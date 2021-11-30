Excel Editor for VUE 2

Vue2 plugin for displaying and editing the array-of-object in Excel style. It supports the following features:

Excel-like UI

Real 2-way data binding

Column filtering

Column sorting

Export to Excel/CSV

Pagination

Row selection

Update the cells in all selected rows

Edit key support: up, down, left, right, page-up, page-down, tab, del, bs, enter, esc

Ctrl/meta key support: Ctrl-A, Ctrl-C, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-Z, Ctrl-F, Ctrl-G, Ctrl-L

Column validation

Cell error tooltip

Custom column header

Custom Row style

Readonly column

Column visibility

Column sequence

Column width adjustment

Undo update

Copy & Paste

Mass import Excel data

Getting started

Get the package:

npm install vue-excel-editor

Register VueExcelEditor in your app entrypoint:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueExcelEditor from 'vue-excel-editor' Vue.use(VueExcelEditor)

In your template

< template > < vue-excel-editor v-model = "jsondata" > < vue-excel-column field = "user" label = "User" /> < vue-excel-column field = "name" label = "Name" /> < vue-excel-column field = "phone" label = "Contact" /> < vue-excel-column field = "gender" label = "Gender" /> < vue-excel-column field = "age" label = "Age" /> < vue-excel-column field = "birth" label = "Date Of Birth" /> </ vue-excel-editor > </ template >

Outlook

Props List

Prop Component: vue-excel-editor

Name Mandatory Type Description v-model Mandatory Array Edited data in Array Of Object page Optional Number Specific page size, default is auto-calculating by screen height no-paging Optional Boolean Disable paging feature, default is false no-num-col Optional Boolean No number column, default is false filter-row Optional Boolean Show fixed filter row, default is false no-footer Optional Boolean No footer row, default is false no-finding Optional Boolean Disable find key (ctrl-f) and finding dialog, default is false no-finding-next Optional Boolean Disable find-next key (ctrl-g), default is false free-select Optional Boolean Select multiple rows without pressing ctrl/meta key autocomplete Optional Boolean Enable autocomplete of all columns, default is false autocomplete-count Optional Number The maximum length of the autocomplete list, default is 50 readonly Optional Boolean Set all columns read only, default is false readonly-style Optional Object The style of the read-only cell height Optional String Define the exact height in px of the component, default is 'auto' width Optional String Define the maximum width in px of the component, default is '100%' row-style Optional Function Conditional row formatting, default is null cell-style Optional Function Conditional cell formatting, default is null header-label Optional Function Func to return the label, parameter are the field label, field object record-label Optional Function Func to return the label, parameters are recordPosition, record object localized-label Optional Object Customize labels and messages for localization purpose n-filter-count Optional Number Number of items to be listed in filter dialog. Default is 200 remember Optional Boolean Remember the setting in localStorage, default is false enterToSouth Optional Boolean Move the cell to bottom instead of right when hits enter allow-add-col Optional Boolean Allow to show the add column button during column resize add-column Optional Function Func to return the column definition when column is adding no-header-edit Optional Boolean Not allow header label editing spellcheck Optional Boolean Turn on spellcheck during editing new-if-bottom Optional Boolean New record if focusing cell reach bottom disable-panel-setting Optional Boolean Hide the setting panel disable-panel-filter Optional Boolean Hide the filter panel no-mouse-scroll Optional Boolean Disable the vertical scrolling by mouse

Prop Component: vue-excel-column

Name Mandatory Type Description field Mandatory String Field name, row object key label Optional String Header label, default is field name type Optional String The column type readonly Optional Boolean Read-only, default is parent prop: readonly init-style Optional Object Cell inital style in css sticky Optional Boolean Fixed column at left of the table, no response on horizontal scrolling invisible Optional Boolean Column visibility, default is false width Optional String Specified column width, default is '100px' change Optional Function@ The function to be triggered when the data of this column changed validate Optional Function The function to validate and return the error message key-field Optional Boolean Specified the key field which is included in keys parameter in @update event allow-keys Optional Array, Function Array of char which allow to input mandatory Optional String If not empty, it is showed as error when it modified as blank, default is '' length-limit Optional Number Not allow to input when the content length reaches the limit autocomplete Optional Boolean Allow autocomplete popup when editing, default is parent prop: autocomplete pos Optional Number Specified column sequence text-transform Optional String Force the input to upppercase or lowercase when editing text-align Optional String Text alignment, default is 'left' options Optional Array, Function@ For type = 'select', define the selectable options in array options Optional Object, Function For type = 'map', define the selectable options in hash summary Optional String Summary: 'sum', 'avg', 'max', 'min'. Default is null sort Optional Function The custom function for sorting the column link Optional Function The function to react to the alt-click on cell text to-text Optional Function The function to convert from object value to edit-text to-value Optional Function The function to convert from edit-text to object value

