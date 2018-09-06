openbase logo
vue-electron

by Greg Holguin
1.0.6

The vue plugin that attaches electron APIs to the Vue object, making them accessible to all components.

Downloads/wk

5.1K

5.1K

GitHub Stars

291

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-electron

The vue plugin that wraps electron APIs to the Vue object.

js-standard-style

Need a full boilerplate for creating electron apps built with vue? Make sure to check out electron-vue.

https://github.com/SimulatedGREG/electron-vue

Installing

Install using NPM

npm install vue-electron --save

Include using webpack or browserify

main.js

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueElectron from 'vue-electron'

Vue.use(VueElectron)

Using the plugin

This plugin will attach electron APIs to the Vue object itself, so accessing all APIs is dead simple. All official documentation from electron can be used and accessed from this.$electron.

So instead of...

const electron = require('electron')

export default {
  methods: {
    getName () {
      return electron.remote.app.getName()
    }
  }
}

Now you can...

export default {
  methods: {
    getName () {
      return this.$electron.remote.app.getName()
    }
  }
}

Now you might be thinking, "Is it really that annoying to simply require electron to access it?" Probably not, but it can get cumbersome to have to include it in every component file that needs it. In the end, attaching electron directly to Vue just makes sense.

