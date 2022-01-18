A dependency-free Vue.js plugin to create beautiful and animated circular progress bars, implemented with SVG. The purpose of this plugin is to combine the best properties of other available libraries and to add unique features, delivered in a simple to use component with friendly interface.

With the available options you can create simple circles very quickly. But playing with the combinations of props and with a bit of imagination you can create really exciting things.

⚠️ Heads-up, Vue 3 users! Vue 3 compatible version 2 with new features and a lot of improvements is availibale in the v2-dev branch! Get the new version with npm i vue-ellipse-progress@next

❕ Take a look at some interesting examples on the Demo page ❕

Installation

Use your package manager or CDN to install and initialize the component.

NPM

Install the library via npm:

npm i vue-ellipse-progress

The component is provided as a Vue.js plugin. So just initialize it in your main.js :

import VueEllipseProgress from 'vue-ellipse-progress' ; Vue.use(VueEllipseProgress);

Usage direct as component:

<template> <vue-ellipse-progress :progress="50" /> </template> <script> import { VueEllipseProgress } from "vue-ellipse-progress"; export default { name: "MyComponent", components: { VueEllipseProgress }, }; </script>

CDN

Use this option where you have a global Vue.js instance available. You can customize and get the bundled and minified component from JSDelivr. Just add the following line to your HTML and start using the component, nothing more is required:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-ellipse-progress/dist/vue-ellipse-progress.umd.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

After you have initialized the component, use it everywhere you want in your application:

< vue-ellipse-progress :data = "circles" :progress = "progress" :angle = "-90" color = "blue" :colorFill = "colorFillGradient" emptyColor = "#8ec5fc" :emptyColorFill = "emptyColorFillGradient" :size = "300" :thickness = "10" emptyThickness = "10%" lineMode = "in 10" :legend = "true" :legendValue = "180" :legendFormatter = "({currentValue}) => new Intl.NumberFormat('de-DE').format(currentValue)" legendClass = "legend-custom-style" dash = "60 0.9" animation = "reverse 700 400" :noData = "false" :loading = "false" fontColor = "white" :half = "false" :gap = "10" dot = "10 blue" reverse fontSize = "5rem" > < span slot = "legend-value" > /200 </ span > < p slot = "legend-caption" > GOOD JOB </ p > </ vue-ellipse-progress >

Options

You are ready to go with just following line:

< vue-ellipse-progress :progress = "progress" />

The progress is the only required property. However, in order to create unique circles that match your design needs, you can use all the properties explained below.

This table below provides a quick overview over all available options. To gain more information in general and concerning the creation of exclusive circles please read below the table.

❕ Also make sure to check slot options

Prop Type Values Default progress Number [-100, 100] size Number >=0 200 line String "round | square | butt" "round" thickness Number | String >=0 as Number or percent value as String "5%" lineMode String "normal | out | out-over | in | in-over | top | bottom [offset]" "normal 0" emptyThickness Number | String >=0 as Number or percent value as String "5%" color String | Object any color as String or Object to specify gradient (see details) "#3f79ff" colorFill String | Object same as color "transparent" emptyColor String | Object same as color "#e6e9f0" emptyColorFill String | Object same as color "transparent" legend Boolean true legendValue Number | String any number, accepts a . or "," as decimals delimiter legendFormatter Function Function that returns formatted value animation String "default | rs | loop | reverse | bounce [duration delay]" "default 1000 400" loading Boolean false determinate Boolean false noData Boolean false angle Number any Number -90 fontSize String any valid CSS value "1rem" fontColor String any valid CSS value "gray" legendClass String any dash String "[strict] count spacing" half Boolean false gap Number any Number that defines the gap between multiple circles in pixel 0 dot String | Number | Object Accepts size, color and other styles as Number, descriptive string "10% red" or object {size : 10, backgroundColor: "red", widht: "2px", borderRadius: "5px" ...} 0 reverse Boolean false data Array defines multiple circles, takes as values Objects with almost all props defined above

progress

Is any Number in range [-100, 100] (including decimals). This property defines the filled area from progress circle line in percent. progress is animated and counts up or down on any value changes with duration defined in animation.duration property. The progress is shown by default as the legend in the middle of the circle.

Set a negative value to fill the progress counterclockwise. Alternative you can use reverse .

<vue-ellipse-progress :progress= "myProgress" /> ... this.myProgress = 55.5 ; this .myProgress = this .tasksDone * 100 / maxTasks;

❗ The progress is always used to fill the progress circle line. So you cannot customize this value, it should be always in the range [-100, 100] and not valid Numbers lead to noData state. For customization purpose please use legendValue and take a look at legendFormatter .

If legendValue is defined the progress will NOT be displayed as circle legend.

size

Is any number from >=0. It defines the width and height of the circle. The calculation of the circumference of the circle depends on the properties lineMode , thickness , emptyThickness and dot , so the circle never exceeds the size value!

