Vue.js component for Apache ECharts.

Uses Apache ECharts 5 and works for both Vue.js 2/3.

💡 Heads up 💡

If you are migrating from vue-echarts ≤ 5, you should read the Migration to v6 section before you update to v6.

Not ready yet? Read documentation for older versions here →

Installation & Usage

npm & ESM

$ npm install echarts vue-echarts

To make vue-echarts work for Vue 2, you need to have @vue/composition-api installed:

npm i -D @vue/composition-api

If you are using NuxtJS on top of Vue 2, you'll also need @nuxtjs/composition-api :

npm i -D @nuxtjs/composition-api

And then add '@nuxtjs/composition-api/module' in the buildModules option in your nuxt.config.js .

Vue 3 import { createApp } from 'vue' import ECharts from 'vue-echarts' import { use } from "echarts/core" import { CanvasRenderer } from 'echarts/renderers' import { BarChart } from 'echarts/charts' import { GridComponent, TooltipComponent } from 'echarts/components' use([ CanvasRenderer, BarChart, GridComponent, TooltipComponent ]) const app = createApp(...) app.component( 'v-chart' , ECharts) app.mount(...)

Vue 2 import Vue from 'vue' import ECharts from 'vue-echarts' import { use } from 'echarts/core' import { CanvasRenderer } from 'echarts/renderers' import { BarChart } from 'echarts/charts' import { GridComponent, TooltipComponent } from 'echarts/components' use([ CanvasRenderer, BarChart, GridComponent, TooltipComponent ]); Vue.component( 'v-chart' , ECharts) new Vue(...)

We encourage manually importing components and charts from ECharts for smaller bundle size. See all supported renderers/charts/components here →

But if you really want to import the whole ECharts bundle without having to import modules manually, just add this in your code:

import "echarts" ;

SFC example

Vue 3 <template> <v-chart class="chart" :option="option" /> </template> <script> import { use } from "echarts/core"; import { CanvasRenderer } from "echarts/renderers"; import { PieChart } from "echarts/charts"; import { TitleComponent, TooltipComponent, LegendComponent } from "echarts/components"; import VChart, { THEME_KEY } from "vue-echarts"; import { ref, defineComponent } from "vue"; use([ CanvasRenderer, PieChart, TitleComponent, TooltipComponent, LegendComponent ]); export default defineComponent({ name: "HelloWorld", components: { VChart }, provide: { [THEME_KEY]: "dark" }, setup () { const option = ref({ title: { text: "Traffic Sources", left: "center" }, tooltip: { trigger: "item", formatter: "{a} <br/>{b} : {c} ({d}%)" }, legend: { orient: "vertical", left: "left", data: ["Direct", "Email", "Ad Networks", "Video Ads", "Search Engines"] }, series: [ { name: "Traffic Sources", type: "pie", radius: "55%", center: ["50%", "60%"], data: [ { value: 335, name: "Direct" }, { value: 310, name: "Email" }, { value: 234, name: "Ad Networks" }, { value: 135, name: "Video Ads" }, { value: 1548, name: "Search Engines" } ], emphasis: { itemStyle: { shadowBlur: 10, shadowOffsetX: 0, shadowColor: "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)" } } } ] }); return { option }; } }); </script> <style scoped> .chart { height: 400px; } </style> Demo →

Vue 2 <template> <v-chart class="chart" :option="option" /> </template> <script> import { use } from "echarts/core"; import { CanvasRenderer } from "echarts/renderers"; import { PieChart } from "echarts/charts"; import { TitleComponent, TooltipComponent, LegendComponent } from "echarts/components"; import VChart, { THEME_KEY } from "vue-echarts"; use([ CanvasRenderer, PieChart, TitleComponent, TooltipComponent, LegendComponent ]); export default { name: "HelloWorld", components: { VChart }, provide: { [THEME_KEY]: "dark" }, data() { return { option: { title: { text: "Traffic Sources", left: "center" }, tooltip: { trigger: "item", formatter: "{a} <br/>{b} : {c} ({d}%)" }, legend: { orient: "vertical", left: "left", data: [ "Direct", "Email", "Ad Networks", "Video Ads", "Search Engines" ] }, series: [ { name: "Traffic Sources", type: "pie", radius: "55%", center: ["50%", "60%"], data: [ { value: 335, name: "Direct" }, { value: 310, name: "Email" }, { value: 234, name: "Ad Networks" }, { value: 135, name: "Video Ads" }, { value: 1548, name: "Search Engines" } ], emphasis: { itemStyle: { shadowBlur: 10, shadowOffsetX: 0, shadowColor: "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)" } } } ] } }; } }; </script> <style scoped> .chart { height: 400px; } </style> Demo →

CDN & Global variable

Drop <script> inside your HTML file and access the component via window.VueECharts .

