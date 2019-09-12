openbase logo
vue-esign

by JaimeCheng
1.0.5 (see all)

canvas手写签字 电子签名 A canvas signature component of vue.

Overview

Readme

vue-esign

Canvas 手写签字 电子签名

npm GitHub package.json version

功能

  1. 兼容 PC 和 Mobile；
  2. 画布自适应屏幕大小变化（窗口缩放、屏幕旋转时画布无需重置，自动校正坐标）；
  3. 自定义画布尺寸（导出图尺寸），画笔粗细、颜色，画布背景色；
  4. 支持裁剪 （针对需求：有的签字需要裁剪掉四周空白）。
  5. 导出图片格式为 base64
  6. 示例demo

安装

npm install vue-esign --save

使用

  1. main.js 中引入
import vueEsign from 'vue-esign'
Vue.use(vueEsign)

  1. 页面中使用 必须设置 ref ，用来调用组件的两个内置方法 reset()generate()

    无需给组件设置 style 的宽高，如果画布的 width属性值没超出父元素的样式宽度，则该组件的样式宽度就是画布宽度，超出的话，组件样式宽度则是父元素的100%； 所以只需设置好父元素的宽度即可；

<vue-esign ref="esign" :width="800" :height="300" :isCrop="isCrop" :lineWidth="lineWidth" :lineColor="lineColor" :bgColor.sync="bgColor" />
<button @click="handleReset">清空画板</button> 
<button @click="handleGenerate">生成图片</button>

data () {
  return {
    lineWidth: 6,
    lineColor: '#000000',
    bgColor: '',
    resultImg: '',
    isCrop: false
  }
},
methods: {
  handleReset () {
    this.$refs.esign.reset()
  },
  handleGenerate () {
    this.$refs.esign.generate().then(res => {
      this.resultImg = res
    }).catch(err => {
      alert(err) // 画布没有签字时会执行这里 'Not Signned'
    })
  }
}
  1. 说明
属性类型默认值说明
widthNumber800画布宽度，即导出图片的宽度
heightNumber300画布高度，即导出图片的高度
lineWidth4Number画笔粗细
lineColorString#000000画笔颜色
bgColorString画布背景色，为空时画布背景透明，
支持多种格式 '#ccc'，'#E5A1A1'，'rgb(229, 161, 161)'，'rgba(0,0,0,.6)'，'red'
isCropBooleanfalse是否裁剪，在画布设定尺寸基础上裁掉四周空白部分

两个内置方法，通过给组件设置 ref 调用：

清空画布

this.$refs.esign.reset()

生成图片

this.$refs.esign.generate().then(res => {
  console.log(res) // base64图片
}).catch(err => {
  alert(err) // 画布没有签字时会执行这里 'Not Signned'
})

