⏳ Loading inside a container or full screen for Vue.js
npm install --save vue-element-loading
or
yarn add vue-element-loading
npm install --save vue-element-loading@next
or
yarn add vue-element-loading@next
import Vue from "vue";
import VueElementLoading from "vue-element-loading";
Vue.component("VueElementLoading", VueElementLoading);
or
import VueElementLoading from "vue-element-loading";
export default {
components: {
VueElementLoading
}
};
<div class="parent">
<vue-element-loading :active="show" spinner="bar-fade-scale" />
<span>
This is my content.
</span>
</div>
<body>
<vue-element-loading :active="show" is-full-screen />
</body>
Use the
color parameter to set the color of the displayed spinner (does not affect custom spinner images).
<div class="parent">
<vue-element-loading
:active="show"
spinner="bar-fade-scale"
color="#FF6700"
/>
<span>
This is my content.
</span>
</div>
Use the
text parameter to set the text which will appear below loader.
<div class="parent">
<vue-element-loading
:active="show"
spinner="bar-fade-scale"
color="#FF6700"
text="Please wait..."
/>
<span>
This is my content.
</span>
</div>
Use the
textStyle parameter to set the style of text( you need to pass css-in-js way using camelCase exp. fontSize, backgroundColor etc).
<div class="parent">
<vue-element-loading
:active="show"
spinner="bar-fade-scale"
color="#FF6700"
text="Please textStyle={fontSize: '25px'} wait..."
/>
<span>
This is my content.
</span>
</div>
Use the
size parameter to set the size of the displayed spinner (does not affect custom spinner images).
<div class="parent">
<vue-element-loading :active="show" spinner="bar-fade-scale" size="128" />
<span>
This is my content.
</span>
</div>
Use the
duration parameter to set the animation loop duration in seconds (does not affect custom spinner images).
<div class="parent">
<vue-element-loading :active="show" spinner="bar-fade-scale" duration="1.0" />
<span>
This is my content.
</span>
</div>
<div class="parent">
<vue-element-loading :active="show">
<img src="/static/pikachu.gif" width="55px" height="55px" />
</vue-element-loading>
</div>
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|active
|Boolean
|-
|Status for show/hide loading
|spinner
|String
|spinner
|Spinner icon name:
spinner,
mini-spinner,
ring,
line-wave,
line-scale,
line-down,
bar-fade,
bar-fade-scale
|color
|String
|#000
|Color of spinner icon
|background-color
|String
|rgba(255, 255, 255, .9)
|Background color of spinner icon (for overlay)
|size
|String
|"40"
|The size to display the spinner in pixels (NOTE: this will not affect custom spinner images)
|duration
|String
|"0.6"
|The duration of one 'loop' of the spinner animation, in seconds (NOTE: this will not affect custom spinner images)
|delay
|Number | String
|0
|The minimum appearing duration of loading in seconds
|is-full-screen
|Boolean
|false
|Loader will overlay the full page
|text
|String
|-
|Text will appear below loader
|text-style
|Object
|{}
|Change style of the text below loader
npm install and
npm run dev.
If you like this project, You can support me with starring ⭐ this repository.
Developed with ❤️ and ☕️