The plugin for Vue.js provides a declarative way to bind events to a global event manager. It uses the Vue lifecycle to automatically bind and unbind all events.

Features

Supports event priorities and Promise based asynchronous events

Supports latest Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Opera and IE9+

Supports Vue 2.0

Compact size 3KB (1,5KB gzipped)

Installation

You can install it via yarn or NPM.

yarn add vue-event-manager npm install vue-event-manager

CDN

Available on jsdelivr or unpkg.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-event-manager@2.1.3" > </ script >

Example

Try the example on jsfiddle.

new Vue({ created() { this .$trigger( 'someEvent' , { foo : 'bar' }); }, events : { someEvent(event, param) { ... }, earlyEvent : { handler(event, param) { ... }, priority : 10 }, lateEvent : { handler(event, param) { ... }, priority : -10 } } });

Lets see how easy you can watch global events like reactive properties! (Like in this example). Let's assume you have a logout button in any component template and want it to be handled somewhere else without these nasty $on(...) and $off(...) lines in the created and destroy hooks.

< button @ click = "$trigger('logout:the-user')" > Logout </ button >

export default { name : 'any-other-component' , events : { 'logout:the-user' : 'logout' }, methods : { logout (event, param) { this .$http.post( '/logout' ) } } }

Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Contribution

If you find a bug or want to contribute to the code or documentation, you can help by submitting an issue or a pull request.

License

MIT