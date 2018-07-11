A simple events calendar for Vue2, no dependencies except Vue2. responsive & mobile first. Live Demo Here

中文文档

Requirements

vue: ^2.0.0

Usage

install

npm install vue-event-calendar --save

import 'vue-event-calendar/dist/style.css' import vueEventCalendar from 'vue-event-calendar' Vue.use(vueEventCalendar, { locale : 'en' })

<template> <vue-event-calendar :events="demoEvents"></vue-event-calendar> </template> <script> export default { data () { return { demoEvents: [{ date: '2016/11/12', // Required title: 'Foo' // Required }, { date: '2016/12/15', title: 'Bar', desc: 'description', customClass: 'disabled highlight' // Custom classes to an calendar cell }] } } } </script>

<template> <vue-event-calendar :title="title" :events="demoEvents" @dayChanged="handleDayChange"></vue-event-calendar> </template>

In most cases, the default date string is enough，but when you want a custom date title, you can give a prop title . It is important to noticed that the title will be replaced with a static String you passed in. You need to monitor the dayChanged event and change the title by youself.

Customization event template

If you want customization event template. required Vue: ^2.1.0. Because I use new feature(Scoped Slots) of ^2.1.0

<template> <vue-event-calendar :events="demoEvents"> <template scope="props"> <div v-for="(event, index) in props.showEvents" class="event-item"> <!-- In here do whatever you want, make you owner event template --> {{event}} </div> </template> </vue-event-calendar> </template> <script> export default { data () { return { demoEvents: [{ date: '2016/12/15', title: 'eat', desc: 'longlonglong description' },{ date: '2016/11/12', title: 'this is a title' }] } } } </script>

Component Events

Can handle two Events, @day-changed and @month-changed, callback params like {date: '2017/06/23', events: []} .

<template> < vue-event-calendar :events = "demoEvents" @ day-changed = "handleDayChanged" @ month-changed = "handleMonthChanged" > </ vue-event-calendar > </ template >

Options

// When Vue.use, options { locale: 'en' , color: 'black' , //Set main color className: 'Custom className for current clicked date' , // (default: 'selected-day' ) weekStartOn: 'week Start on which day' // Can be: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 0 (default: 0 ) }

API

this .$EventCalendar.nextMonth()

this .$EventCalendar.preMonth()

this .$EventCalendar.toDate( '2016/11/12' )

More in Demo Folder

Develop

npm run dev npm run build

Change log

Remove today background, use a small dot below the date

Increase the selected date style

Add week start on

License

MIT