@ - Function can return a promise

Column type

Type Value Display text Justify Validation Allow Keys Allow Null string string string left none all Y number numeric numeric right none -.0123456789 Y select array string left value with options all Y map hash string left value with options all Y check10 1 or 0 1 or 0 center none 1 or 0 Y checkYN Y or N Y or N center none ynYN Y checkTF T or F T of F center none tfTF Y date yyyy-mm-dd yyyy-mm-dd left valid date none Y datetime yyyy-mm-dd hh:mn yyyy-mm-dd hh:mn left valid datetime none Y datetimesec yyyy-mm-dd hh:mn:ss yyyy-mm-dd hh:mn:ss left valid datetimesec none Y datetick unix timestamp yyyy-mm-dd left valid date none Y datetimetick unix timestamp yyyy-mm-dd hh:mn left valid datetime none Y datetimesectick unix timestamp yyyy-mm-dd hh:mn:ss left valid datetimesec none Y

Hot Key List

Name Condition Description Ctrl/Meta A Table Focus Select all rows Ctrl/Meta C Cell Focus Select the cell text to clipboard Ctrl/Meta V Cell Focus Place the clipboard text to cell Ctrl/Meta Z Table Focus Undo the last update Ctrl/Meta F Table Focus Popup the "Find" dialog Ctrl/Meta G After Find Continue to find the text Ctrl/Meta L Cell Focus Force to show autocomplete list, or the option list for "select" typed column

Events List

Event Component: vue-excel-editor

Name Arguemnts Description update updateItemArray Update cell information delete deleteItemArray Delete row information select selectIdArray, direction Emit when rows are selected/unselected cell-click rowPos, colPos Emit when a cell be clicked before focus cell-focus {rowPos, colPos, cell, rec} Emit when a cell got focus page-changed pageTopPos, pageBottomPos Emit when the page has changed setting setting Emit when setting (column width, invisible state) is changed validate-error error, row, field Emit when validation (both field and row level) occured

Methods List

Method Component: vue-excel-editor

Name Arguments Description firstPage Move to the first page lastPage Move to the last page prevPage Move to the previous page nextPage Move to the next page moveNorth Move the cursor cell to upper cell moveSouth Move the cursor cell to lower cell moveWest Move the cursor cell to previous cell moveEast Move the cursor cell to next cell moveTo row, col* Move the cursor cell to cell(row, col) moveToNorthWest Move the cursor cell to 1st row 1st col moveToNorthEast Move the cursor cell to 1st row last col moveToSouthWest Move the cursor cell to last row 1st col moveToSouthEast Move the cursor cell to last row last col doFind text Find the specified text in whole table and locate the cursor cell doFindNext Contnue the last find sort n, pos Sort the column specified by pos, n = 1 (ascending) or -1 (descending) newRecord rec* Call this to new an empty record, return the rec pointer deleteRecord rowpos Delete the record in pos rowpos deleteSelectedRecords Delete all the selected records selectRecord row Select the row selectRecordByKeys keys Select the row by keys hash selectRecordById id Select the row by $id unSelectRecord row UnSelect the row clearAllSelected Unselect all selected rows getSelectedRecords Get an array of the selected row hash exportTable fmt* Export the filtered table as xlsx/csv importTable callback* Import the specified formatted xlsx undoTransaction Undo the last update setFilter name, text Set the filter text on column name clearFilter name* Clear the filter text on column name columnSuppress Hide the column if all values are null or empty calSummary Calculate the summary of all columns getFieldByName name Get the field object by name getFieldByLabel label Get the field object by label setRowError error, row Set the row validation error setFieldError error, row, field Set the row validation error

* = optional argument

Variable List

Variable Component: vue-excel-editor

Name Type Description processing Boolean Component is busy or not pageTop Number The top row number of the current page pageSize Number The number of rows of each page fields AOO It contains the column spec create when mount filterColumn Object Contains the current filters, developer can access the filter string via this table AOO It contains the filtered records selected Object Contains all the selected rows, the key is row number and the value is internal $id selectedCount Number Number of rows are selected errmsg Object Contains all the validation error messages, the key is internal $id plus field name redo AOA The buffer of undo, it will be removed after undo or table changed

AOA = Array of Array, i.e. [[...], [...]]

