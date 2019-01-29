Document | Sample Project | English | 中文

Chart components based on Vue2.x and Echarts

Features

Uniform data format: Use an uniform data format that both convient for frontend and backend, and also easy to create and edit.

Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+, include pc and mobile browser.

Install

npm i v-charts echarts -S

Start

< template > < div > < ve-line :data = "chartData" > </ ve-line > </ div > </ template > < script > import VeLine from 'v-charts/lib/line.common' export default { components : { VeLine }, data () { return { chartData : { columns : [ 'date' , 'PV' ], rows : [ { 'date' : '01-01' , 'PV' : 1231 }, { 'date' : '01-02' , 'PV' : 1223 }, { 'date' : '01-03' , 'PV' : 2123 }, { 'date' : '01-04' , 'PV' : 4123 }, { 'date' : '01-05' , 'PV' : 3123 }, { 'date' : '01-06' , 'PV' : 7123 } ] } } } } </ script >

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes or ChangeLog.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

License

MIT