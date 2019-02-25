A Vue.js plugin that simplify events.

Works with both Vue 1.0 & Vue 2.0 .

Installation

1.) Install package via Yarn or NPM

$ yarn add vue-events

$ npm install vue-events

2.) Install plugin within project.

import Vue from 'vue' import VueEvents from 'vue-events' Vue.use(VueEvents)

window .Vue = require ( 'vue' ) require ( 'vue-events' )

Methods

Method Params Description Docs vm.$events.$emit event, payload Emit the event with the given payload. vm.$emit vm.$events.emit event, payload Emit the event with the given payload. Alias for vm.$events.$emit vm.$emit vm.$events.fire event, payload Emit the event with the given payload. Alias for vm.$events.$emit vm.$emit vm.$events.$on event, callback Listen for the event with the given callback. vm.$on vm.$events.on event, callback Listen for the event with the given callback. Alias for vm.$events.$on vm.$on vm.$events.listen event, callback Listen for the event with the given callback. Alias for vm.$events.$on vm.$on vm.$events.$off event, callback Remove event listener(s) for the event vm.$off vm.$events.off event, callback Remove event listener(s) for the event. Alias for vm.$events.$off vm.$off vm.$events.remove event, callback Remove event listener(s) for the event Alias for vm.$events.$off vm.$off

Usage

The $events prototype object.

This plugin extends Vue.prototype to include a new $events object, which is a just a plain vm that will serve as your global event bus. The $events vm has a couple aliases for the standard event methods.

Firing an event

There are 3 methods that fire events.

Note: $events.fire & $events.emit are aliases for $events.$emit

new Vue({ data() { return { eventData : { foo : 'baz' } } }, mounted() { this .$events.fire( 'testEvent' , this .eventData); this .$events.emit( 'testEvent' , this .eventData); this .$events.$emit( 'testEvent' , this .eventData); } })

Listening for an event

There are 3 methods that register event listeners.

Note: $events.listen & $events.on are aliases for $events.$on .

new Vue({ mounted() { this .$events.listen( 'testEvent' , eventData => console .log(eventData)); this .$events.on( 'testEvent' , eventData => console .log(eventData)); this .$events.$on( 'testEvent' , eventData => console .log(eventData)); } })

Removing an event listener

There are 3 methods that remove event listeners.

Note: $events.off & $events.remove are aliases for $events.$off .

new Vue({ mounted() { this .$events.on( 'testEvent' , eventData => console .log(eventData)); }, beforeDestroy() { this .$events.$off( 'testEvent' ) this .$events.off( 'testEvent' ) this .$events.remove( 'testEvent' ) } })

The events component options.

Provide an events map as part of your component options and vue-events will automatically call $on when the component is mounted and $off when the component is destroyed.

new Vue({ events : { testEvent(eventData){ console .log(eventData) } } })

Inside the event handlers, this is bound to the component instance. This way you can access your component's data, props, computed, methods, etc. For example:

new Vue({ events : { onShowAlert(message){ this .modalVisible = true this .message = message } } })

Demo

If you'd like to demo vue-events try vue-mix

License

MIT