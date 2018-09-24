Vue 2 integration for the Laravel Echo library.
This Vue plugin injects a Laravel Echo instance into all of your vue instances, allowing for a simple channel subscription on each instance, or using Laravel Echo through
this.$echo.
npm install vue-echo --save
First you'll need to register the plugin and, optionally, initialize the Echo instance.
import VueEcho from 'vue-echo';
Vue.use(VueEcho, {
broadcaster: 'pusher',
key: 'PUSHER KEY'
});
/**
* Alternatively you can pass an echo instance:
* ********************************************
* import Echo from 'laravel-echo';
*
* const EchoInstance = new Echo({
* broadcaster: 'pusher',
* key: 'PUSHER KEY'
* });
* Vue.use(VueEcho, EchoInstance);
*/
Once vue-echo is registered, every vue instance is able to subscribe to channels and listen to events through the
this.$echo property on the connection you specified earlier.
var vm = new Vue({
mounted() {
// Listen for the 'NewBlogPost' event in the 'team.1' private channel
this.$echo.private('team.1').listen('NewBlogPost', (payload) => {
console.log(payload);
});
}
});
You can subscribe a vue instance to a single standard channel if needed and define your events.
var vm = new Vue({
channel: 'blog',
echo: {
'BlogPostCreated': (payload, vm) => {
console.log('blog post created', payload);
},
'BlogPostDeleted': (payload, vm) => {
console.log('blog post deleted', payload);
}
}
});
Since the scope of
this would be the same as the scope where you declare your Vue instance a second parameter is added to these locally registered events. This parameter is a direct reference to your Vue instance, you can make any changes you need through there.
Laravel Echo allows you to subscribe to: normal, private and presence channels.
In the example above, we subscribed to a standard channel.
If you would like to subscribe to a private channel instead, prefix your channel name with
private:
var vm = new Vue({
channel: 'private:team.1',
echo: {
'BlogPostCreated': (payload, vm) => {
console.log('blog post created', payload);
},
'BlogPostDeleted': (payload, vm) => {
console.log('blog post deleted', payload);
}
}
});
If you would like to subscribe to presence channel instead, prefix your channel name with
presence:
var vm = new Vue({
channel: 'presence:team.1.chat',
echo: {
'NewMessage': (payload, vm) => {
console.log('new message from team', payload);
}
}
});
If there's a scenario where you want to listen to events after certain conditions are met, you can do so through
this.channel:
var vm = new Vue({
channel: 'private:team.1',
echo: {
'BlogPostCreated': (payload, vm) => {
console.log('blog post created', payload);
},
'BlogPostDeleted': (payload, vm) => {
console.log('blog post deleted', payload);
}
},
mounted(){
if(window.user.role == 'admin'){
this.channel.listen('BlogPostEdited', (payload) => {
console.log('As admin I get notified of edits', payload);
});
}
}
});