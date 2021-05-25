A toast plugin for vue/vue2.
Note: Since 1.x.x, only Vue 2 is supported. For Vue 1 users please stick to version 0.x.x
Issue/PR is welcomed, I'll response as soon as possible.
npm install vue-easy-toast --save
// before start
import Toast from 'vue-easy-toast'
// or a lite version without inline css, then you have to style yourself or manually import 'vue-easy-toast.css'
import Toast from 'vue-easy-toast/dist/vue-easy-toast-lite.min.js'
require('vue-easy-toast/dist/vue-easy-toast.css') // optional
Vue.use(Toast)
// in your code
Vue.toast('Can I have everybody`s attention?')
// or
$vm.$toast('Let me give a toast to you all.')
// or with HTML Tags
$vm.$toast('Hi <strong>Jonh</strong>')
toast or
$toast takes 2 parameter:
(message, [options])
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|id
string
easy-toast-default
|Unique identifier globally. Use this to create multiple toasts with different setups.
|parent
string
body
|Selector of the container (TODO, not ready yet, position is fixed to the window)
|className
string,
array
|Self-defined class names to pass through. There are 3 pre-defined classes:
et-info,
et-warn,
et-alert, to toast with different background color
|horizontalPosition
string
right
|Position horizontal of toast. There are 3 pre-defined positions:
left,
right and
center
|verticalPosition
string
top
|Position vertical of toast. There are 2 pre-defined positions:
top and
bottom
|duration
number
|5000
|The duration one toast will last, in milliseconds
|mode
string
override
override or
queue. If
override, the last toast will forcibly flush previous
|closeable
boolean
false
true or
false. If
true, the toast can be closed manually
|transition
string
fade
|Built-in transitions:
fade,
slide-[up/down/left/right]. See also Transitions
Besides minimum styling, vue-easy-toast try not to be opinionated about the appearance. It is a simply a
div(class="et-wrapper") wrapped a
span(class="et-content"). Apply your css freely with them or with your own classes passed in as
className.
Vue.toast('Hi, there!', {
id: 'my-toast',
parent: '#toast-container',
className: ['my-toast', 'toast-warning'],
horizontalPosition: 'right',
verticalPosition: 'top',
duration: 3000,
mode: 'queue',
transition: 'my-transition'
})
MIT