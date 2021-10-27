openbase logo
vep

vue-emoji-picker

by Dariusz Czajkowski
1.0.3 (see all)

Very simple, yet powerful, vue emoji picker 🎉🔥🚀

Readme

Highly-customizable emoji picker for Vue 2

Downloads Version License

Table of contents

Demo

The live demos are available here:

Installation

With npm

npm i vue-emoji-picker --save

With a CDN

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-emoji-picker/dist/vue-emoji-picker.js"></script>

Import

With an ES6 bundler (via npm)

Use per component

import { EmojiPicker } from 'vue-emoji-picker'

export default {
  // ...
  components: {
    EmojiPicker,
  },
  // ...
}

Use globally

import EmojiPickerPlugin from 'vue-emoji-picker'

Vue.use(EmojiPickerPlugin)

Using a CDN

<script>
  new Vue({
    components: {
      EmojiPicker: window.EmojiPicker,
    },
  })
</script>

Usage

vue-emoji-picker is a slot-based component, to provide maximum flexibility. Since every ounce of html is created by a consumer (ie. you), you can customize every piece of the component as you wish.

Very simple usage, without any CSS defined

You will need two things. A textarea (or an input), where emojis will be injected, and a component declaration. A simple example is provided below.

<textarea v-model="input"></textarea>

<emoji-picker @emoji="insert" :search="search">
  <div slot="emoji-invoker" slot-scope="{ events: { click: clickEvent } }" @click.stop="clickEvent">
    <button type="button">open</button>
  </div>
  <div slot="emoji-picker" slot-scope="{ emojis, insert, display }">
    <div>
      <div>
        <input type="text" v-model="search">
      </div>
      <div>
        <div v-for="(emojiGroup, category) in emojis" :key="category">
          <h5>{{ category }}</h5>
          <div>
            <span
              v-for="(emoji, emojiName) in emojiGroup"
              :key="emojiName"
              @click="insert(emoji)"
              :title="emojiName"
            >{{ emoji }}</span>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
</emoji-picker>

{
  data() {
    return {
      input: '',
      search: '',
    }
  },
  methods: {
    insert(emoji) {
      this.input += emoji
    },
  },
}

As you may see, you have to declare some things yourself. Namely:

  • input - a model for your input/textarea,
  • search - a model for the search box inside the component (optional),
  • insert(emoji) - a method responsible to put emojis into your input/textarea. Provided emoji is a string representation of the emoji to be inserted.

CSS-styled example

To see what is possible with the component, you can simply have a look at a demo available here.

Available props

  • search optional - If you are not using the search functionality, you can omit this one. It should be a model of the search passed from your data.
  • emojiTable optional - You can overwrite the default emoji table by providing your own.

Slots

  • emoji-invoker
    • events - delares the v-on:click toggle of the picker box,
  • emoji-picker
    • emojis - object of unicode emojis,
    • insert() - method to be invoked when an emoji is clicked,
    • display - object containting x, y and visible properties.

License

This work is an open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

