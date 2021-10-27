Highly-customizable emoji picker for Vue 2

Table of contents

Demo

The live demos are available here:

Installation

With npm

npm i vue-emoji-picker --save

With a CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-emoji-picker/dist/vue-emoji-picker.js" > </ script >

Import

With an ES6 bundler (via npm)

Use per component

import { EmojiPicker } from 'vue-emoji-picker' export default { components : { EmojiPicker, }, }

Use globally

import EmojiPickerPlugin from 'vue-emoji-picker' Vue.use(EmojiPickerPlugin)

Using a CDN

< script > new Vue({ components : { EmojiPicker : window .EmojiPicker, }, }) </ script >

Usage

vue-emoji-picker is a slot-based component, to provide maximum flexibility. Since every ounce of html is created by a consumer (ie. you), you can customize every piece of the component as you wish.

Very simple usage, without any CSS defined

You will need two things. A textarea (or an input), where emojis will be injected, and a component declaration. A simple example is provided below.

< textarea v-model = "input" > </ textarea > < emoji-picker @ emoji = "insert" :search = "search" > < div slot = "emoji-invoker" slot-scope = "{ events: { click: clickEvent } }" @ click.stop = "clickEvent" > < button type = "button" > open </ button > </ div > < div slot = "emoji-picker" slot-scope = "{ emojis, insert, display }" > < div > < div > < input type = "text" v-model = "search" > </ div > < div > < div v-for = "(emojiGroup, category) in emojis" :key = "category" > < h5 > {{ category }} </ h5 > < div > < span v-for = "(emoji, emojiName) in emojiGroup" :key = "emojiName" @ click = "insert(emoji)" :title = "emojiName" > {{ emoji }} </ span > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ emoji-picker >

{ data() { return { input : '' , search : '' , } }, methods : { insert(emoji) { this .input += emoji }, }, }

As you may see, you have to declare some things yourself. Namely:

input - a model for your input/textarea,

- a model for your input/textarea, search - a model for the search box inside the component (optional),

- a model for the search box inside the component (optional), insert(emoji) - a method responsible to put emojis into your input/textarea. Provided emoji is a string representation of the emoji to be inserted.

CSS-styled example

To see what is possible with the component, you can simply have a look at a demo available here.

Available props

search optional - If you are not using the search functionality, you can omit this one. It should be a model of the search passed from your data .

optional - If you are not using the search functionality, you can omit this one. It should be a model of the search passed from your . emojiTable optional - You can overwrite the default emoji table by providing your own.

Slots

emoji-invoker events - delares the v-on:click toggle of the picker box,

emoji-picker emojis - object of unicode emojis, insert() - method to be invoked when an emoji is clicked, display - object containting x , y and visible properties.



License

This work is an open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.