Keep slider simple!
npm i -S vue-easy-slider
Plugin install:
import Vue from 'vue'
import EasySlider from 'vue-easy-slider'
Vue.use(EasySlider)
Or work on a Vue instance:
<slider animation="fade">
<slider-item
v-for="(i, index) in list"
:key="index"
:style="i"
@click="hello"
>
<p style="line-height: 280px; font-size: 5rem; text-align: center;">Page{{ index + 1 }}</p>
</slider-item>
</slider>
import { Slider, SliderItem } from 'vue-easy-slider'
new Vue({
el: 'body',
components: {
Slider,
SliderItem,
},
data() {
return {
list: [
{ backgroundColor: '#3f51b5', width: '100%', height: '100%' },
{ backgroundColor: '#eee', width: '100%', height: '100%' },
{ backgroundColor: '#f44336', width: '100%', height: '100%' },
],
}
},
methods: {
hello($event) {
console.log(`hello index: ${$event}`)
},
},
})
Control slider with v-model
<slider animation="fade" v-model="sliderIndex">
...
</slider>
<button @click="moveToIndex(2)">move to page 3</button>
...
data() {
return {
// initial index
sliderIndex: 1,
list: [
{ backgroundColor: '#3f51b5', width: '100%', height: '100%' },
{ backgroundColor: '#eee', width: '100%', height: '100%' },
{ backgroundColor: '#f44336', width: '100%', height: '100%' },
],
}
},
methods: {
moveToIndex(index) {
this.sliderIndex = index
},
},
...
Slider：
|name
|type
|default
|description
|width
|String
|auto
|Slider width
|height
|String
|300px
|Slider height
|touch
|Boolean
|true
|Enable touch slide
|animation
|'normal', 'fade'
|'normal'
|Change animation
|autoplay
|Boolean
|true
|Autoplay
|stopOnHover
|Boolean
|false
|Stop autoplay when hover
|interval
|Number
|3000
|Delay of autoplay ( autoplay option should be true )
|speed
|Number
|500
|Speed(ms) of animation
|indicators
|'center', 'left', 'right', false
|'center'
|Show indicators on option position or hide indicators
|control-btn
|Boolean
|true
|Show control button
|before-next
|Function
|() => true
|Before next guard, sliding to next item when this function return true
|before-previous
|Function
|() => true
|Before previous guard
Slider：
|name
|description
|$event
|change
|Fires when the slide change
|number // index of slides
|next
|Fires when the button for the next slide was pressed
|{ original: number, next: number }
|previous
|Fires when the button for the previous slide was pressed
|{ original: number, next: number }
SliderItem：
|name
|description
|default
|Item content
|loading
|Loading placeholder
usage:
<slider>
<slider-item>
<img src="">
<p></p>
<button></button>
</slider-item>
<div slot="loading">custom loading ...</div>
</slider>
MIT