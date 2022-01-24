English | 中文

Introduction

Based on vue2.x flexible table components.

API & Examples

Features

Base components

Table component

If there is no feature you want, Please Tell Us

Install

npm install vue-easytable

or

yarn add vue-easytable

Usage

Write the following in mian.js：

import Vue from "vue" ; import "vue-easytable/libs/theme-default/index.css" ; import VueEasytable from "vue-easytable" ; Vue.use(VueEasytable); new Vue({ el : "#app" , render : ( h ) => h(App), });

Example:

< template > <ve- table : columns ="columns" : table -data="tableData" /> </ template > <script> export default { data() { return { columns : [ { field: "name", key: "a", title: "Name", align: "center" }, { field: "date", key: "b", title: "Date", align: "left" }, { field: "hobby", key: "c", title: "Hobby", align: "right" }, { field: "address", key: "d", title: "Address" }, ], tableData: [ { name : "John", date : "1900-05-20", hobby: "coding and coding repeat", address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Shanghai", }, { name : "Dickerson", date : "1910-06-20", hobby: "coding and coding repeat", address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Beijing", }, { name : "Larsen", date : "2000-07-20", hobby: "coding and coding repeat", address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Chongqing", }, { name : "Geneva", date : "2010-08-20", hobby: "coding and coding repeat", address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Xiamen", }, { name : "Jami", date : "2020-09-20", hobby: "coding and coding repeat", address: "No.1 Century Avenue, Shenzhen", }, ], }; }, }; </script>

