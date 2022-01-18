A dependency-free Vue.js plugin to create beautiful and animated circular progress bars, implemented with SVG. The purpose of this plugin is to combine the best properties of other available libraries and to add unique features, delivered in a simple to use component with friendly interface.
With the available options you can create simple circles very quickly. But playing with the combinations of props and with a bit of imagination you can create really exciting things.
⚠️ Heads-up, Vue 3 users! Vue 3 compatible version 2 with new features and a lot of improvements is availibale in the v2-dev branch! Get the new version with
npm i vue-ellipse-progress@next
❕ Take a look at some interesting examples on the Demo page ❕
Use your package manager or CDN to install and initialize the component.
Install the library via npm:
npm i vue-ellipse-progress
The component is provided as a Vue.js plugin. So just initialize it in your
main.js:
import VueEllipseProgress from 'vue-ellipse-progress';
Vue.use(VueEllipseProgress);
// Vue.use(VueEllipseProgress, "vep"); you can define a name and use the plugin like <vep/>
Usage direct as component:
<template>
<vue-ellipse-progress :progress="50" />
</template>
<script>
import { VueEllipseProgress } from "vue-ellipse-progress";
export default {
name: "MyComponent",
components: { VueEllipseProgress },
};
</script>
Use this option where you have a global Vue.js instance available. You can customize and get the bundled and minified component from JSDelivr. Just add the following line to your HTML and start using the component, nothing more is required:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-ellipse-progress/dist/vue-ellipse-progress.umd.min.js"></script>
After you have initialized the component, use it everywhere you want in your application:
<vue-ellipse-progress
:data="circles"
:progress="progress"
:angle="-90"
color="blue"
:colorFill="colorFillGradient"
emptyColor="#8ec5fc"
:emptyColorFill="emptyColorFillGradient"
:size="300"
:thickness="10"
emptyThickness="10%"
lineMode="in 10"
:legend="true"
:legendValue="180"
:legendFormatter="({currentValue}) => new Intl.NumberFormat('de-DE').format(currentValue)"
legendClass="legend-custom-style"
dash="60 0.9"
animation="reverse 700 400"
:noData="false"
:loading="false"
fontColor="white"
:half="false"
:gap="10"
dot="10 blue"
reverse
fontSize="5rem">
<span slot="legend-value">/200</span>
<p slot="legend-caption">GOOD JOB</p>
</vue-ellipse-progress>
You are ready to go with just following line:
<vue-ellipse-progress :progress="progress"/>
The
progress is the only required property. However, in order to create unique circles that match your design needs, you can use all the properties explained below.
This table below provides a quick overview over all available options. To gain more information in general and concerning the creation of exclusive circles please read below the table.
❕ Also make sure to check slot options
|Prop
|Type
|Values
|Default
progress
|Number
|[-100, 100]
size
|Number
|>=0
|200
line
|String
|"round | square | butt"
|"round"
thickness
|Number | String
|>=0 as Number or percent value as String
|"5%"
lineMode
|String
|"normal | out | out-over | in | in-over | top | bottom [offset]"
|"normal 0"
emptyThickness
|Number | String
|>=0 as Number or percent value as String
|"5%"
color
|String | Object
|any color as String or Object to specify gradient (see details)
|"#3f79ff"
colorFill
|String | Object
|same as
color
|"transparent"
emptyColor
|String | Object
|same as
color
|"#e6e9f0"
emptyColorFill
|String | Object
|same as
color
|"transparent"
legend
|Boolean
|true
legendValue
|Number | String
|any number, accepts a
. or
"," as decimals delimiter
legendFormatter
|Function
|Function that returns formatted value
animation
|String
|"default | rs | loop | reverse | bounce [duration delay]"
|"default 1000 400"
loading
|Boolean
|false
determinate
|Boolean
|false
noData
|Boolean
|false
angle
|Number
|any Number
|-90
fontSize
|String
|any valid CSS value
|"1rem"
fontColor
|String
|any valid CSS value
|"gray"
legendClass
|String
|any
dash
|String
|"[strict] count spacing"
half
|Boolean
|false
gap
|Number
|any Number that defines the gap between multiple circles in pixel
|0
dot
|String | Number | Object
|Accepts size, color and other styles as Number, descriptive string
"10% red" or object
{size : 10, backgroundColor: "red", widht: "2px", borderRadius: "5px" ...}
|0
reverse
|Boolean
|false
data
|Array
|defines multiple circles, takes as values Objects with almost all props defined above
progress
Is any Number in range [-100, 100] (including decimals). This property defines the filled area from progress circle line in
percent.
