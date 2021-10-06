openbase logo
veb

vue-error-boundary

by Dillon Chanis
2.0.1 (see all)

A reusable error boundary component for catching JavaScript errors and displaying fallback UIs.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

605

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

vue-error-boundary

NPM version

The ErrorBoundary component is based on React's example component.

Requires Vue3

Install

yarn add vue-error-boundary

npm i vue-error-boundary --save

Usage

To use this component simply wrap any other component which may throw an Error. Errors thrown in child components will automatically bubble up to the VErrorBoundary component.

<VErrorBoundary>
  <ImUnstable />
</VErrorBoundary>

Props

AttributeDescriptionTypeRequiredDefault
fall-backFallback component to render in case of error.ComponentfalseDefaultFallback
on-errorCallback function to perform on error.Functionfalsenull
paramsProps to pass to your fall back component.Objectfalse{}
stop-propagationStop propagation of errors to other errorCaptured hooks.booleanfalsefalse

Scoped Slots

PropertyDescriptionType
errorThe errorError
hasErrorWhether an error occurred.boolean
infoInformation on where the error was capturedstring

How to Use

Fallback UI via fall-back

We can provide a fallback UI to display via the fall-back prop. It simply takes a Vue component to render.

Basic Example

<template>
  <VErrorBoundary :fall-back="productError">
    <ProductCard ... />
  </VErrorBoundary>
</template>

<script>
import ProductErrorCard from '...'

export default {
  // ...
  data () {
    return {
      productError: ProductErrorCard
    }
  }
}
</script>

With Props

You can pass props to your fallback component through the params prop. params expects an object containing the data you wish to pass.

<template>
  <ul class="contact-list">
    <template v-for="contact in contacts">
      <VErrorBoundary :key="contact.id" 
                      :fall-back="fallBack" 
                      :params="{ id: contact.id }">
        <app-contact :contact="contact" />
      </VErrorBoundary>
    </template>
  </ul>
</template>

<script>
import MyCustomFallbackComponent from '...'

export default {
  data: () => ({
    fallBack: MyCustomFallbackComponent,
    contacts: [...]
  })
}
</script>

Then in your custom fallback component:

<template>
  <div>
    Could not render - {{ id }}
  </div>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  props: ['id'],
}
</script>

Furthermore, we can directly access the contents of the VErrorBoundary component's errorCaptured hook either through a callback or Vue's emit.

Scoped Slots

If you do not wish to use a fallback component you can alternatively utilize scoped slots to present data in your current template.

Basic Example

<VErrorBoundary>
  <template #boundary="{ hasError }">
    <div v-if="!hasError">No error occurred.</div>
    <div v-else>Message to appear if error occurred.</div>
  </template>
</VErrorBoundary>

Events

Callbacks via on-error

The VErrorBoundary can receive a callback function through the on-error prop.

<template>
  <VErrorBoundary :on-error="handleError">...</VErrorBoundary>
<template>

<script>
// ...
methods: {
  handleError (err, vm, info) {
    // do something
  }
}
// ...
</script>

@errorCaptured event

The callback function will receive the same parameters as the errorCaptured method.

We can also listen to a Vue event via an errorCaptured event.

<template>
  <ErrorBoundary @error-captured="handleError">...</ErrorBoundary>
</template>

<script>
// ...
methods: {
  handleError (err, vm, info) {
    // do something
  }
}
// ...
</script>

Stop Propagation

The errorCaptured hook will continue to propagate errors up the component tree unless it returns false. Doing so will stop any additional errorCaptured hooks to execute and the global errorHandler from being invoked for the error. To do this we can use the stop-propagation prop.

<ErrorBoundary stop-propagation>
  ...
</ErrorBoundary>

Contributors

wallyjue

