        const format = 'xlsx'
        const exportSelectedOnly = true
        const filename = 'test'
        this.$refs.grid.exportTable(format, exportSelectedOnly, filename)
    }
    exportAsCsv () {
        const format = 'csv'
        const exportSelectedOnly = true
        const filename = 'test'
        this.$refs.grid.exportTable(format, exportSelectedOnly, filename)
    }
}

Note that only xlsx format supports compression.

Do something when user select/unselect the rows

The selected or unselected rows will be passed to the provided trigger method

<template>
    <vue-excel-editor v-model="jsondata" @select="onSelect">
    ...
    </vue-excel-editor>
</template>

methods: {
    onSelect (selectedRows) {
      console.log(selectedRows)
    }
}

You may also want to watch the selected records count for displaying the action buttons. For example:

<button v-show="showDeleteAction"> Delete </button>
<button v-show="showSendEmailInvitationAction"> Invite </button>
<button v-show="showSendBirthdayGreetingAction"> Greeting </button>

computed: {
    showDeleteAction () {
        return this.$refs.grid.selectedCount > 0  // Show if any records selected
    },
    showSendEmailInvitationAction () {
        return this.$refs.grid.selectedCount === 1  // Show if single record is selected
    },
    showSendBirthdayGreetingAction () {
        // Show only if any selected people birthday matched today
        if (this.$refs.grid.selectedCount > 0) {
            return this.$refs.grid.getSelectedRecords().filter(item => item.birth === today).length > 0
        else
            return false
    }
}

Do something when user change a cell content

You could achieve this by placing the method in change prop

<vue-excel-column field="name" label="Name" type="string" width="150px" :change="onBeforeNameChange" />
<vue-excel-column field="phone" label="Contact" type="string" width="130px" :change="onBeforePhoneChange" />
<vue-excel-column field="birth" label="Date Of Birth" type="date" width="80px" :change="onBeforeBirthChange" />

methods: {
    onBeforeNameChange (...args) {
        console.log(...args)  // show all the arguments: newVal, oldVal, oldRow, field
    },
    onBeforePhoneChange (newVal) {
        // This example demonstrate how to ensure the uniqueness of the phone number
        if (this.jsondata.findIndex(row => row.phone === newVal) >= 0)
            return false  // return false to reject the update
    },
    onBeforeBirthChange (newVal, oldVal, row) {
        row.age = moment().diff(newVal, 'years')  // calculate the age if birth is changed
    }
}

The change function can return a promise.

<vue-excel-column field="phone" label="Contact" type="string" width="130px" :change="onBeforePhoneChange" />

methods: {
    onBeforePhoneChange (newVal) {
        return new Promise((done) => {
            axios.post('checkPhoneNumber', {
                    phone: newVal
                })
                .then(done(true))
                .catch((e) => {
                    console.error(e)
                    done(false)
                })
        })
    }
}

However, the promise routine may cause your web page has low performance. I suggest you use a validation prop to show the wrong content in a grid with the validation error.

Other Features

<template>
    <vue-excel-editor v-model="jsondata" no-paging autocomplete filter-row>
        <vue-excel-column field="user"   label="User ID"       type="string" width="80px" key-field />
        <vue-excel-column field="name"   label="Name"          type="string" width="150px" />
        <vue-excel-column field="phone"  label="Contact"       type="string" width="130px" :validate="validPhoneNum" />
        <vue-excel-column field="gender" label="Gender"        type="select" width="50px"  :options="['F','M','U']" />
        <vue-excel-column field="age"    label="Age"           type="number" width="70px" />
        <vue-excel-column field="birth"  label="Date Of Birth" type="date"   width="80px" />
    </vue-excel-editor>
</template>

Filter + Footer Rows

Specified filter-row prop to show filter row

<vue-excel-editor v-model="jsondata" filter-row>

If you don't want to show the footer, specified the no-footer prop

<vue-excel-editor v-model="jsondata" no-footer filter-row>

Filter + Footer Rows

Filtering

The filtering is one of the focusing features. It supports regular expression and windows wild card syntax.