progress is animated and counts up or down on any value changes with duration defined in
animation.duration property. The progress is shown by default as the legend in the middle of the circle.
Set a negative value to fill the progress
counterclockwise. Alternative you can use
reverse.
<vue-ellipse-progress :progress="myProgress" />
...
this.myProgress = 55.5;
this.myProgress = this.tasksDone * 100 / maxTasks; // the percentage of done tasks
❗ The
progressis always used to fill the progress circle line. So you cannot customize this value, it should be always in the range [-100, 100] and not valid Numbers lead to
noDatastate. For customization purpose please use
legendValueand take a look at
legendFormatter.
If
legendValueis defined the progress will NOT be displayed as circle legend.
size
Is any number from >=0. It defines the width and height of the circle. The calculation of the circumference of the circle depends on the properties
lineMode,
thickness,
emptyThickness and
dot, so the circle never exceeds the
size value!
❗ Check
lineModeproperty to understand how the progress circle behaves depending on the line mode and offset.
line
Is a string value from
round | square | butt. Defines the progress circle line cap. Internally is used the CSS property
stroke-linecap.
line="round"
thickness
Is any number or percent value >=0. It defines the progress circle line thickness. If you define the value in percent, the thickness will be calculated in relation to
size. Internally is used the CSS property
stroke-width.
lineMode
Descriptive string in form
"mode [offset]" that defines how the progress line is aligned in relation to empty line. The first value ist the
mode and the optional second is the
offset. You can understand the modes as the presets that help you to align lines as you want to.
mode:
normal: this is the default value and both lines are aligned at the base line (centered).
in: the progress line is inside the empty circle
in-over: the progress line is both inside the empty circle and overlaps the empty circle
out: the progress line is outside the empty circle
out-over: the progress line is both outside the empty circle and overlaps the empty circle
bottom: the progress line is aligned at the bottom of the empty circle
top: the progress line is aligned at the top of the empty circle
offset: is any negative or positive number and defines the distance between the progress and empty lines. It can be only combined with the
in and
out modes
Let's take a look at few examples
line-mode="in 10"
line-mode="in 10"
line-mode="out 10"
line-mode="out 15"
As you can see the second and fourth examples are similar to the modes
bottom and
top. Only with the modes
in and
out and the
offset you can achieve the same result. But the provided modes like a presets take care about annoying calculations and do the job for you.
emptyThickness
Is any number or percent value >=0. It defines the empty circle line thickness. If you define the value in percent, thickness will be calculated in relation to
size. Internally is used the CSS property
stroke-width.
color
Defines the color of progress circle line. Is any CSS color like
#123 or
lime or an object that defines the gradient.
color="#3f79ff" - as String
:color="{ colors [, radial ]}" - as Object
radial - default
false. Defines whether the gradient is radial or linear
colors - Array that contains the gradient colors as objects
{ color: "#6546f7", offset: "10%" [, opacity: 1] }
Now you are ready for an example:
:color="gradient"
gradient: {
radial: false,
colors: [
{
color: '#6546f7',
offset: "0",
opacity: '1',
},
{
color: 'lime',
offset: "100",
opacity: '0.6',
},
]
}
colorFill
Defines the fill color of the progress circle. Takes the same value as
color
emptyColor
Defines the color of the empty circle line. Takes the same value as
color
emptyColorFill
Defines the fill color of the empty circle. Takes the same value as
color
legend
Is a Boolean. It defines whether the
progress or from you defined
legendValue is displayed as the legend of the circle.
legendValue
Is any Number or String. Use this property if you want to show progress value as the legend of the circle that is not in
the range [-100, 100]. If defined,
legendValue will replace
progress as the circle legend!
