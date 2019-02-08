Is a pack of more than 480 beautiful open source eva icons as Vue components
https://antonreshetov.github.io/vue-eva-icons
Installing with npm is recommended and it works seamlessly with webpack.
npm i vue-eva-icons
You can download latest version from the Github: Download
To use in your project, just import vue-eva-icons and install into Vue.
main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import EvaIcons from 'vue-eva-icons'
Vue.use(EvaIcons)
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app')
App.vue
<template>
<eva-icon name="github" animation="pulse" fill="limegreen"></eva-icon>
</template>
<template>
<eva-icon name="github" animation="pulse" fill="limegreen"></eva-icon>
</template>
<script>
import { EvaIcon } from 'vue-eva-icons'
export default {
components: {
[EvaIcon.name]: EvaIcon
}
}
</script>
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Accepted values
name
|Icon name
string
|-
width
|Width of icon
string
|-
height
|Height of icon
string
|-
fill
|Fill color of icon
string
|HEX or color name
animation
|Type of animation
string
|zoom, pulse, shake, flip
|Name
|Description
|Payload
click
|Triggered when icon was clicked
|-