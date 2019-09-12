Canvas 手写签字 电子签名
base64；
npm install vue-esign --save
import vueEsign from 'vue-esign'
Vue.use(vueEsign)
页面中使用
必须设置
ref ，用来调用组件的两个内置方法
reset() 和
generate()
无需给组件设置
style 的宽高，如果画布的
width属性值没超出父元素的样式宽度，则该组件的样式宽度就是画布宽度，超出的话，组件样式宽度则是父元素的100%； 所以只需设置好父元素的宽度即可；
<vue-esign ref="esign" :width="800" :height="300" :isCrop="isCrop" :lineWidth="lineWidth" :lineColor="lineColor" :bgColor.sync="bgColor" />
<button @click="handleReset">清空画板</button>
<button @click="handleGenerate">生成图片</button>
data () {
return {
lineWidth: 6,
lineColor: '#000000',
bgColor: '',
resultImg: '',
isCrop: false
}
},
methods: {
handleReset () {
this.$refs.esign.reset()
},
handleGenerate () {
this.$refs.esign.generate().then(res => {
this.resultImg = res
}).catch(err => {
alert(err) // 画布没有签字时会执行这里 'Not Signned'
})
}
}
|属性
|类型
|默认值
|说明
|width
|Number
|800
|画布宽度，即导出图片的宽度
|height
|Number
|300
|画布高度，即导出图片的高度
|lineWidth
|4
|Number
|画笔粗细
|lineColor
|String
|#000000
|画笔颜色
|bgColor
|String
|空
|画布背景色，为空时画布背景透明，
支持多种格式 '#ccc'，'#E5A1A1'，'rgb(229, 161, 161)'，'rgba(0,0,0,.6)'，'red'
|isCrop
|Boolean
|false
|是否裁剪，在画布设定尺寸基础上裁掉四周空白部分
两个内置方法，通过给组件设置
ref 调用：
清空画布
this.$refs.esign.reset()
生成图片
this.$refs.esign.generate().then(res => {
console.log(res) // base64图片
}).catch(err => {
alert(err) // 画布没有签字时会执行这里 'Not Signned'
})