You can set any precision of the decimal numbers. If the prop is defined as a string, you can specify the
","
as decimals delimiter (e.g "123,123" for german numbers), apart from this the value must generally be a valid JavaScript Number.
For more customization possibilities please use
legendFormatter or
scoped slot.
Let's say you need to display a rating from 0 to 5 of a product with 3.5 stars. Setting the
progress to 3.5 will
fill the circle to 3.5 percent, and this is not what we need, since we want to display the percentage of 5 as progress.
At this point we need an additional property
legendValue. We can show the product rating like in the following example:
<vue-ellipse-progress :progress="progress" :legend-value="rating" />
...
this.rating = 3.5;
this.progress = this.rating * 100 / 5; // the rating percentage
Now you can display custom progress value that still animated and circle progress fills properly!
<vue-ellipse-progress legend-value="345,12345" /> // set "," as delimiter defining the value as string
❗ note that
legendValuereplaces
progressas circle legend but not vice versa.
legendFormatter
Is a Function that must return your custom formatted value. The function takes counter properties object as argument and is called on every tick of the counter. Here the formatting of legendValue or progress is completely up to you and you have full freedom to adjust the presentation to your needs. The function can return any value, even HTML.
❕ alternatively you can use
scoped slotfor custom formatting.
Let's see how it works. The function takes counter properties object as argument that you can use to define custom formatting.
currentValue is the most relevant value, as it is the actual value at specific counter tick. The return value will be
displayed as the legend of the circle.
const myFormatter = ({ currentValue, currentRawValue, duration, previousCountStepValue, start, end, difference, oneStepDifference, startTime, elapsed }) => {
return new Intl.NumberFormat("de-DE", { style: "currency", currency: "EUR" }).format(currentValue);
}
You can also return HTML:
const myFormatter = ({ currentValue }) => {
return `
<span style="font-weight: bold; font-size: 1.6rem">${new Intl.NumberFormat("de-DE").format(currentValue)}</span>
<span>€</span>
`;
}
Finally, set your formatter as prop:
<vue-ellipse-progress :legend-formatter="myFormatter"/>
<!-- shorter version if you wish-->
<vue-ellipse-progress :legend-formatter="({ currentValue }) => `My Format ${currentValue}`"/>
animation
Descriptive string in form
"type [duration delay]" that defines the initial animation of progress circle line filling.
type is one from predefined animations and the optional
duration and
delay are number values. Note that the order is important and that you can only define the
delay after
duration.
type - is one of the predefined animations:
default | rs | reverse | bounce| loop
duration - number in milliseconds, default
1000
delay - number in milliseconds, default
400
animation="rs 700 200"
animation="bounce 1000"
loading
Forces loading state. The component provides an indeterminate loading state for the case that your data is not available immediately. With this property set to
true you can use the component as the indeterminate progress.
determinate
Provides a determinate loading state that indicates that your data loading is still in progress but allows to show the
progress.
noData
Forces no data state. The component provides a no data state for the case that your data is not available. The circle progress is still empty.
❗ The component will take the no data state even if you provide an invalid
progressvalue
angle
Is any number. It defines the starting point of the progress circle line.
fontSize
Is any valid CSS size value. It defines the font size of the circle legend. You will have to use
legendClass if you want to apply more specific styles.
fontColor
Is any valid CSS color value. It defines the color of the circle legend. You will have to use
legendClass if you want to apply more specific styles.
legendClass
Adds class to the circles legend to give you the possibility to style it.
dash
Descriptive string in form
"[strict] count spacing" that adds dashed empty progress line. This property provides the optional
strict mode. In this mode you can define the explicit number of dashes as
count with the given relative
spacing as number in range >= 0 and < 1. Without
strict the default behavior of the SVG
stroke-dasharray property is used, where the size and spacings of the dashes are defined.
dash="strict 60 0.5" - 60 dashes with 0.5 relative spacing
dash="10 10" - 10 pixels big dashes with 10 pixels spacing, the number of dashes depends on the empty circle circumference
half
Boolean value that specifies the type of the circle. If it is set to true, only the half of the circle will be drawn like a gauge chart.
gap
Defines the gap in pixels from one circle to the previous circle. It will be applied only if
data prop is used.