AOO = Array of Object, i.e. [{...}, {...}]

I suppose you try to read all the above variables only. Do not try to modify any value of the above variables, unless you deeply walk through the codes and know the consequences.

Example

An example to show 5x6 table:

< template > < vue-excel-editor v-model = "jsondata" filter-row > < vue-excel-column field = "user" label = "User ID" type = "string" width = "80px" /> < vue-excel-column field = "name" label = "Name" type = "string" width = "150px" /> < vue-excel-column field = "phone" label = "Contact" type = "string" width = "130px" /> < vue-excel-column field = "gender" label = "Gender" type = "select" width = "50px" :options = "['F','M','U']" /> < vue-excel-column field = "age" label = "Age" type = "number" width = "70px" /> < vue-excel-column field = "birth" label = "Date Of Birth" type = "date" width = "80px" /> </ vue-excel-editor > </ template >

Note that the component will read the vue-excel-column when it is created. You may also skip all the column definitions. The control will help you to "guess" the rest:

< template > < vue-excel-editor v-model = "jsondata" filter-row /> </ template >

The sample data contains 5 records:

export default { name : 'app' , data : { jsondata : [ { user : 'hc' , name : 'Harry Cole' , phone : '1-415-2345678' , gender : 'M' , age : 25 , birth : '1997-07-01' }, { user : 'sm' , name : 'Simon Minolta' , phone : '1-123-7675682' , gender : 'M' , age : 20 , birth : '1999-11-12' }, { user : 'ra' , name : 'Raymond Atom' , phone : '1-456-9981212' , gender : 'M' , age : 19 , birth : '2000-06-11' }, { user : 'ag' , name : 'Mary George' , phone : '1-556-1245684' , gender : 'F' , age : 22 , birth : '2002-08-01' }, { user : 'kl' , name : 'Kenny Linus' , phone : '1-891-2345685' , gender : 'M' , age : 29 , birth : '1990-09-01' } ] } }

Work with redis for saving

You may capture the @delete and the @update event for saving purpose.

< vue-excel-editor v-model = "jsondata" @ delete = "onDelete" @ update = "onUpdate" > < vue-excel-column field = "user" label = "User ID" type = "string" width = "80px" key-field /> ... </ vue-excel-editor >

Specified "key-field" is necessary, it will reflect in rec.keys in the following:

methods: { onDelete (records) { records = records.map( rec => [ 'del' , rec.keys.join()]) redis.multi(records).exec() }, onUpdate (records) { records = records.map( rec => [ 'hset' , rec.keys.join(), rec.name, rec.newVal]) redis.multi(records).exec() } }

New row

Set the reference by ref="..."

< vue-excel-editor ref = "grid" v-model = "jsondata" > < vue-excel-column field = "user" label = "User ID" type = "string" width = "80px" key-field /> ... </ vue-excel-editor >

methods: { newRecord () { const rec = { user : 'nm' , name : 'Norman Morris' , phone : '1-222-3333333' , gender : 'M' , age : 28 , birth : '1993-05-16' } this .$refs.grid.newRecord(rec) } }

After the record created, a set of @update events will be fired. If you undo a newRecord transaction, component will generate the corresponding @delete events. In case you do not care about the undo, you may skip this by appending the new record in v-model variable (jsondata array) directly.

Delete row

methods: { delRecord () { this .$refs.grid.deleteRecord( 0 ) } }

The component will generate the corresponding @delete events. You may also interest in the deleteSelectedRecords() method.

Remember the grid setting

The grid setting such as column width and column label can be saved in the localStorage of client browser by specified "remember" prop:

< template > < vue-excel-editor v-model = "jsondata" remember > ... </ vue-excel-editor > </ template >

You may also capture the @setting event to handle more specifics.

