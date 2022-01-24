The ESLint custom parser for
.vue files.
This parser allows us to lint the
<template> of
.vue files. We can make mistakes easily on
<template> if we use complex directives and expressions in the template. This parser and the rules of eslint-plugin-vue would catch some of the mistakes.
npm install --save-dev eslint vue-eslint-parser
parser option into your
.eslintrc.* file.
--ext .vue CLI option.
{
"extends": "eslint:recommended",
"parser": "vue-eslint-parser"
}
$ eslint "src/**/*.{js,vue}"
# or
$ eslint src --ext .vue
parserOptions has the same properties as what espree, the default parser of ESLint, is supporting.
For example:
{
"parser": "vue-eslint-parser",
"parserOptions": {
"sourceType": "module",
"ecmaVersion": 2018,
"ecmaFeatures": {
"globalReturn": false,
"impliedStrict": false,
"jsx": false
}
}
}
You can use
parserOptions.parser property to specify a custom parser to parse
<script> tags.
Other properties than parser would be given to the specified parser.
For example:
{
"parser": "vue-eslint-parser",
"parserOptions": {
"parser": "@babel/eslint-parser",
"sourceType": "module"
}
}
{
"parser": "vue-eslint-parser",
"parserOptions": {
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"sourceType": "module"
}
}
You can also specify an object and change the parser separately for
<script lang="...">.
{
"parser": "vue-eslint-parser",
"parserOptions": {
"parser": {
// Script parser for `<script>`
"js": "espree",
// Script parser for `<script lang="ts">`
"ts": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
// Script parser for vue directives (e.g. `v-if=` or `:attribute=`)
// and vue interpolations (e.g. `{{variable}}`).
// If not specified, the parser determined by `<script lang ="...">` is used.
"<template>": "espree",
}
}
}
If the
parserOptions.parser is
false, the
vue-eslint-parser skips parsing
<script> tags completely.
This is useful for people who use the language ESLint community doesn't provide custom parser implementation.
You can use
parserOptions.vueFeatures property to specify how to parse related to Vue features.
For example:
{
"parser": "vue-eslint-parser",
"parserOptions": {
"vueFeatures": {
"filter": true,
"interpolationAsNonHTML": true,
"styleCSSVariableInjection": true,
}
}
}
You can use
parserOptions.vueFeatures.filter property to specify whether to parse the Vue2 filter. If you specify
false, the parser does not parse
| as a filter.
For example:
{
"parser": "vue-eslint-parser",
"parserOptions": {
"vueFeatures": {
"filter": false
}
}
}
If you specify
false, it can be parsed in the same way as Vue 3.
The following template parses as a bitwise operation.
<template>
<div>{{ a | b }}</div>
</template>
However, the following template that are valid in Vue 2 cannot be parsed.
<template>
<div>{{ a | valid:filter }}</div>
</template>
You can use
parserOptions.vueFeatures.interpolationAsNonHTML property to specify whether to parse the interpolation as HTML. If you specify
true, the parser handles the interpolation as non-HTML (However, you can use HTML escaping in the interpolation). Default is
true.
For example:
{
"parser": "vue-eslint-parser",
"parserOptions": {
"vueFeatures": {
"interpolationAsNonHTML": true
}
}
}
If you specify
true, it can be parsed in the same way as Vue 3.
The following template can be parsed well.
<template>
<div>{{a<b}}</div>
</template>
But, it cannot be parsed with Vue 2.
If set to
true, to parse expressions in
v-bind CSS functions inside
<style> tags.
v-bind() is parsed into the
VExpressionContainer AST node and held in the
VElement of
<style>. Default is
true.
See also to here.
parserServices to traverse
<template>.
defineTemplateBodyVisitor(templateVisitor, scriptVisitor, options) ... returns ESLint visitor to traverse
<template>.
getTemplateBodyTokenStore() ... returns ESLint
TokenStore to get the tokens of
<template>.
getDocumentFragment() ... returns the root
VDocumentFragment.
defineCustomBlocksVisitor(context, customParser, rule, scriptVisitor) ... returns ESLint visitor that parses and traverses the contents of the custom block.
defineDocumentVisitor(documentVisitor, options) ... returns ESLint visitor to traverses the document.
<template> AST specification.
defineTemplateBodyVisitor(templateBodyVisitor, scriptVisitor, options)
Arguments
templateBodyVisitor ... Event handlers for
<template>.
scriptVisitor ... Event handlers for
<script> or scripts. (optional)
options ... Options. (optional)
templateBodyTriggerSelector ... Script AST node selector that triggers the templateBodyVisitor. Default is
"Program:exit". (optional)
import { AST } from "vue-eslint-parser"
export function create(context) {
return context.parserServices.defineTemplateBodyVisitor(
// Event handlers for <template>.
{
VElement(node: AST.VElement): void {
//...
}
},
// Event handlers for <script> or scripts. (optional)
{
Program(node: AST.ESLintProgram): void {
//...
}
},
// Options. (optional)
{
templateBodyTriggerSelector: "Program:exit"
}
)
}
Some rules make warnings due to the outside of
<script> tags.
Please disable those rules for
.vue files as necessary.
Welcome contributing!
Please use GitHub's Issues/PRs.
If you want to write code, please execute
npm install && npm run setup after you cloned this repository.
The
npm install command installs dependencies.
The
npm run setup command initializes ESLint as git submodules for tests.
npm test runs tests and measures coverage.
npm run build compiles TypeScript source code to
index.js,
index.js.map, and
index.d.ts.
npm run coverage shows the coverage result of
npm test command with the default browser.
npm run clean removes the temporary files which are created by
npm test and
npm run build.
npm run lint runs ESLint.
npm run setup setups submodules to develop.
npm run update-fixtures updates files in
test/fixtures/ast directory based on
test/fixtures/ast/*/source.vue files.
npm run watch runs
build,
update-fixtures, and tests with
--watch option.