❗ Check lineMode property to understand how the progress circle behaves depending on the line mode and offset.

line

Is a string value from round | square | butt . Defines the progress circle line cap. Internally is used the CSS property stroke-linecap .

line="round"

thickness

Is any number or percent value >=0. It defines the progress circle line thickness. If you define the value in percent, the thickness will be calculated in relation to size . Internally is used the CSS property stroke-width .

lineMode

Descriptive string in form "mode [offset]" that defines how the progress line is aligned in relation to empty line. The first value ist the mode and the optional second is the offset . You can understand the modes as the presets that help you to align lines as you want to.

mode : normal : this is the default value and both lines are aligned at the base line (centered). in : the progress line is inside the empty circle in-over : the progress line is both inside the empty circle and overlaps the empty circle out : the progress line is outside the empty circle out-over : the progress line is both outside the empty circle and overlaps the empty circle bottom : the progress line is aligned at the bottom of the empty circle top : the progress line is aligned at the top of the empty circle

offset : is any negative or positive number and defines the distance between the progress and empty lines. It can be only combined with the in and out modes

Let's take a look at few examples

line-mode="in 10" line-mode="in 10" line-mode="out 10" line-mode="out 15"

As you can see the second and fourth examples are similar to the modes bottom and top . Only with the modes in and out and the offset you can achieve the same result. But the provided modes like a presets take care about annoying calculations and do the job for you.

emptyThickness

Is any number or percent value >=0. It defines the empty circle line thickness. If you define the value in percent, thickness will be calculated in relation to size . Internally is used the CSS property stroke-width .

color

Defines the color of progress circle line. Is any CSS color like #123 or lime or an object that defines the gradient.

color="#3f79ff" - as String

:color="{ colors [, radial ]}" - as Object radial - default false . Defines whether the gradient is radial or linear colors - Array that contains the gradient colors as objects { color: "#6546f7", offset: "10%" [, opacity: 1] }



Now you are ready for an example:

: color = "gradient" gradient: { radial: false, colors: [ { color : '#6546f7' , offset: "0" , opacity : '1' , }, { color : 'lime' , offset: "100" , opacity : '0.6' , }, ] }

colorFill

Defines the fill color of the progress circle. Takes the same value as color

emptyColor

Defines the color of the empty circle line. Takes the same value as color

emptyColorFill

Defines the fill color of the empty circle. Takes the same value as color

legend

Is a Boolean. It defines whether the progress or from you defined legendValue is displayed as the legend of the circle.

legendValue

Is any Number or String. Use this property if you want to show progress value as the legend of the circle that is not in the range [-100, 100]. If defined, legendValue will replace progress as the circle legend! You can set any precision of the decimal numbers. If the prop is defined as a string, you can specify the "," as decimals delimiter (e.g "123,123" for german numbers), apart from this the value must generally be a valid JavaScript Number. For more customization possibilities please use legendFormatter or scoped slot .

Let's say you need to display a rating from 0 to 5 of a product with 3.5 stars. Setting the progress to 3.5 will fill the circle to 3.5 percent, and this is not what we need, since we want to display the percentage of 5 as progress. At this point we need an additional property legendValue . We can show the product rating like in the following example:

<vue-ellipse-progress :progress= "progress" :legend-value= "rating" /> ... this.rating = 3.5 ; this .progress = this .rating * 100 / 5 ;

Now you can display custom progress value that still animated and circle progress fills properly!

<vue-ellipse-progress legend-value="345,12345" /> // set "," as delimiter defining the value as string

❗ note that legendValue replaces progress as circle legend but not vice versa.

legendFormatter

Is a Function that must return your custom formatted value. The function takes counter properties object as argument and is called on every tick of the counter. Here the formatting of legendValue or progress is completely up to you and you have full freedom to adjust the presentation to your needs. The function can return any value, even HTML.

❕ alternatively you can use scoped slot for custom formatting.

Let's see how it works. The function takes counter properties object as argument that you can use to define custom formatting. currentValue is the most relevant value, as it is the actual value at specific counter tick. The return value will be displayed as the legend of the circle.

const myFormatter = ( { currentValue, currentRawValue, duration, previousCountStepValue, start, end, difference, oneStepDifference, startTime, elapsed } ) => { return new Intl .NumberFormat( "de-DE" , { style : "currency" , currency : "EUR" }).format(currentValue); }

You can also return HTML:

const myFormatter = ( { currentValue } ) => { return ` <span style="font-weight: bold; font-size: 1.6rem"> ${ new Intl .NumberFormat( "de-DE" ).format(currentValue)} </span> <span>€</span> ` ; }

Finally, set your formatter as prop:

<vue-ellipse-progress :legend-formatter="myFormatter"/> <!-- shorter version if you wish--> <vue-ellipse-progress :legend-formatter="({ currentValue }) => `My Format ${currentValue}`"/>

animation

Descriptive string in form "type [duration delay]" that defines the initial animation of progress circle line filling. type is one from predefined animations and the optional duration and delay are number values. Note that the order is important and that you can only define the delay after duration .

type - is one of the predefined animations: default | rs | reverse | bounce| loop

- is one of the predefined animations: duration - number in milliseconds, default 1000

- number in milliseconds, default delay - number in milliseconds, default 400

animation= "rs 700 200" animation= "bounce 1000"

loading

Forces loading state. The component provides an indeterminate loading state for the case that your data is not available immediately. With this property set to true you can use the component as the indeterminate progress.

determinate

Provides a determinate loading state that indicates that your data loading is still in progress but allows to show the progress .

noData

Forces no data state. The component provides a no data state for the case that your data is not available. The circle progress is still empty.

