A reusable error boundary component for catching JavaScript errors and displaying fallback UIs.
The ErrorBoundary component is based on React's example component.
Requires Vue3
yarn add vue-error-boundary
npm i vue-error-boundary --save
To use this component simply wrap any other component which may throw an Error. Errors thrown in child components will automatically bubble up to the
VErrorBoundary component.
<VErrorBoundary>
<ImUnstable />
</VErrorBoundary>
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default
|fall-back
|Fallback component to render in case of error.
|Component
false
|DefaultFallback
|on-error
|Callback function to perform on error.
Function
false
null
|params
|Props to pass to your fall back component.
Object
false
{}
|stop-propagation
|Stop propagation of errors to other
errorCaptured hooks.
boolean
false
false
|Property
|Description
|Type
|error
|The error
Error
|hasError
|Whether an error occurred.
boolean
|info
|Information on where the error was captured
string
We can provide a fallback UI to display via the
fall-back prop. It simply takes a Vue component to render.
<template>
<VErrorBoundary :fall-back="productError">
<ProductCard ... />
</VErrorBoundary>
</template>
<script>
import ProductErrorCard from '...'
export default {
// ...
data () {
return {
productError: ProductErrorCard
}
}
}
</script>
You can pass props to your fallback component through the
params prop.
params expects an object containing the data you wish to pass.
<template>
<ul class="contact-list">
<template v-for="contact in contacts">
<VErrorBoundary :key="contact.id"
:fall-back="fallBack"
:params="{ id: contact.id }">
<app-contact :contact="contact" />
</VErrorBoundary>
</template>
</ul>
</template>
<script>
import MyCustomFallbackComponent from '...'
export default {
data: () => ({
fallBack: MyCustomFallbackComponent,
contacts: [...]
})
}
</script>
Then in your custom fallback component:
<template>
<div>
Could not render - {{ id }}
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
props: ['id'],
}
</script>
Furthermore, we can directly access the contents of the
VErrorBoundary component's
errorCaptured hook either through a callback or Vue's emit.
If you do not wish to use a fallback component you can alternatively utilize scoped slots to present data in your current template.
<VErrorBoundary>
<template #boundary="{ hasError }">
<div v-if="!hasError">No error occurred.</div>
<div v-else>Message to appear if error occurred.</div>
</template>
</VErrorBoundary>
The
VErrorBoundary can receive a callback function through the
on-error prop.
<template>
<VErrorBoundary :on-error="handleError">...</VErrorBoundary>
<template>
<script>
// ...
methods: {
handleError (err, vm, info) {
// do something
}
}
// ...
</script>
The callback function will receive the same parameters as the
errorCaptured method.
We can also listen to a Vue event via an
errorCaptured event.
<template>
<ErrorBoundary @error-captured="handleError">...</ErrorBoundary>
</template>
<script>
// ...
methods: {
handleError (err, vm, info) {
// do something
}
}
// ...
</script>
The
errorCaptured hook will continue to propagate errors up the component tree unless it returns
false. Doing so will stop any additional
errorCaptured hooks to execute and the global
errorHandler from being invoked for the error. To do this we can use the
stop-propagation prop.
<ErrorBoundary stop-propagation>
...
</ErrorBoundary>