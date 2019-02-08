openbase logo
vei

vue-eva-icons

by Anton Reshetov
1.1.1 (see all)

Is a pack of more than 480 beautiful open source Eva icons as Vue components

Readme

Vue Eva Icons

logo of vue-awesome repository

Is a pack of more than 480 beautiful open source eva icons as Vue components

Demo

https://antonreshetov.github.io/vue-eva-icons

Install

NPM

Installing with npm is recommended and it works seamlessly with webpack.

npm i vue-eva-icons

Download

You can download latest version from the Github: Download

Quick start

Global

To use in your project, just import vue-eva-icons and install into Vue.

main.js

import Vue from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import EvaIcons from 'vue-eva-icons'

Vue.use(EvaIcons)

new Vue({
  render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')

App.vue

<template>
  <eva-icon name="github" animation="pulse" fill="limegreen"></eva-icon>
</template>

On demand

<template>
  <eva-icon name="github" animation="pulse" fill="limegreen"></eva-icon>
</template>

<script>
  import { EvaIcon } from 'vue-eva-icons'

  export default {
    components: {
      [EvaIcon.name]: EvaIcon
    }
  }
</script>

Props

NameDescriptionTypeAccepted values
nameIcon namestring-
widthWidth of iconstring-
heightHeight of iconstring-
fillFill color of iconstringHEX or color name
animationType of animationstringzoom, pulse, shake, flip

Events

NameDescriptionPayload
clickTriggered when icon was clicked-