Vue 3 < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@3.2.26" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts@5.2.2" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-echarts@6.0.2" > </ script > const app = Vue.createApp(...) app.component( 'v-chart' , VueECharts) Demo →

Vue 2 < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue@2.6.14" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@vue/composition-api@1.4.3" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts@5.2.2" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-echarts@6.0.2" > </ script > Vue.component( "v-chart" , VueECharts); Demo →

Props

init-options: object Optional chart init configurations. See echarts.init 's opts parameter here → Injection key: INIT_OPTIONS_KEY .

theme: string | object Theme to be applied. See echarts.init 's theme parameter here → Injection key: THEME_KEY .

option: object ECharts' universal interface. Modifying this prop will trigger ECharts' setOption method. Read more here → 💡 When update-options is not specified, notMerge: false will be specified by default when the setOption method is called if the option object is modified directly and the reference remains unchanged; otherwise, if a new reference is bound to option , notMerge: true will be specified.

update-options: object Options for updating chart option. See echartsInstance.setOption 's opts parameter here → Injection key: UPDATE_OPTIONS_KEY .

group: string Group name to be used in chart connection. See echartsInstance.group here →

autoresize: boolean (default: false ) Whether the chart should be resized automatically whenever its root is resized.

loading: boolean (default: false ) Whether the chart is in loading state.

loading-options: object Configuration item of loading animation. See echartsInstance.showLoading 's opts parameter here → Injection key: LOADING_OPTIONS_KEY .

manual-update: boolean (default: false ) For performance critical scenarios (having a large dataset) we'd better bypass Vue's reactivity system for option prop. By specifying manual-update prop with true and not providing option prop, the dataset won't be watched any more. After doing so, you need to retrieve the component instance with ref and manually call setOption method to update the chart.

Provide / Inject

Vue-ECharts provides provide/inject API for theme , init-options , update-options and loading-options to help configuring contextual options. eg. for init-options you can use the provide API like this:

Vue 3 import { INIT_OPTIONS_KEY } from 'vue-echarts' import { provide } from 'vue' provide(INIT_OPTIONS_KEY, ...) { provide : { [INIT_OPTIONS_KEY]: { ... } } }

Vue 2 import { INIT_OPTIONS_KEY } from 'vue-echarts' { provide : { [INIT_OPTIONS_KEY]: { ... } } }

Methods

Static Methods

Static methods can be accessed from echarts itself.

Events

Vue-ECharts support the following events:

highlight →

→ downplay →

→ selectchanged →

→ legendselectchanged →

→ legendselected →

→ legendunselected →

→ legendselectall →

→ legendinverseselect →

→ legendscroll →

→ datazoom →

→ datarangeselected →

→ timelinechanged →

→ timelineplaychanged →

→ restore →

→ dataviewchanged →

→ magictypechanged →

→ geoselectchanged →

→ geoselected →

→ geounselected →

→ axisareaselected →

→ brush →

→ brushEnd →

→ brushselected →

→ globalcursortaken →

→ rendered →

→ finished →

→ Mouse events click → dblclick → mouseover → mouseout → mousemove → mousedown → mouseup → globalout → contextmenu →

ZRender events zr:click zr:mousedown zr:mouseup zr:mousewheel zr:dblclick zr:contextmenu



See supported events here →

Migration to v6

💡 Please make sure to read the migration guide for ECharts 5 as well.

The following breaking changes are introduced in vue-echarts@6 :

Vue 2 support

Now @vue/composition-api is required to be installed to use Vue-ECharts with Vue 2.

Props

options is renamed to option to align with ECharts itself.

is renamed to to align with ECharts itself. Updating option will respect update-options configs instead of checking reference change.

will respect configs instead of checking reference change. watch-shallow is removed. Use manual-update for performance critical scenarios.

Methods

mergeOptions is renamed to setOption to align with ECharts itself.

is renamed to to align with ECharts itself. showLoading and hideLoading is removed. Use the loading and loading-options props instead.

and is removed. Use the props instead. appendData is removed. (Due to ECharts 5's breaking change.)

is removed. (Due to ECharts 5's breaking change.) All static methods are removed from vue-echarts . Use those methods from echarts directly.

Computed getters

Computed getters ( width , height , isDisposed and computedOptions ) are removed. Use the getWidth , getHeight , isDisposed and getOption methods instead.

Styles

Now the root element of the component have 100%×100% size by default, instead of 600×400 .

Local development

$ npm i $ npm run serve