Vue.js component for Apache ECharts.
Uses Apache ECharts 5 and works for both Vue.js 2/3.
If you are migrating from
vue-echarts ≤ 5, you should read the Migration to v6 section before you update to v6.
Not ready yet? Read documentation for older versions here →
$ npm install echarts vue-echarts
To make
vue-echarts work for Vue 2, you need to have
@vue/composition-api installed:
npm i -D @vue/composition-api
If you are using NuxtJS on top of Vue 2, you'll also need
@nuxtjs/composition-api:
npm i -D @nuxtjs/composition-api
And then add
'@nuxtjs/composition-api/module' in the
buildModules option in your
nuxt.config.js.
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import ECharts from 'vue-echarts'
import { use } from "echarts/core"
// import ECharts modules manually to reduce bundle size
import {
CanvasRenderer
} from 'echarts/renderers'
import {
BarChart
} from 'echarts/charts'
import {
GridComponent,
TooltipComponent
} from 'echarts/components'
use([
CanvasRenderer,
BarChart,
GridComponent,
TooltipComponent
])
const app = createApp(...)
// register globally (or you can do it locally)
app.component('v-chart', ECharts)
app.mount(...)
import Vue from 'vue'
import ECharts from 'vue-echarts'
import { use } from 'echarts/core'
// import ECharts modules manually to reduce bundle size
import {
CanvasRenderer
} from 'echarts/renderers'
import {
BarChart
} from 'echarts/charts'
import {
GridComponent,
TooltipComponent
} from 'echarts/components'
use([
CanvasRenderer,
BarChart,
GridComponent,
TooltipComponent
]);
// register globally (or you can do it locally)
Vue.component('v-chart', ECharts)
new Vue(...)
We encourage manually importing components and charts from ECharts for smaller bundle size. See all supported renderers/charts/components here →
But if you really want to import the whole ECharts bundle without having to import modules manually, just add this in your code:
import "echarts";
<template>
<v-chart class="chart" :option="option" />
</template>
<script>
import { use } from "echarts/core";
import { CanvasRenderer } from "echarts/renderers";
import { PieChart } from "echarts/charts";
import {
TitleComponent,
TooltipComponent,
LegendComponent
} from "echarts/components";
import VChart, { THEME_KEY } from "vue-echarts";
import { ref, defineComponent } from "vue";
use([
CanvasRenderer,
PieChart,
TitleComponent,
TooltipComponent,
LegendComponent
]);
export default defineComponent({
name: "HelloWorld",
components: {
VChart
},
provide: {
[THEME_KEY]: "dark"
},
setup () {
const option = ref({
title: {
text: "Traffic Sources",
left: "center"
},
tooltip: {
trigger: "item",
formatter: "{a} <br/>{b} : {c} ({d}%)"
},
legend: {
orient: "vertical",
left: "left",
data: ["Direct", "Email", "Ad Networks", "Video Ads", "Search Engines"]
},
series: [
{
name: "Traffic Sources",
type: "pie",
radius: "55%",
center: ["50%", "60%"],
data: [
{ value: 335, name: "Direct" },
{ value: 310, name: "Email" },
{ value: 234, name: "Ad Networks" },
{ value: 135, name: "Video Ads" },
{ value: 1548, name: "Search Engines" }
],
emphasis: {
itemStyle: {
shadowBlur: 10,
shadowOffsetX: 0,
shadowColor: "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)"
}
}
}
]
});
return { option };
}
});
</script>
<style scoped>
.chart {
height: 400px;
}
</style>
<template>
<v-chart class="chart" :option="option" />
</template>
<script>
import { use } from "echarts/core";
import { CanvasRenderer } from "echarts/renderers";
import { PieChart } from "echarts/charts";
import {
TitleComponent,
TooltipComponent,
LegendComponent
} from "echarts/components";
import VChart, { THEME_KEY } from "vue-echarts";
use([
CanvasRenderer,
PieChart,
TitleComponent,
TooltipComponent,
LegendComponent
]);
export default {
name: "HelloWorld",
components: {
VChart
},
provide: {
[THEME_KEY]: "dark"
},
data() {
return {
option: {
title: {
text: "Traffic Sources",
left: "center"
},
tooltip: {
trigger: "item",
formatter: "{a} <br/>{b} : {c} ({d}%)"
},
legend: {
orient: "vertical",
left: "left",
data: [
"Direct",
"Email",
"Ad Networks",
"Video Ads",
"Search Engines"
]
},
series: [
{
name: "Traffic Sources",
type: "pie",
radius: "55%",
center: ["50%", "60%"],
data: [
{ value: 335, name: "Direct" },
{ value: 310, name: "Email" },
{ value: 234, name: "Ad Networks" },
{ value: 135, name: "Video Ads" },
{ value: 1548, name: "Search Engines" }
],
emphasis: {
itemStyle: {
shadowBlur: 10,
shadowOffsetX: 0,
shadowColor: "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)"
}
}
}
]
}
};
}
};
</script>
<style scoped>
.chart {
height: 400px;
}
</style>
Drop
<script> inside your HTML file and access the component via
window.VueECharts.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3.2.26"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts@5.2.2"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-echarts@6.0.2"></script>
const app = Vue.createApp(...)
