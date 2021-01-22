vue-editor-js is editorjs wrapper component.

Please review this first. https://editorjs.io/

For before 2.0.0 version users.

This plugins is a wrapper component for editorjs. If you need to use the plugin for editor.js then import it and set the config property.

Please See the Demo.vue

For before 1.0.0 version users.

Please use Vue.use vue-editor-js in main.js.

Supported Plugins

Installation

npm install --save vue-editor-js yarn add vue-editor-js

Usage

In main.js

import Editor from 'vue-editor-js' Vue.use(Editor)

In Nuxt.js

plugins : [ { src : '~/plugins/vue-editor.js' , ssr : false } ], import Vue from 'vue' import Editor from 'vue-editor-js' Vue.use(Editor)

<editor ref="editor" :config="config" :initialized="onInitialized"/>

Define the initialization function to get the instance of editor.js when initializing

If you are confused with using it with Nuxt, please see here

Local import

If you wish to only import Editor on a single component then you can do so by following the instructions below

Make sure to install @vue/composition-api

npm i --save @vue/composition-api yarn add @vue/composition-api

In main.js:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueCompositionApi from '@vue/composition-api' Vue.use(VueCompositionApi)

Don't import anything from 'vue-editor-js' in main.js In your component:

import { Editor } from 'vue-editor-js' export default { components : { Editor, }, }

Same as in Supported Plugins, but with different naming

header

list

code

inlineCode

personality

embed

linkTool

marker

table

raw

delimiter

quote

image

warning

paragraph

checklist

Usage

Install the editorjs tool

npm install --save @editorjs/header yarn add @editorjs/header

Insert the package into the config prop

<editor ... :config="{ tools: { header: require('@editorjs/header') } }" />

Saving Example Code

<template> <div id="app"> <Editor ref="editor" :config="config" /> <button @click="invokeSave">Save</button> </div> </template> <script> export default { methods: { invokeSave() { this.$refs.editor._data.state.editor.save() .then((data) => { // Do what you want with the data here console.log(data) }) .catch(err => { console.log(err) }) } }, } </script>

Upload Image (>= 1.1.0)

for uploading images, You will need a backend for processing the images. vue-editor-js provides a special config prop for easability. If you are testing your server to upload an image, please see server example.

<editor :config="config" /> <script> ... data() { return { config: { image: { // Like in https://github.com/editor-js/image#config-params endpoints: { byFile: 'http://localhost:8090/image', byUrl: 'http://localhost:8090/image-by-url', }, field: 'image', types: 'image/*', }, } } } </script>

upload personality avatar ( >= 2.0.1)

config: { personality : { endpoints : 'http://localhost:8090/image' }

Other props:

customTools - Object with name (key) and class of a custom tool (value)

Enjoy editorjs with Vue.js Project 🎉

How to Contribute?

fork this project. edit code. PR

OR

Just submit a issue!

Contributors

This repository contributors are welcome to use Wallaby.js OSS License to get test results immediately as you type, and see the results in your editor right next to your code.