vue-easytable-zj

by Happy-Coding-Clans
1.7.14 (see all)

🍉 Table Component/ Data Grid / Data Table.Support Virtual Scroll,Column Fixed,Header Fixed,Header Grouping,Filter,Sort,Cell Ellipsis,Row Expand,Row Checkbox ...

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

2.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npm vue2 NPM downloads codecov license Discord Gitter

vue-easytable

English | 中文

Introduction

Based on vue2.x flexible table components.

API & Examples

Features

Base components

Table component

If there is no feature you want, Please Tell Us

Install

npm install vue-easytable

or

yarn add vue-easytable

Usage

Write the following in mian.js：

import Vue from "vue";
import "vue-easytable/libs/theme-default/index.css";
import VueEasytable from "vue-easytable";

Vue.use(VueEasytable);

new Vue({
  el: "#app",
  render: (h) => h(App),
});

Example:

<template>
  <ve-table :columns="columns" :table-data="tableData" />
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    data() {
      return {
        columns: [
          { field: "name", key: "a", title: "Name", align: "center" },
          { field: "date", key: "b", title: "Date", align: "left" },
          { field: "hobby", key: "c", title: "Hobby", align: "right" },
          { field: "address", key: "d", title: "Address" },
        ],
        tableData: [
          {
            name: "John",
            date: "1900-05-20",
            hobby: "coding and coding repeat",
            address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Shanghai",
          },
          {
            name: "Dickerson",
            date: "1910-06-20",
            hobby: "coding and coding repeat",
            address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Beijing",
          },
          {
            name: "Larsen",
            date: "2000-07-20",
            hobby: "coding and coding repeat",
            address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Chongqing",
          },
          {
            name: "Geneva",
            date: "2010-08-20",
            hobby: "coding and coding repeat",
            address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Xiamen",
          },
          {
            name: "Jami",
            date: "2020-09-20",
            hobby: "coding and coding repeat",
            address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Shenzhen",
          },
        ],
      };
    },
  };
</script>

Environment Support

  • Modern browser and ie11 and above
IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

License

http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

