正如名字一样，EasyRefresh很容易就能在基于Vue的Web应用上实现下拉刷新以及上拉加载操作，支持主流的PC和移动浏览器。它的功能灵感来源于与Android的SmartRefreshLayout，同样也吸取了很多三方库的优点。EasyRefresh中集成了多种风格的Header和Footer，但是它并没有局限性，你可以很轻松的自定义，做到你想要的任何样子。使用Html强大的动画，甚至随便一个简单的控件也可以完成。EasyRefresh的目标是打造一个强大，稳定，成熟的下拉刷新框架。

App版本移步：flutter_easyrefresh

支持越界回弹效果

支持自定义并且已经集成了很多炫酷的 Header 和 Footer

支持下拉刷新、上拉加载(可自动)

支持触发刷新和加载

支持 Header 和 Footer 列表嵌入以及视图浮动两种形式

支持列表事件监听，制作任何样子的 Header 和 Footer，并且能够放在任何位置

传送门

Demo

https://xuelongqy.github.io/vue-easyrefresh

简单用例

npm install vue-easyrefresh -S 或者 yarn add vue-easyrefresh "dependencies" : { "vue-easyrefresh" : "version" , .... }

2.引入 EasyreFresh

import Vue from 'vue' import EasyRefresh from 'vue-easyrefresh' Vue.use(EasyRefresh)

3.使用 EasyreFresh

<EasyRefresh :userSelect= "false" :onRefresh= "onRefresh" :loadMore= "loadMore" > </ EasyRefresh >

< EasyRefresh :userSelect = "false" :onRefresh = "onRefresh" :loadMore = "loadMore" > < template v-slot:header > < MaterialHeader /> </ template > < StripeList :count = "itemCount" /> < template v-slot:footer > < MaterialFooter /> </ template > </ EasyRefresh >

感谢

vue-scroller

SmartRefreshLayout

