A Vue.js plugin that simplify events.
Works with both
Vue 1.0 &
Vue 2.0.
$ yarn add vue-events
$ npm install vue-events
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueEvents from 'vue-events'
Vue.use(VueEvents)
window.Vue = require('vue')
require('vue-events')
|Method
|Params
|Description
|Docs
vm.$events.$emit
event, payload
|Emit the event with the given payload.
|vm.$emit
vm.$events.emit
event, payload
|Emit the event with the given payload. Alias for
vm.$events.$emit
|vm.$emit
vm.$events.fire
event, payload
|Emit the event with the given payload. Alias for
vm.$events.$emit
|vm.$emit
vm.$events.$on
event, callback
|Listen for the event with the given callback.
|vm.$on
vm.$events.on
event, callback
|Listen for the event with the given callback. Alias for
vm.$events.$on
|vm.$on
vm.$events.listen
event, callback
|Listen for the event with the given callback. Alias for
vm.$events.$on
|vm.$on
vm.$events.$off
event, callback
|Remove event listener(s) for the event
|vm.$off
vm.$events.off
event, callback
|Remove event listener(s) for the event. Alias for
vm.$events.$off
|vm.$off
vm.$events.remove
event, callback
|Remove event listener(s) for the event Alias for
vm.$events.$off
|vm.$off
$events prototype object.
This plugin extends
Vue.prototype to include a new
$events object, which is a just a plain
vm
that will serve as your global event bus. The
$events
vm has a couple aliases for the standard
event methods.
There are 3 methods that fire events.
Note:
$events.fire &
$events.emit are aliases for
$events.$emit
new Vue({
data() {
return {
eventData: {
foo: 'baz'
}
}
},
mounted() {
this.$events.fire('testEvent', this.eventData);
this.$events.emit('testEvent', this.eventData);
this.$events.$emit('testEvent', this.eventData);
}
})
There are 3 methods that register event listeners.
Note:
$events.listen &
$events.on are aliases for
$events.$on.
new Vue({
mounted() {
this.$events.listen('testEvent', eventData => console.log(eventData));
this.$events.on('testEvent', eventData => console.log(eventData));
this.$events.$on('testEvent', eventData => console.log(eventData));
}
})
There are 3 methods that remove event listeners.
Note:
$events.off &
$events.remove are aliases for
$events.$off.
new Vue({
mounted() {
this.$events.on('testEvent', eventData => console.log(eventData));
},
beforeDestroy() {
this.$events.$off('testEvent')
this.$events.off('testEvent')
this.$events.remove('testEvent')
}
})
events component options.
Provide an
events map as part of your component options and vue-events will automatically call $on when the component is mounted and $off when the component is destroyed.
new Vue({
events: {
testEvent(eventData){
console.log(eventData)
}
}
})
Inside the event handlers,
this is bound to the component instance. This way you can access your component's data, props, computed, methods, etc. For example:
new Vue({
events: {
onShowAlert(message){
this.modalVisible = true
this.message = message
}
}
})
If you'd like to demo
vue-events try vue-mix