Change the column label

You may specify the column label in vue-excel-column label prop. However, it will persist after mounted. If you want to change the column label after mounted, you may try to update the variable fields. For example

this .$refs.grid.fields.forEach( ( field ) => { if (field.name === 'col23' ) field.label = 'Product' if (field.label === '' ) field.label = '(' + field.name + ')' }) this .$forceUpdate()

Change the column invisibility

Same as column label, you may make the column visible/invisible in vue-excel-column label prop. However, it will persist after mounted. If you want to change it after mounted, you may try to update the variable fields. For example

this .$refs.grid.fields.forEach( ( field ) => { if (field.name === 'col23' ) field.invisible = false }) this .$forceUpdate()

Export the content

The following provides the button to export the grid content.

< template > < button @ click = "exportAsExcel" > Export Excel </ button > < button @ click = "exportAsCsv" > Export CSV </ button > < vue-excel-editor ref = "grid" ... > ... </ vue-excel-editor > </ template >

methods: { exportAsExcel () { const format = 'xlsx' const exportSelectedOnly = true const filename = 'test' this .$refs.grid.exportTable(format, exportSelectedOnly, filename) } exportAsCsv () { const format = 'csv' const exportSelectedOnly = true const filename = 'test' this .$refs.grid.exportTable(format, exportSelectedOnly, filename) } }

Note that only xlsx format supports compression.

Do something when user select/unselect the rows

The selected or unselected rows will be passed to the provided trigger method

< template > < vue-excel-editor v-model = "jsondata" @ select = "onSelect" > ... </ vue-excel-editor > </ template >

methods: { onSelect (selectedRows) { console .log(selectedRows) } }

You may also want to watch the selected records count for displaying the action buttons. For example:

< button v-show = "showDeleteAction" > Delete </ button > < button v-show = "showSendEmailInvitationAction" > Invite </ button > < button v-show = "showSendBirthdayGreetingAction" > Greeting </ button >

computed: { showDeleteAction () { return this .$refs.grid.selectedCount > 0 }, showSendEmailInvitationAction () { return this .$refs.grid.selectedCount === 1 }, showSendBirthdayGreetingAction () { if ( this .$refs.grid.selectedCount > 0 ) { return this .$refs.grid.getSelectedRecords().filter( item => item.birth === today).length > 0 else return false } }

Do something when user change a cell content

You could achieve this by placing the method in change prop

< vue-excel-column field = "name" label = "Name" type = "string" width = "150px" :change = "onBeforeNameChange" /> < vue-excel-column field = "phone" label = "Contact" type = "string" width = "130px" :change = "onBeforePhoneChange" /> < vue-excel-column field = "birth" label = "Date Of Birth" type = "date" width = "80px" :change = "onBeforeBirthChange" />

methods: { onBeforeNameChange (...args) { console .log(...args) }, onBeforePhoneChange (newVal) { if ( this .jsondata.findIndex( row => row.phone === newVal) >= 0 ) return false }, onBeforeBirthChange (newVal, oldVal, row) { row.age = moment().diff(newVal, 'years' ) } }

The change function can return a promise.

< vue-excel-column field = "phone" label = "Contact" type = "string" width = "130px" :change = "onBeforePhoneChange" />

methods: { onBeforePhoneChange (newVal) { return new Promise ( ( done ) => { axios.post( 'checkPhoneNumber' , { phone : newVal }) .then(done( true )) .catch( ( e ) => { console .error(e) done( false ) }) }) } }

However, the promise routine may cause your web page has low performance. I suggest you use a validation prop to show the wrong content in a grid with the validation error.

Other Features

< template > < vue-excel-editor v-model = "jsondata" no-paging autocomplete filter-row > < vue-excel-column field = "user" label = "User ID" type = "string" width = "80px" key-field /> < vue-excel-column field = "name" label = "Name" type = "string" width = "150px" /> < vue-excel-column field = "phone" label = "Contact" type = "string" width = "130px" :validate = "validPhoneNum" /> < vue-excel-column field = "gender" label = "Gender" type = "select" width = "50px" :options = "['F','M','U']" /> < vue-excel-column field = "age" label = "Age" type = "number" width = "70px" /> < vue-excel-column field = "birth" label = "Date Of Birth" type = "date" width = "80px" /> </ vue-excel-editor > </ template >

Specified filter-row prop to show filter row

< vue-excel-editor v-model = "jsondata" filter-row >

If you don't want to show the footer, specified the no-footer prop

< vue-excel-editor v-model = "jsondata" no-footer filter-row >

Filtering

The filtering is one of the focusing features. It supports regular expression and windows wild card syntax.

