vue-echarts-test

by ElemeFE
1.0.6 (see all)

基于 Vue2.0 和 ECharts 封装的图表组件📈📊

0

GitHub Stars

6.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mark text

v-charts

Build Status NPM downloads Npm package Language License Join the chat

Document | Sample Project | English | 中文

Chart components based on Vue2.x and Echarts

Features

  • Uniform data format: Use an uniform data format that both convient for frontend and backend, and also easy to create and edit.
  • Simplified configuration: With simplified configuration items, complex requirements can be easily implemented.
  • Simple customization: Provide a variety of custom Echarts way, you can easily set the chart options.

Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+, include pc and mobile browser.

Install

npm i v-charts echarts -S

Start

<template>
  <div>
    <ve-line :data="chartData"></ve-line>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
import VeLine from 'v-charts/lib/line.common'
export default {
  components: { VeLine },
  data () {
    return {
      chartData: {
        columns: ['date', 'PV'],
        rows: [
          { 'date': '01-01', 'PV': 1231 },
          { 'date': '01-02', 'PV': 1223 },
          { 'date': '01-03', 'PV': 2123 },
          { 'date': '01-04', 'PV': 4123 },
          { 'date': '01-05', 'PV': 3123 },
          { 'date': '01-06', 'PV': 7123 }
        ]
      }
    }
  }
}
</script>

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes or ChangeLog.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

License

MIT