// register globally (or you can do it locally)
app.component('v-chart', VueECharts)
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.6.14"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@vue/composition-api@1.4.3"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts@5.2.2"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-echarts@6.0.2"></script>
// register globally (or you can do it locally)
Vue.component("v-chart", VueECharts);
See more examples here.
init-options: object
Optional chart init configurations. See
echarts.init's
opts parameter here →
Injection key:
INIT_OPTIONS_KEY.
theme: string | object
Theme to be applied. See
echarts.init's
theme parameter here →
Injection key:
THEME_KEY.
option: object
ECharts' universal interface. Modifying this prop will trigger ECharts'
setOption method. Read more here →
💡 When
update-optionsis not specified,
notMerge: falsewill be specified by default when the
setOptionmethod is called if the
optionobject is modified directly and the reference remains unchanged; otherwise, if a new reference is bound to
option,
notMerge: truewill be specified.
update-options: object
Options for updating chart option. See
echartsInstance.setOption's
opts parameter here →
Injection key:
UPDATE_OPTIONS_KEY.
group: string
Group name to be used in chart connection. See
echartsInstance.group here →
autoresize: boolean (default:
false)
Whether the chart should be resized automatically whenever its root is resized.
loading: boolean (default:
false)
Whether the chart is in loading state.
loading-options: object
Configuration item of loading animation. See
echartsInstance.showLoading's
opts parameter here →
Injection key:
LOADING_OPTIONS_KEY.
manual-update: boolean (default:
false)
For performance critical scenarios (having a large dataset) we'd better bypass Vue's reactivity system for
option prop. By specifying
manual-update prop with
true and not providing
option prop, the dataset won't be watched any more. After doing so, you need to retrieve the component instance with
ref and manually call
setOption method to update the chart.
Vue-ECharts provides provide/inject API for
theme,
init-options,
update-options and
loading-options to help configuring contextual options. eg. for
init-options you can use the provide API like this:
import { INIT_OPTIONS_KEY } from 'vue-echarts'
import { provide } from 'vue'
// composition API
provide(INIT_OPTIONS_KEY, ...)
// options API
{
provide: {
[INIT_OPTIONS_KEY]: { ... }
}
}
import { INIT_OPTIONS_KEY } from 'vue-echarts'
// in component options
{
provide: {
[INIT_OPTIONS_KEY]: { ... }
}
}
setOption →
getWidth →
getHeight →
getDom →
getOption →
resize →
dispatchAction →
convertToPixel →
convertFromPixel →
containPixel →
showLoading →
hideLoading →
containPixel →
getDataURL →
getConnectedDataURL →
clear →
dispose →
Static methods can be accessed from
echarts itself.
Vue-ECharts support the following events:
highlight →
downplay →
selectchanged →
legendselectchanged →
legendselected →
legendunselected →
legendselectall →
legendinverseselect →
legendscroll →
datazoom →
datarangeselected →
timelinechanged →
timelineplaychanged →
restore →
dataviewchanged →
magictypechanged →
geoselectchanged →
geoselected →
geounselected →
axisareaselected →
brush →
brushEnd →
brushselected →
globalcursortaken →
rendered →
finished →
zr:click
zr:mousedown
zr:mouseup
zr:mousewheel
zr:dblclick
zr:contextmenu
See supported events here →
💡 Please make sure to read the migration guide for ECharts 5 as well.
The following breaking changes are introduced in
vue-echarts@6:
@vue/composition-api is required to be installed to use Vue-ECharts with Vue 2.
options is renamed to
option to align with ECharts itself.
option will respect
update-options configs instead of checking reference change.
watch-shallow is removed. Use
manual-update for performance critical scenarios.
mergeOptions is renamed to
setOption to align with ECharts itself.
showLoading and
hideLoading is removed. Use the
loading and
loading-options props instead.
appendData is removed. (Due to ECharts 5's breaking change.)
vue-echarts. Use those methods from
echarts directly.
width,
height,
isDisposed and
computedOptions) are removed. Use the
getWidth,
getHeight,
isDisposed and
getOption methods instead.
100%×100% size by default, instead of
600×400.
$ npm i
$ npm run serve
Open
http://localhost:8080 to see the demo.