The live demos are available here:
npm i vue-emoji-picker --save
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-emoji-picker/dist/vue-emoji-picker.js"></script>
import { EmojiPicker } from 'vue-emoji-picker'
export default {
// ...
components: {
EmojiPicker,
},
// ...
}
import EmojiPickerPlugin from 'vue-emoji-picker'
Vue.use(EmojiPickerPlugin)
<script>
new Vue({
components: {
EmojiPicker: window.EmojiPicker,
},
})
</script>
vue-emoji-picker is a slot-based component, to provide maximum flexibility. Since every ounce of html is created by a consumer (ie. you), you can customize every piece of the component as you wish.
You will need two things. A textarea (or an input), where emojis will be injected, and a component declaration. A simple example is provided below.
<textarea v-model="input"></textarea>
<emoji-picker @emoji="insert" :search="search">
<div slot="emoji-invoker" slot-scope="{ events: { click: clickEvent } }" @click.stop="clickEvent">
<button type="button">open</button>
</div>
<div slot="emoji-picker" slot-scope="{ emojis, insert, display }">
<div>
<div>
<input type="text" v-model="search">
</div>
<div>
<div v-for="(emojiGroup, category) in emojis" :key="category">
<h5>{{ category }}</h5>
<div>
<span
v-for="(emoji, emojiName) in emojiGroup"
:key="emojiName"
@click="insert(emoji)"
:title="emojiName"
>{{ emoji }}</span>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</emoji-picker>
{
data() {
return {
input: '',
search: '',
}
},
methods: {
insert(emoji) {
this.input += emoji
},
},
}
As you may see, you have to declare some things yourself. Namely:
input - a model for your input/textarea,
search - a model for the search box inside the component (optional),
insert(emoji) - a method responsible to put emojis into your input/textarea. Provided
emoji is a string representation of the emoji to be inserted.
To see what is possible with the component, you can simply have a look at a demo available here.
search optional - If you are not using the search functionality, you can omit this one. It should be a model of the search passed from your
data.
emojiTable optional - You can overwrite the default emoji table by providing your own.
emoji-invoker
events - delares the
v-on:click toggle of the picker box,
emoji-picker
emojis - object of unicode emojis,
insert() - method to be invoked when an emoji is clicked,
display - object containting
x,
y and
visible properties.
This work is an open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.