❗ The component will take the no data state even if you provide an invalid progress value

angle

Is any number. It defines the starting point of the progress circle line.

fontSize

Is any valid CSS size value. It defines the font size of the circle legend. You will have to use legendClass if you want to apply more specific styles.

fontColor

Is any valid CSS color value. It defines the color of the circle legend. You will have to use legendClass if you want to apply more specific styles.

legendClass

Adds class to the circles legend to give you the possibility to style it.

dash

Descriptive string in form "[strict] count spacing" that adds dashed empty progress line. This property provides the optional strict mode. In this mode you can define the explicit number of dashes as count with the given relative spacing as number in range >= 0 and < 1. Without strict the default behavior of the SVG stroke-dasharray property is used, where the size and spacings of the dashes are defined.

dash="strict 60 0.5" - 60 dashes with 0.5 relative spacing

dash="10 10" - 10 pixels big dashes with 10 pixels spacing, the number of dashes depends on the empty circle circumference

half

Boolean value that specifies the type of the circle. If it is set to true, only the half of the circle will be drawn like a gauge chart.

gap

Defines the gap in pixels from one circle to the previous circle. It will be applied only if data prop is used.

<vue-ellipse-progress :gap="10"/>

dot

The dot property lets you define a point indicator at the end of the progress line. You have a lot of freedom to customize the dot using a Number, descriptive String, or an Object to inject any CSS styles.

Number: :dot="10" - specifies a round dot with 10px width and height and default #713dfd color

Descriptive string: dot="size [color]" - size can be just a Number or a percent value like 5% , the calculation for percent values is similar to thickness and depends on the size . color is optional and lets you quickly define the color of the dot. The order of properties is important for parsing the String and you can set the color only if the size is defined.

Object: :dot="{ size: Number | String [, any CSS inline style with Vue syntax] }" - to customize the point, you can define the prop as an Object. size is required and can be just a Number or a String to define a percent value. Only defining the prop as an Object you have the possibility to add any styles to the dot you want to, using Vue syntax for defining inline styles, you can even completely break the positioning of the dot, if you need. You cannot override the height of the dot since it is important for internal calculation and must be controllable.

The examples will provide more clarity

:dot= "10" dot= "10" dot= "10%" dot= "5% red" :dot={ size : "5%" , backgroundColor : "red" , left : "10px" , }

reverse

Is a Boolean. reverse prop flips the circle, and the progress circle fills counterclockwise. Alternative you can just set a negative value for progress .

<vue-ellipse-progress reverse />

data

You can specify 2 or more circles as objects in an array as data . For each circle you can use almost every available property. It is not necessary to specify all properties, they will be merged with global props and the specified props will overwrite the global. The circles are rendered inside each other.

❗ Excluded props: lineMode , emptyThickness , legend . These properties will be ignored, if data is specified. The legend of this circle is also not shown.

<!-- this props are applied to all circles, if not overwritten in "data" --> < vue-ellipse-progress color = "blue" animation = "loop 500" ... :data = "data" /> data: [ { progress: 50, // required for each circle color: "red", // will overwrite global progress color ... // other options will be merged with global }, { progress: 50, // required for each circle animation: "rs 1500 500" // you can set almost any option that will be specific to this circle } }

Slot options

default

Use this slot, if you want to customize the presentation of the circle legend and make a use of the animated counter, so your formatting still animated. This works similar to the legendFormatter and is just an alternative way to provide a custom format. You can access animated counter properties through the scoped slot props and adjust the presentation of the legend to your needs.

<vue-ellipse-progress :progress="50"> <template v-slot:default="{ counterTick }"> <span style="font-weight: bold; font-size: 1.6rem; color: green;"> {{ myFormatter(counterTick.currentValue) }} </span> </template> </vue-ellipse-progress>

In this slot you can put an additional element that you want to display beside the progress

legend-caption In this slot you can put any HTML and style it on your own. This slot is aligned below the progress.

This code ...

< vue-ellipse-progress .... > < template v-slot:legend-value > < span slot = "legend-value" > /200 </ span > </ template > < template v-slot:legend-caption > < p slot = "legend-caption" > TASKS DONE </ p > </ template > </ vue-ellipse-progress >

... produces following result. The slots are marked corresponding:

Compatibility

The plugin was tested in all major modern mobile and desktop browsers. It should also work properly in older browsers. In old browsers issues can arise by animations since they are implemented using CSS custom properties. Basic SVG renders even in IE 11.



Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

Vivaldi

Electron

Nuxt.js ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Development

The development always happens in dev branch. You'll find all the latest updates there. dev will only be merged into the master when all unit tests have been passed, builds are successful, documentation is updated and functionality is verified on the demo page. Before that all changes remain in beta.

Run for local development

The project was initialized with Vue CLI. Execute the following commands to start development locally: