Chart components based on Vue2.x and Echarts
Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+, include pc and mobile browser.
npm i v-charts echarts -S
<template>
<div>
<ve-line :data="chartData"></ve-line>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VeLine from 'v-charts/lib/line.common'
export default {
components: { VeLine },
data () {
return {
chartData: {
columns: ['date', 'PV'],
rows: [
{ 'date': '01-01', 'PV': 1231 },
{ 'date': '01-02', 'PV': 1223 },
{ 'date': '01-03', 'PV': 2123 },
{ 'date': '01-04', 'PV': 4123 },
{ 'date': '01-05', 'PV': 3123 },
{ 'date': '01-06', 'PV': 7123 }
]
}
}
}
}
</script>
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes or ChangeLog.
Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.