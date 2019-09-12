Canvas 手写签字 电子签名

功能

兼容 PC 和 Mobile； 画布自适应屏幕大小变化（窗口缩放、屏幕旋转时画布无需重置，自动校正坐标）； 自定义画布尺寸（导出图尺寸），画笔粗细、颜色，画布背景色； 支持裁剪 （针对需求：有的签字需要裁剪掉四周空白）。 导出图片格式为 base64 ； 示例demo

安装

npm install vue-esign --save

使用

main.js 中引入

import vueEsign from 'vue-esign' Vue.use(vueEsign)

页面中使用 必须设置 ref ，用来调用组件的两个内置方法 reset() 和 generate() 无需给组件设置 style 的宽高，如果画布的 width 属性值没超出父元素的样式宽度，则该组件的样式宽度就是画布宽度，超出的话，组件样式宽度则是父元素的100%； 所以只需设置好父元素的宽度即可；

< vue-esign ref = "esign" :width = "800" :height = "300" :isCrop = "isCrop" :lineWidth = "lineWidth" :lineColor = "lineColor" :bgColor.sync = "bgColor" /> < button @ click = "handleReset" > 清空画板 </ button > < button @ click = "handleGenerate" > 生成图片 </ button >

data () { return { lineWidth : 6 , lineColor : '#000000' , bgColor : '' , resultImg : '' , isCrop : false } }, methods : { handleReset () { this .$refs.esign.reset() }, handleGenerate () { this .$refs.esign.generate().then( res => { this .resultImg = res }).catch( err => { alert(err) }) } }

说明

属性 类型 默认值 说明 width Number 800 画布宽度，即导出图片的宽度 height Number 300 画布高度，即导出图片的高度 lineWidth 4 Number 画笔粗细 lineColor String #000000 画笔颜色 bgColor String 空 画布背景色，为空时画布背景透明，

支持多种格式 '#ccc'，'#E5A1A1'，'rgb(229, 161, 161)'，'rgba(0,0,0,.6)'，'red' isCrop Boolean false 是否裁剪，在画布设定尺寸基础上裁掉四周空白部分

两个内置方法，通过给组件设置 ref 调用：

清空画布

this .$refs.esign.reset()

生成图片