Filtering

Component supports the prefx likes <, >, =, >=, <=, <>, ~ (regular expression) and wild-card and ? symbol. Examples: | Example | Description | | :--- | :--- | | abc | The values contain ABC | | abc | The values start by ABC | | abc | The values end by ABC | | =abc | The values equal to ABC | | <>abc | The values do not equal to ABC | | >= 100 | The values are greater or equal to 100 | | < 0 | The values are smaller than 0 | | po-185?? | The values start from PO-18 and the 3rd-last char is 5 | | = | The values are empty | | ~. | The values are not empty | | ~.tpx[ ]+ck | The values have TPX and CK text and they have spaces in between | | ~[ ] | The values contain space | | ~^so|ary$ | The values start by SO or end by ARY | | ~[ ]+$|^[ ]+ | The values start or end by spaces | | ~^[^ ]$ | The values have no space |

Note that all filters are case-insensitive.

Sorting

Sorting

It is possible to assign custom sorting function for specified column:

<vue-excel-column field="birth" label="Date Of Birth" type="date" width="80px" :sort="sortingBirth" />

const moment = require('moment')

methods: {
    sortingBirth (a, b) {
        return moment(a).diff(moment(b), 'days')
    }
}

Autocomplete

When user enters text in cell and holds a second, component will show 10 matched occurences for user to choose. Autocomplete

Options

<vue-excel-column field="gender" label="Gender" type="select" width="50px" :options="['F','M','U']" />

Specified the type = "select" for Options column. This works like Autocomplete, but the list is provided and fixed. Options

Map

The "map" typed column is the same as "select" typed column, but the record value is not the same as the display text. The options prop required to provide the mapping of the value and text.

<vue-excel-column field="gender" label="Gender" type="map" width="50px" :options="{M:'Male','F':'Female','U':'Unknown'}" />

Map

Select

Click the row label to select the row. The component supports Excel-style which using Shift-click and Ctrl-click (Meta for OSX) combination to select multiple rows. You may also interested in the free-select prop to select the multiple rows without holding the shift key.

Select

Multi-Update

When the user updates any cell during select multiple rows, all cells of the same column of those selected rows will be updated.

Multi-Update

Sticky column

<vue-excel-column field="user" label="User ID" type="string" width="80px" key-field sticky />

Specified "sticky" means the specified column is frozen when horizontal scrolling. Most likely sticky columns are leftmost.

Paging

<vue-excel-editor v-model="jsondata" autocomplete filter-row>
...
</vue-excel-editor>

To gain better performance, I suggest you use paging by not specify "no-paging" prop. The component automatically calculates the page size once detecting the outer boundary resized. If you want to set the page size manually, try the prop "page". If more than 1 page is detected, the footer (horizontal scroll bar) will show the first/previous/next/last links for page navigation. You may customize these links by "localized-label" prop.

Validation

The following is for column validation.

<vue-excel-column field="phone" label="Contact" type="string" width="130px" :validate="validPhoneNum" />

methods: {
    validPhoneNum (content, oldContent, record, field) {
        if (content === '') return 'Mandatory field'
        if (!/^[0-9]{1}-[0-9]{3}-[0-9]{7}$/.test(content)) return 'Invalid Phone Number'
        return '' // return empty string if there is no error
    }
}

Validation

The following is for row validation. It will be triggered for any changes. The error message will be shown at number column.

<vue-excel-editor :validate="validWholeRecord">

methods: {
    validWholeRecord (content, oldContent, record, field) {
        if (record.age !== moment().diff(record.birth, 'years')) return 'The age and birth do not match'
        return '' // return empty string if there is no error
    }
}

You may want to receive the validation error. Component will emit an event "validation-error" if row or field validation error changed.

<vue-excel-editor @validate-error="logValidationError">

methods: {
    logValidationError (error, row, field) {
        // For row validation, the field argument will be null value
        console.log(error, row, field)
    }
}

Summary

<vue-excel-column field="age" label="Age" type="number" width="70px" summary="sum" />

Summary

Summary prop supports "sum", "min", "max", "avg" and "count".

Note that "count" will instruct the component to count the cell which hold the following condition
Number: >0
String: non-empty
Check: "Y", "1" or "T"
DateTime: at or later than the current time

Use this with care. The summary calculation eats resource, so it only calculates when the number of records changed (i.e. New, delete, filter). It does not recalculate if user changes the cell content. You may trigger the calculation manually by calling calSummary method in the @update event.

This is a nice feature in enterprise applications. Actually, I was learning from SAP UI. When the user holds the function key (Alt-key here) and move the mouse over the cell content, the text will show as a link. If user clicks on the link, your custom function will be triggered. The following example shows how to route to the user profile page by clicking on the name column cell.

