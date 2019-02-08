Vue Eva Icons

Is a pack of more than 480 beautiful open source eva icons as Vue components

Demo

https://antonreshetov.github.io/vue-eva-icons

Install

NPM

Installing with npm is recommended and it works seamlessly with webpack.

npm i vue-eva-icons

Download

You can download latest version from the Github: Download

Quick start

Global

To use in your project, just import vue-eva-icons and install into Vue.

main.js

import Vue from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import EvaIcons from 'vue-eva-icons' Vue.use(EvaIcons) new Vue({ render : h => h(App) }).$mount( '#app' )

App.vue

< template > < eva-icon name = "github" animation = "pulse" fill = "limegreen" > </ eva-icon > </ template >

On demand

< template > < eva-icon name = "github" animation = "pulse" fill = "limegreen" > </ eva-icon > </ template > < script > import { EvaIcon } from 'vue-eva-icons' export default { components : { [EvaIcon.name]: EvaIcon } } </ script >

Props

Name Description Type Accepted values name Icon name string - width Width of icon string - height Height of icon string - fill Fill color of icon string HEX or color name animation Type of animation string zoom, pulse, shake, flip

Events