Vue 2 integration for the Laravel Echo library.

This Vue plugin injects a Laravel Echo instance into all of your vue instances, allowing for a simple channel subscription on each instance, or using Laravel Echo through this.$echo .

Install

npm install vue-echo --save

Usage

Initialize

First you'll need to register the plugin and, optionally, initialize the Echo instance.

import VueEcho from 'vue-echo' ; Vue.use(VueEcho, { broadcaster : 'pusher' , key : 'PUSHER KEY' });

Using Echo

Once vue-echo is registered, every vue instance is able to subscribe to channels and listen to events through the this.$echo property on the connection you specified earlier.

var vm = new Vue({ mounted() { this .$echo.private( 'team.1' ).listen( 'NewBlogPost' , (payload) => { console .log(payload); }); } });

You can subscribe a vue instance to a single standard channel if needed and define your events.

var vm = new Vue({ channel : 'blog' , echo : { 'BlogPostCreated' : ( payload, vm ) => { console .log( 'blog post created' , payload); }, 'BlogPostDeleted' : ( payload, vm ) => { console .log( 'blog post deleted' , payload); } } });

Since the scope of this would be the same as the scope where you declare your Vue instance a second parameter is added to these locally registered events. This parameter is a direct reference to your Vue instance, you can make any changes you need through there.

Subscribing to channels

Laravel Echo allows you to subscribe to: normal, private and presence channels.

In the example above, we subscribed to a standard channel.

Private channel

If you would like to subscribe to a private channel instead, prefix your channel name with private:

var vm = new Vue({ channel : 'private:team.1' , echo : { 'BlogPostCreated' : ( payload, vm ) => { console .log( 'blog post created' , payload); }, 'BlogPostDeleted' : ( payload, vm ) => { console .log( 'blog post deleted' , payload); } } });

Presence channel

If you would like to subscribe to presence channel instead, prefix your channel name with presence:

var vm = new Vue({ channel : 'presence:team.1.chat' , echo : { 'NewMessage' : ( payload, vm ) => { console .log( 'new message from team' , payload); } } });

Manually listening to events

If there's a scenario where you want to listen to events after certain conditions are met, you can do so through this.channel :