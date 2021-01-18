⏳ Loading inside a container or full screen for Vue.js

💻 Install

npm install --save vue-element-loading

or

yarn add vue-element-loading

🖥 Install (Vue 3)

npm install --save vue-element-loading@next

or

yarn add vue-element-loading@next

🕹 Usage

import Vue from "vue" ; import VueElementLoading from "vue-element-loading" ; Vue.component( "VueElementLoading" , VueElementLoading);

or

import VueElementLoading from "vue-element-loading" ; export default { components : { VueElementLoading } };

🔎 Example

Inside container

< div class = "parent" > < vue-element-loading :active = "show" spinner = "bar-fade-scale" /> < span > This is my content. </ span > </ div >

Full screen

< body > < vue-element-loading :active = "show" is-full-screen /> </ body >

Adjust Spinner Color

Use the color parameter to set the color of the displayed spinner (does not affect custom spinner images).

< div class = "parent" > < vue-element-loading :active = "show" spinner = "bar-fade-scale" color = "#FF6700" /> < span > This is my content. </ span > </ div >

Set text

Use the text parameter to set the text which will appear below loader.

< div class = "parent" > < vue-element-loading :active = "show" spinner = "bar-fade-scale" color = "#FF6700" text = "Please wait..." /> < span > This is my content. </ span > </ div >

Set text style

Use the textStyle parameter to set the style of text( you need to pass css-in-js way using camelCase exp. fontSize, backgroundColor etc).

< div class = "parent" > < vue-element-loading :active = "show" spinner = "bar-fade-scale" color = "#FF6700" text = "Please textStyle={fontSize: '25px'} wait..." /> < span > This is my content. </ span > </ div >

Adjust Spinner Size

Use the size parameter to set the size of the displayed spinner (does not affect custom spinner images).

< div class = "parent" > < vue-element-loading :active = "show" spinner = "bar-fade-scale" size = "128" /> < span > This is my content. </ span > </ div >

Adjust Spinner Animation Speed

Use the duration parameter to set the animation loop duration in seconds (does not affect custom spinner images).

< div class = "parent" > < vue-element-loading :active = "show" spinner = "bar-fade-scale" duration = "1.0" /> < span > This is my content. </ span > </ div >

Customize loader

< div class = "parent" > < vue-element-loading :active = "show" > < img src = "/static/pikachu.gif" width = "55px" height = "55px" /> </ vue-element-loading > </ div >

🌀 Spinner

⚙️ Props

Props Type Default Description active Boolean - Status for show/hide loading spinner String spinner Spinner icon name: spinner , mini-spinner , ring , line-wave , line-scale , line-down , bar-fade , bar-fade-scale color String #000 Color of spinner icon background-color String rgba(255, 255, 255, .9) Background color of spinner icon (for overlay) size String "40" The size to display the spinner in pixels (NOTE: this will not affect custom spinner images) duration String "0.6" The duration of one 'loop' of the spinner animation, in seconds (NOTE: this will not affect custom spinner images) delay Number | String 0 The minimum appearing duration of loading in seconds is-full-screen Boolean false Loader will overlay the full page text String - Text will appear below loader text-style Object {} Change style of the text below loader