Component supports the prefx likes <, >, =, >=, <=, <>, ~ (regular expression) and wild-card and ? symbol. Examples: | Example | Description | | :--- | :--- | | abc | The values contain ABC | | abc | The values start by ABC | | abc | The values end by ABC | | =abc | The values equal to ABC | | <>abc | The values do not equal to ABC | | >= 100 | The values are greater or equal to 100 | | < 0 | The values are smaller than 0 | | po-185?? | The values start from PO-18 and the 3rd-last char is 5 | | = | The values are empty | | ~. | The values are not empty | | ~.tpx[ ]+ck | The values have TPX and CK text and they have spaces in between | | ~[ ] | The values contain space | | ~^so|ary$ | The values start by SO or end by ARY | | ~[ ]+$|^[ ]+ | The values start or end by spaces | | ~^[^ ]$ | The values have no space |

Note that all filters are case-insensitive.

Sorting

It is possible to assign custom sorting function for specified column:

< vue-excel-column field = "birth" label = "Date Of Birth" type = "date" width = "80px" :sort = "sortingBirth" />

const moment = require ( 'moment' ) methods : { sortingBirth (a, b) { return moment(a).diff(moment(b), 'days' ) } }

Autocomplete

When user enters text in cell and holds a second, component will show 10 matched occurences for user to choose.

Options

< vue-excel-column field = "gender" label = "Gender" type = "select" width = "50px" :options = "['F','M','U']" />

Specified the type = "select" for Options column. This works like Autocomplete, but the list is provided and fixed.

Map

The "map" typed column is the same as "select" typed column, but the record value is not the same as the display text. The options prop required to provide the mapping of the value and text.

< vue-excel-column field = "gender" label = "Gender" type = "map" width = "50px" :options = "{M:'Male','F':'Female','U':'Unknown'}" />

Select

Click the row label to select the row. The component supports Excel-style which using Shift-click and Ctrl-click (Meta for OSX) combination to select multiple rows. You may also interested in the free-select prop to select the multiple rows without holding the shift key.

When the user updates any cell during select multiple rows, all cells of the same column of those selected rows will be updated.

Sticky column

< vue-excel-column field = "user" label = "User ID" type = "string" width = "80px" key-field sticky />

Specified "sticky" means the specified column is frozen when horizontal scrolling. Most likely sticky columns are leftmost.

Paging

< vue-excel-editor v-model = "jsondata" autocomplete filter-row > ... </ vue-excel-editor >

To gain better performance, I suggest you use paging by not specify "no-paging" prop. The component automatically calculates the page size once detecting the outer boundary resized. If you want to set the page size manually, try the prop "page". If more than 1 page is detected, the footer (horizontal scroll bar) will show the first/previous/next/last links for page navigation. You may customize these links by "localized-label" prop.

Validation

The following is for column validation.

< vue-excel-column field = "phone" label = "Contact" type = "string" width = "130px" :validate = "validPhoneNum" />

methods: { validPhoneNum (content, oldContent, record, field) { if (content === '' ) return 'Mandatory field' if (! /^[0-9]{1}-[0-9]{3}-[0-9]{7}$/ .test(content)) return 'Invalid Phone Number' return '' } }

The following is for row validation. It will be triggered for any changes. The error message will be shown at number column.

< vue-excel-editor :validate = "validWholeRecord" >

methods: { validWholeRecord (content, oldContent, record, field) { if (record.age !== moment().diff(record.birth, 'years' )) return 'The age and birth do not match' return '' } }

You may want to receive the validation error. Component will emit an event "validation-error" if row or field validation error changed.

< vue-excel-editor @ validate-error = "logValidationError" >

methods: { logValidationError (error, row, field) { console .log(error, row, field) } }

Summary

< vue-excel-column field = "age" label = "Age" type = "number" width = "70px" summary = "sum" />

Summary prop supports "sum", "min", "max", "avg" and "count".

Note that "count" will instruct the component to count the cell which hold the following condition

Number: >0

String: non-empty

Check: "Y", "1" or "T"

DateTime: at or later than the current time

Use this with care. The summary calculation eats resource, so it only calculates when the number of records changed (i.e. New, delete, filter). It does not recalculate if user changes the cell content. You may trigger the calculation manually by calling calSummary method in the @update event.

