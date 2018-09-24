openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ve

vue-echo

by Kerstens Maxim
1.0.2 (see all)

Vue integration for the Laravel Echo library.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

622

GitHub Stars

232

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-echo

Vue 2 integration for the Laravel Echo library.

This Vue plugin injects a Laravel Echo instance into all of your vue instances, allowing for a simple channel subscription on each instance, or using Laravel Echo through this.$echo.

Install

npm install vue-echo --save

Usage

Initialize

First you'll need to register the plugin and, optionally, initialize the Echo instance.

import VueEcho from 'vue-echo';
  
Vue.use(VueEcho, {
    broadcaster: 'pusher',
    key: 'PUSHER KEY'
});

/**
 * Alternatively you can pass an echo instance:
 * ********************************************
 * import Echo from 'laravel-echo';
 * 
 * const EchoInstance = new Echo({
 *     broadcaster: 'pusher',  
 *     key: 'PUSHER KEY'
 * });
 * Vue.use(VueEcho, EchoInstance);
 */

Using Echo

Once vue-echo is registered, every vue instance is able to subscribe to channels and listen to events through the this.$echo property on the connection you specified earlier.

var vm = new Vue({
    mounted() {
        // Listen for the 'NewBlogPost' event in the 'team.1' private channel
        this.$echo.private('team.1').listen('NewBlogPost', (payload) => {
            console.log(payload);
        });
    }
});

Subscribe your Vue instance to a single channel

You can subscribe a vue instance to a single standard channel if needed and define your events.

var vm = new Vue({
    channel: 'blog',
    echo: {
        'BlogPostCreated': (payload, vm) => {
            console.log('blog post created', payload);
        },
        'BlogPostDeleted': (payload, vm) => {
            console.log('blog post deleted', payload);
        }
    }
});

Since the scope of this would be the same as the scope where you declare your Vue instance a second parameter is added to these locally registered events. This parameter is a direct reference to your Vue instance, you can make any changes you need through there.

Subscribing to channels

Laravel Echo allows you to subscribe to: normal, private and presence channels.

In the example above, we subscribed to a standard channel.

Private channel

If you would like to subscribe to a private channel instead, prefix your channel name with private:

var vm = new Vue({
    channel: 'private:team.1',
    echo: {
        'BlogPostCreated': (payload, vm) => {
            console.log('blog post created', payload);
        },
        'BlogPostDeleted': (payload, vm) => {
            console.log('blog post deleted', payload);
        }
    }
});
Presence channel

If you would like to subscribe to presence channel instead, prefix your channel name with presence:

var vm = new Vue({
    channel: 'presence:team.1.chat',
    echo: {
        'NewMessage': (payload, vm) => {
            console.log('new message from team', payload);
        }
    }
});

Manually listening to events

If there's a scenario where you want to listen to events after certain conditions are met, you can do so through this.channel:

var vm = new Vue({
    channel: 'private:team.1',
    echo: {
        'BlogPostCreated': (payload, vm) => {
            console.log('blog post created', payload);
        },
        'BlogPostDeleted': (payload, vm) => {
            console.log('blog post deleted', payload);
        }
    },
    mounted(){
        if(window.user.role == 'admin'){
            this.channel.listen('BlogPostEdited', (payload) => {
                console.log('As admin I get notified of edits', payload);
            });
        }
    }
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial