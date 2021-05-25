openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vet

vue-easy-toast

by xiuxiuxiu
1.0.5 (see all)

A Toast widget for Vue 1 & 2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Notification, Vue Toast

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue-Easy-Toast

Vue 1.x Vue 2.x

A toast plugin for vue/vue2.

DEMO

Note: Since 1.x.x, only Vue 2 is supported. For Vue 1 users please stick to version 0.x.x

Issue/PR is welcomed, I'll response as soon as possible.

Usage

install

npm install vue-easy-toast --save

Quickstart

// before start
import Toast from 'vue-easy-toast'

// or a lite version without inline css, then you have to style yourself or manually import 'vue-easy-toast.css'
import Toast from 'vue-easy-toast/dist/vue-easy-toast-lite.min.js'
require('vue-easy-toast/dist/vue-easy-toast.css') // optional

Vue.use(Toast)

// in your code
Vue.toast('Can I have everybody`s attention?')

// or
$vm.$toast('Let me give a toast to you all.')

// or with HTML Tags
$vm.$toast('Hi <strong>Jonh</strong>')

More

toast or $toast takes 2 parameter: (message, [options])

Options
ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
idstringeasy-toast-defaultUnique identifier globally. Use this to create multiple toasts with different setups.
parentstringbodySelector of the container (TODO, not ready yet, position is fixed to the window)
classNamestring, arraySelf-defined class names to pass through. There are 3 pre-defined classes: et-info, et-warn,et-alert, to toast with different background color
horizontalPositionstringrightPosition horizontal of toast. There are 3 pre-defined positions: left, right and center
verticalPositionstringtopPosition vertical of toast. There are 2 pre-defined positions: top and bottom
durationnumber5000The duration one toast will last, in milliseconds
modestringoverrideoverride or queue. If override, the last toast will forcibly flush previous
closeablebooleanfalsetrue or false. If true, the toast can be closed manually
transitionstringfadeBuilt-in transitions: fade, slide-[up/down/left/right]. See also Transitions
Styling

Besides minimum styling, vue-easy-toast try not to be opinionated about the appearance. It is a simply a div(class="et-wrapper") wrapped a span(class="et-content"). Apply your css freely with them or with your own classes passed in as className.

example
Vue.toast('Hi, there!', {
  id: 'my-toast',
  parent: '#toast-container',
  className: ['my-toast', 'toast-warning'],
  horizontalPosition: 'right',
  verticalPosition: 'top',
  duration: 3000,
  mode: 'queue',
  transition: 'my-transition'
})
TODO
  • font-awesome? emoji?

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vt
vue-toastificationVue notifications made easy!
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vtn
vue-toast-notificationYet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js :tulip:
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vn
vue-notification:icecream: Vue.js 2 library for showing notifications
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mvt
mosha-vue-toastifyA light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
3K
vn
@kyvg/vue3-notificationVue 3 notification library 💬
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
4K
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-notificationsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
590
See 42 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial