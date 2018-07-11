A simple events calendar for Vue2, no dependencies except Vue2. responsive & mobile first. Live Demo Here
npm install vue-event-calendar --save
import 'vue-event-calendar/dist/style.css' //^1.1.10, CSS has been extracted as one file, so you can easily update it.
import vueEventCalendar from 'vue-event-calendar'
// locale can be 'zh' , 'en' , 'es', 'pt-br', 'ja', 'ko', 'fr', 'it', 'ru', 'de', 'vi', 'ua', 'no, 'no-nn'
Vue.use(vueEventCalendar, {locale: 'en'})
<template>
<vue-event-calendar :events="demoEvents"></vue-event-calendar>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
demoEvents: [{
date: '2016/11/12', // Required
title: 'Foo' // Required
}, {
date: '2016/12/15',
title: 'Bar',
desc: 'description',
customClass: 'disabled highlight' // Custom classes to an calendar cell
}]
}
}
}
</script>
<template>
<vue-event-calendar :title="title" :events="demoEvents" @dayChanged="handleDayChange"></vue-event-calendar>
</template>
In most cases, the default date string is enough，but when you want a custom date title, you can give a prop
title.
It is important to noticed that the title will be replaced with a static String you passed in. You need to monitor the dayChanged event and change the title by youself.
If you want customization event template. required Vue: ^2.1.0. Because I use new feature(Scoped Slots) of ^2.1.0
<template>
<vue-event-calendar :events="demoEvents">
<template scope="props">
<div v-for="(event, index) in props.showEvents" class="event-item">
<!-- In here do whatever you want, make you owner event template -->
{{event}}
</div>
</template>
</vue-event-calendar>
</template>
<script>
export default {
data () {
return {
demoEvents: [{
date: '2016/12/15',
title: 'eat',
desc: 'longlonglong description'
},{
date: '2016/11/12',
title: 'this is a title'
}]
}
}
}
</script>
Can handle two Events, @day-changed and @month-changed, callback params like
{date: '2017/06/23', events: []}.
<template>
<vue-event-calendar
:events="demoEvents"
@day-changed="handleDayChanged"
@month-changed="handleMonthChanged">
</vue-event-calendar>
</template>
// When Vue.use, options
{
locale: 'en',
color: 'black', //Set main color
className: 'Custom className for current clicked date', // (default: 'selected-day')
weekStartOn: 'week Start on which day' // Can be: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 0 (default: 0)
}
// NextMonth
this.$EventCalendar.nextMonth()
// PreMonth
this.$EventCalendar.preMonth()
//ToDate
this.$EventCalendar.toDate('2016/11/12')
More in Demo Folder
npm run dev //develop
npm run build //production