<vue-ellipse-progress :gap="10"/>
dot
The dot property lets you define a point indicator at the end of the progress line. You have a lot of freedom to customize the dot using a Number, descriptive String, or an Object to inject any CSS styles.
Number:
:dot="10" - specifies a round dot with 10px width and height and default
#713dfd color
Descriptive string:
dot="size [color]" -
size can be just a Number or a percent value like
5%, the calculation for percent values is similar to
thickness and depends on the
size.
color is optional and lets you quickly define the color of the dot. The order of properties is important for parsing the String and you can set the
color only if the
size is defined.
Object:
:dot="{ size: Number | String [, any CSS inline style with Vue syntax] }" - to customize the point, you can define the prop as an Object.
size is required and can be just a Number or a String to define a percent value. Only defining the prop as an Object you have the possibility to add any styles to the dot you want to, using Vue syntax for defining inline styles, you can even completely break the positioning of the dot, if you need. You cannot override the
height of the dot since it is important for internal calculation and must be controllable.
The examples will provide more clarity
:dot="10" // just a Number defining size in pixel
dot="10" // the same as above
dot="10%" // 10% from the circle size will be converted to pixel
dot="5% red" // adds red dot
// defines same dot as above
:dot={
size: "5%", // required
backgroundColor: "red", // add any inline CSS using Vue syntax
left: "10px", // you can even move the dot, but it is not recommended
}
reverse
Is a Boolean.
reverse prop flips the circle, and the progress circle fills counterclockwise. Alternative you can just set
a negative value for
progress.
<vue-ellipse-progress reverse />
data
You can specify 2 or more circles as objects in an array as
data. For each circle you can use almost every available property. It is not necessary to specify all properties, they will be merged with global props and the specified props will overwrite the global. The circles are rendered inside each other.
❗ Excluded props:
lineMode,
emptyThickness,
legend. These properties will be ignored, if
datais specified. The legend of this circle is also not shown.
<!-- this props are applied to all circles, if not overwritten in "data"-->
<vue-ellipse-progress color="blue" animation="loop 500" ... :data="data"/>
data: [
{
progress: 50, // required for each circle
color: "red", // will overwrite global progress color
... // other options will be merged with global
},
{
progress: 50, // required for each circle
animation: "rs 1500 500" // you can set almost any option that will be specific to this circle
}
}
default
Use this slot, if you want to customize the presentation of the circle legend and make a use of the animated counter,
so your formatting still animated. This works similar to the
legendFormatter and is just
an alternative way to provide a custom format. You can access animated counter properties through the scoped slot
props and adjust the presentation of the legend to your needs.
<vue-ellipse-progress :progress="50">
<template v-slot:default="{ counterTick }">
<span style="font-weight: bold; font-size: 1.6rem; color: green;">
{{ myFormatter(counterTick.currentValue) }}
</span>
</template>
</vue-ellipse-progress>
legend-value
In this slot you can put an additional element that you want to display beside the progress
legend-caption
This code ...
<vue-ellipse-progress ....>
<template v-slot:legend-value>
<span slot="legend-value">/200</span>
</template>
<template v-slot:legend-caption>
<p slot="legend-caption">TASKS DONE</p>
</template>
</vue-ellipse-progress>
... produces following result. The slots are marked corresponding:
The plugin was tested in all major modern mobile and desktop browsers. It should also work properly in older browsers. In old browsers issues can arise by animations since they are implemented using CSS custom properties. Basic SVG renders even in IE 11.
Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
Vivaldi
Electron
Nuxt.js
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
The development always happens in
dev branch. You'll find all the latest updates there.
dev will only be merged into the master when all unit tests have been passed, builds are successful,
documentation is updated and functionality is verified on the demo page.
Before that all changes remain in beta.
The project was initialized with Vue CLI. Execute the following commands to start development locally:
npm i
npm run serve