<vue-excel-column field="name" label="Name" type="string" width="150px" :link="routeToUserFunc" />

methods: {
    // Hold Alt Key and click on any name, program will route to the page "User Profile"
    routeToUserFunc (content, record) {
        this.$router.push(`/user/${record.user}`)
    }
}

Text/Value conversion

Sometimes displaying text and the store value will be different. In order to deal with this, you could use column properties to-text and to-value.

<vue-excel-column field="phone" label="Contact" type="string" width="130px" :to-text="phoneToText" :to-value="phoneToVal" />

methods: {
    phoneToText (val) {
        // convert number to hyphenated i.e. 14152345678 => 1-415-2345678
        return val.replace(/^(.)(...)(.*)$/, '$1-$2-$3')
    },
    phoneToVal (text) {
        // convert hyphenated text to number i.e. 1-415-2345678 => 14152345678
        return text.replace(/-/g, '')
    },
}

Localization

The developer may override the default values through localized-label prop.

<template>
    <vue-excel-editor v-model="jsondata" :localized-label="myLabels">
    ...
    </vue-excel-editor>
</template>

data: {
    myLabels = {
        footerLeft: (top, bottom, total) => `Record ${top} to ${bottom} of ${total}`,
        first: 'First',
        previous: 'Previous',
        next: 'Next',
        last: 'Last',
        footerRight: {
            selected: 'Selected:',
            filtered: 'Filtered:',
            loaded: 'Loaded:'
        },
        processing: 'Processing',
        tableSetting: 'Table Setting',
        exportExcel: 'Export Excel',
        importExcel: 'Import Excel',
        back: 'Back',
        reset: 'Default',
        sortingAndFiltering: 'Sorting And Filtering',
        sortAscending: 'Sort Ascending',
        sortDescending: 'Sort Descending',
        near: '≒ Near',
        exactMatch: '= Exact Match',
        notMatch: '≠ Not Match',
        greaterThan: '&gt; Greater Than',
        greaterThanOrEqualTo: '≥ Greater Than or Equal To',
        lessThan: '&lt; Less Than',
        lessThanOrEqualTo: '≤ Less Than Or Equal To',
        regularExpression: '~ Regular Expression',
        customFilter: 'Custom Filter',
        listFirstNValuesOnly: n => `List first ${n} values only`,
        apply: 'Apply',
        noRecordIsRead: 'No record is read',
        readonlyColumnDetected: 'Readonly column detected',
        columnHasValidationError: (name, err) => `Column ${name} has validation error: ${err}`,
        noMatchedColumnName: 'No matched column name',
        invalidInputValue: 'Invalid input value',
        missingKeyColumn: 'Missing key column',
        noRecordIndicator: 'No record'
    }
}

This is for Chinese user

data: {
    myLabels = {
        footerLeft: (top, bottom) => `纪录 ${top}${bottom}`,
        first: '头页',
        previous: '上一页',
        next: '下一页',
        last: '尾页',
        footerRight: {
          selected: '选择：',
          filtered: '过滤：',
          loaded: '载入：'
        },
        processing: '工作中',
        tableSetting: '表格设定',
        exportExcel: '汇出 Excel',
        importExcel: '汇入 Excel',
        back: '关',
        reset: '预设',
        sortingAndFiltering: '排序及过滤',
        sortAscending: '小至大排序',
        sortDescending: '大至小排序',
        near: '≒ 接近',
        exactMatch: '= 等于',
        notMatch: '≠ 不等于',
        greaterThan: '&gt; 大于',
        greaterThanOrEqualTo: '≥ 大于或等于',
        lessThan: '&lt; 少于',
        lessThanOrEqualTo: '≤ 少于或等于',
        regularExpression: '~ 正规表示式',
        customFilter: '过滤内容',
        listFirstNValuesOnly: n => `只列出 ${n} 项`,
        apply: '应用',
        noRecordIsRead: '没有纪录被读取',
        readonlyColumnDetected: '不可更新唯读纪录',
        columnHasValidationError: (name, err) => `纪录栏位 ${name} 发生核实错误: ${err}`,
        noMatchedColumnName: '没有能配对之栏位',
        invalidInputValue: '输入错误内容',
        missingKeyColumn: '找不到关键栏位',
        noRecordIndicator: '沒有纪录'
    }
}

Compatibility

Chrome 79+, FireFox 71+, Safari 13+

License

MIT

Status

This project is in an early stage of development. Any contribution is welcome. :D

