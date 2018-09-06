The vue plugin that wraps electron APIs to the Vue object.
https://github.com/SimulatedGREG/electron-vue
Install using NPM
npm install vue-electron --save
Include using webpack or browserify
main.js
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueElectron from 'vue-electron'
Vue.use(VueElectron)
This plugin will attach electron APIs to the Vue object itself, so accessing all APIs is dead simple. All official documentation from electron can be used and accessed from
this.$electron.
So instead of...
const electron = require('electron')
export default {
methods: {
getName () {
return electron.remote.app.getName()
}
}
}
Now you can...
export default {
methods: {
getName () {
return this.$electron.remote.app.getName()
}
}
}
Now you might be thinking, "Is it really that annoying to simply require electron to access it?" Probably not, but it can get cumbersome to have to include it in every component file that needs it. In the end, attaching electron directly to Vue just makes sense.