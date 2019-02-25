openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ve

vue-events

by Cody Mercer
3.1.0 (see all)

Simple event handling for Vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

239

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-events

A Vue.js plugin that simplify events.

Works with both Vue 1.0 & Vue 2.0.

Installation

1.) Install package via Yarn or NPM
$ yarn add vue-events

$ npm install vue-events
2.) Install plugin within project.
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueEvents from 'vue-events'
Vue.use(VueEvents)

window.Vue = require('vue')
require('vue-events')

Methods

MethodParamsDescriptionDocs
vm.$events.$emitevent, payloadEmit the event with the given payload.vm.$emit
vm.$events.emitevent, payloadEmit the event with the given payload. Alias for vm.$events.$emitvm.$emit
vm.$events.fireevent, payloadEmit the event with the given payload. Alias for vm.$events.$emitvm.$emit
vm.$events.$onevent, callbackListen for the event with the given callback.vm.$on
vm.$events.onevent, callbackListen for the event with the given callback. Alias for vm.$events.$onvm.$on
vm.$events.listenevent, callbackListen for the event with the given callback. Alias for vm.$events.$onvm.$on
vm.$events.$offevent, callbackRemove event listener(s) for the eventvm.$off
vm.$events.offevent, callbackRemove event listener(s) for the event. Alias for vm.$events.$offvm.$off
vm.$events.removeevent, callbackRemove event listener(s) for the event Alias for vm.$events.$offvm.$off

Usage

The $events prototype object.

This plugin extends Vue.prototype to include a new $events object, which is a just a plain vm that will serve as your global event bus. The $events vm has a couple aliases for the standard event methods.

Firing an event

There are 3 methods that fire events.

Note: $events.fire & $events.emit are aliases for $events.$emit

new Vue({

  data() {
    return {
      eventData: {
        foo: 'baz'
      }
    }
  },

  mounted() {
    this.$events.fire('testEvent', this.eventData);
    this.$events.emit('testEvent', this.eventData);
    this.$events.$emit('testEvent', this.eventData);
  }

})

Listening for an event

There are 3 methods that register event listeners.

Note: $events.listen & $events.on are aliases for $events.$on.

new Vue({
  mounted() {
    this.$events.listen('testEvent', eventData => console.log(eventData));
    this.$events.on('testEvent', eventData => console.log(eventData));
    this.$events.$on('testEvent', eventData => console.log(eventData));
  }
})

Removing an event listener

There are 3 methods that remove event listeners.

Note: $events.off & $events.remove are aliases for $events.$off.

new Vue({
  mounted() {
    this.$events.on('testEvent', eventData => console.log(eventData));
  },

  beforeDestroy() {
    this.$events.$off('testEvent')
    this.$events.off('testEvent')
    this.$events.remove('testEvent')
  }
})

The events component options.

Provide an events map as part of your component options and vue-events will automatically call $on when the component is mounted and $off when the component is destroyed.

new Vue({
  events: {
    testEvent(eventData){
       console.log(eventData)    
    }
  }  
})

Inside the event handlers, this is bound to the component instance. This way you can access your component's data, props, computed, methods, etc. For example:

new Vue({
  events: {
    onShowAlert(message){
       this.modalVisible = true
       this.message = message
    }
  }  
})

Demo

If you'd like to demo vue-events try vue-mix

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial