The ESLint custom parser for .vue files.

⤴️ Motivation

This parser allows us to lint the <template> of .vue files. We can make mistakes easily on <template> if we use complex directives and expressions in the template. This parser and the rules of eslint-plugin-vue would catch some of the mistakes.

💿 Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint vue-eslint-parser

Requires Node.js ^12.22.0, ^14.17.0, 16.0.0 or later.

Requires ESLint 6.0.0 or later.

📖 Usage

Write parser option into your .eslintrc.* file. Use glob patterns or --ext .vue CLI option.

{ "extends" : "eslint:recommended" , "parser" : "vue-eslint-parser" }

eslint "src/**/*.{js,vue}" or eslint src --ext .vue

🔧 Options

parserOptions has the same properties as what espree, the default parser of ESLint, is supporting. For example:

{ "parser" : "vue-eslint-parser" , "parserOptions" : { "sourceType" : "module" , "ecmaVersion" : 2018 , "ecmaFeatures" : { "globalReturn" : false , "impliedStrict" : false , "jsx" : false } } }

You can use parserOptions.parser property to specify a custom parser to parse <script> tags. Other properties than parser would be given to the specified parser. For example:

{ "parser" : "vue-eslint-parser" , "parserOptions" : { "parser" : "@babel/eslint-parser" , "sourceType" : "module" } }

{ "parser" : "vue-eslint-parser" , "parserOptions" : { "parser" : "@typescript-eslint/parser" , "sourceType" : "module" } }

You can also specify an object and change the parser separately for <script lang="..."> .

{ "parser": "vue-eslint-parser", "parserOptions": { "parser": { // Script parser for `<script>` "js": "espree", // Script parser for `<script lang="ts">` "ts": "@typescript-eslint/parser", // Script parser for vue directives (e.g. `v-if=` or `:attribute=`) // and vue interpolations (e.g. `{{variable}}`). // If not specified, the parser determined by `<script lang ="...">` is used. "<template>": "espree", } } }

If the parserOptions.parser is false , the vue-eslint-parser skips parsing <script> tags completely. This is useful for people who use the language ESLint community doesn't provide custom parser implementation.

You can use parserOptions.vueFeatures property to specify how to parse related to Vue features. For example:

{ "parser" : "vue-eslint-parser" , "parserOptions" : { "vueFeatures" : { "filter" : true , "interpolationAsNonHTML" : true , "styleCSSVariableInjection" : true , } } }

You can use parserOptions.vueFeatures.filter property to specify whether to parse the Vue2 filter. If you specify false , the parser does not parse | as a filter. For example:

{ "parser" : "vue-eslint-parser" , "parserOptions" : { "vueFeatures" : { "filter" : false } } }

If you specify false , it can be parsed in the same way as Vue 3. The following template parses as a bitwise operation.

<template> <div>{{ a | b }}</div> </template>

However, the following template that are valid in Vue 2 cannot be parsed.

<template> <div>{{ a | valid:filter }}</div> </template>

You can use parserOptions.vueFeatures.interpolationAsNonHTML property to specify whether to parse the interpolation as HTML. If you specify true , the parser handles the interpolation as non-HTML (However, you can use HTML escaping in the interpolation). Default is true . For example:

{ "parser" : "vue-eslint-parser" , "parserOptions" : { "vueFeatures" : { "interpolationAsNonHTML" : true } } }

If you specify true , it can be parsed in the same way as Vue 3. The following template can be parsed well.

<template> <div>{{a<b}}</div> </template>

But, it cannot be parsed with Vue 2.

If set to true , to parse expressions in v-bind CSS functions inside <style> tags. v-bind() is parsed into the VExpressionContainer AST node and held in the VElement of <style> . Default is true .

See also to here.

🎇 Usage for custom rules / plugins

This parser provides parserServices to traverse <template> . defineTemplateBodyVisitor(templateVisitor, scriptVisitor, options) ... returns ESLint visitor to traverse <template> . getTemplateBodyTokenStore() ... returns ESLint TokenStore to get the tokens of <template> . getDocumentFragment() ... returns the root VDocumentFragment . defineCustomBlocksVisitor(context, customParser, rule, scriptVisitor) ... returns ESLint visitor that parses and traverses the contents of the custom block. defineDocumentVisitor(documentVisitor, options) ... returns ESLint visitor to traverses the document.

to traverse . ast.md is <template> AST specification.

AST specification. mustache-interpolation-spacing.js is an example.

Arguments

templateBodyVisitor ... Event handlers for <template> .

... Event handlers for . scriptVisitor ... Event handlers for <script> or scripts. (optional)

... Event handlers for or scripts. (optional) options ... Options. (optional) templateBodyTriggerSelector ... Script AST node selector that triggers the templateBodyVisitor. Default is "Program:exit" . (optional)

... Options. (optional)

import { AST } from "vue-eslint-parser" export function create ( context ) { return context.parserServices.defineTemplateBodyVisitor( { VElement(node: AST.VElement): void { } }, { Program(node: AST.ESLintProgram): void { } }, { templateBodyTriggerSelector: "Program:exit" } ) }

⚠️ Known Limitations

Some rules make warnings due to the outside of <script> tags. Please disable those rules for .vue files as necessary.

eol-last

linebreak-style

max-len

max-lines

no-trailing-spaces

unicode-bom

Other rules which are using the source code text instead of AST might be confused as well.