Link

This is a nice feature in enterprise applications. Actually, I was learning from SAP UI. When the user holds the function key (Alt-key here) and move the mouse over the cell content, the text will show as a link. If user clicks on the link, your custom function will be triggered. The following example shows how to route to the user profile page by clicking on the name column cell.

< vue-excel-column field = "name" label = "Name" type = "string" width = "150px" :link = "routeToUserFunc" />

methods: { routeToUserFunc (content, record) { this .$router.push( `/user/ ${record.user} ` ) } }

Text/Value conversion

Sometimes displaying text and the store value will be different. In order to deal with this, you could use column properties to-text and to-value.

< vue-excel-column field = "phone" label = "Contact" type = "string" width = "130px" :to-text = "phoneToText" :to-value = "phoneToVal" />

methods: { phoneToText (val) { return val.replace( /^(.)(...)(.*)$/ , '$1-$2-$3' ) }, phoneToVal (text) { return text.replace( /-/g , '' ) }, }

Localization

The developer may override the default values through localized-label prop.

< template > < vue-excel-editor v-model = "jsondata" :localized-label = "myLabels" > ... </ vue-excel-editor > </ template >

data: { myLabels = { footerLeft : ( top, bottom, total ) => `Record ${top} to ${bottom} of ${total} ` , first : 'First' , previous : 'Previous' , next : 'Next' , last : 'Last' , footerRight : { selected : 'Selected:' , filtered : 'Filtered:' , loaded : 'Loaded:' }, processing : 'Processing' , tableSetting : 'Table Setting' , exportExcel : 'Export Excel' , importExcel : 'Import Excel' , back : 'Back' , reset : 'Default' , sortingAndFiltering : 'Sorting And Filtering' , sortAscending : 'Sort Ascending' , sortDescending : 'Sort Descending' , near : '≒ Near' , exactMatch : '= Exact Match' , notMatch : '≠ Not Match' , greaterThan : '> Greater Than' , greaterThanOrEqualTo : '≥ Greater Than or Equal To' , lessThan : '< Less Than' , lessThanOrEqualTo : '≤ Less Than Or Equal To' , regularExpression : '~ Regular Expression' , customFilter : 'Custom Filter' , listFirstNValuesOnly : n => `List first ${n} values only` , apply : 'Apply' , noRecordIsRead : 'No record is read' , readonlyColumnDetected : 'Readonly column detected' , columnHasValidationError : ( name, err ) => `Column ${name} has validation error: ${err} ` , noMatchedColumnName : 'No matched column name' , invalidInputValue : 'Invalid input value' , missingKeyColumn : 'Missing key column' , noRecordIndicator : 'No record' } }

This is for Chinese user

data: { myLabels = { footerLeft : ( top, bottom ) => `纪录 ${top} 至 ${bottom} ` , first : '头页' , previous : '上一页' , next : '下一页' , last : '尾页' , footerRight : { selected : '选择：' , filtered : '过滤：' , loaded : '载入：' }, processing : '工作中' , tableSetting : '表格设定' , exportExcel : '汇出 Excel' , importExcel : '汇入 Excel' , back : '关' , reset : '预设' , sortingAndFiltering : '排序及过滤' , sortAscending : '小至大排序' , sortDescending : '大至小排序' , near : '≒ 接近' , exactMatch : '= 等于' , notMatch : '≠ 不等于' , greaterThan : '> 大于' , greaterThanOrEqualTo : '≥ 大于或等于' , lessThan : '< 少于' , lessThanOrEqualTo : '≤ 少于或等于' , regularExpression : '~ 正规表示式' , customFilter : '过滤内容' , listFirstNValuesOnly : n => `只列出 ${n} 项` , apply : '应用' , noRecordIsRead : '没有纪录被读取' , readonlyColumnDetected : '不可更新唯读纪录' , columnHasValidationError : ( name, err ) => `纪录栏位 ${name} 发生核实错误: ${err} ` , noMatchedColumnName : '没有能配对之栏位' , invalidInputValue : '输入错误内容' , missingKeyColumn : '找不到关键栏位' , noRecordIndicator : '沒有纪录' } }

Compatibility

Chrome 79+, FireFox 71+, Safari 13+

License

MIT

Status

This project is in an early stage of development. Any contribution is welcome. :D