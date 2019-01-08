A Vue.js 3.0 image lightbox component with Zoom / Drag / Rotate / Switch .

Vue-easy-lightbox@1.x only supports Vue.js 3, if you need Vue.js 2 version please check here.

Installation

Package managers

npm install --save vue-easy-lightbox@next OR yarn add vue-easy-lightbox@next

Direct Download

Include the CDN link in the html file.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@next" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-easy-lightbox@next/dist/vue-easy-lightbox.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script > const app = Vue.createApp({ }) app.use(VueEasyLightbox) app.mount( '#app' ) </ script >

Different Builds

ES5 build is converted by Babel . If you don't need to support an es5 environment, you can choose a non ES5 build with smaller size.

ES5(default in package.json) ES6 UMD(for browsers) vue-easy-lightbox.es5.umd.min.js vue-easy-lightbox.umd.min.js CommonJS vue-easy-lightbox.es5.common.min.js (pkg.main) vue-easy-lightbox.common.min.js ES Module(for bundlers) vue-easy-lightbox.es5.esm.min.js (pkg.module) vue-easy-lightbox.esm.min.js

External CSS Build ^1.2.3

By default, CSS is included in dist/*.min.js . In some special cases you may want to import CSS individually to avoid some problems (CSP Violation). You can import builds without CSS and individual .css file from dist/external-css/ .

import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.esm.min.js' import 'vue-easy-lightbox/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.css'

TypeScript Checking error:

If your project is TypeScript project and you get this error message:

Could not find the declaration file for module 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.esm.min.js'

Here are two ways to solve it.

Way 1: add d.ts locally:

declare module 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.common.min' { import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox' export default VueEasyLightbox }

Way 2: if you're using webpack: webpack alias docs

module .exports = { resolve : { alias : { 'vue-easy-lightbox$' : 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.common.min.js' , }, }, }; import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox'

Usage

Direct <script> Include

example:

< div id = "app" > < div > < div v-for = "(img, index) in imgs" :key = "index" class = "pic" @ click = "() => showImg(index)" > < img :src = "typeof img === 'string' ? img : img.src" /> </ div > </ div > < vue-easy-lightbox :visible = "visible" :imgs = "imgs" :index = "index" @ hide = "handleHide" > </ vue-easy-lightbox > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue@next" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-easy-lightbox@next/dist/vue-easy-lightbox.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script > const app = Vue.createApp({ data() { return { visible: false , index: 0 , imgs: [ 'https://via.placeholder.com/450.png/' , 'https://via.placeholder.com/300.png/' , 'https://via.placeholder.com/150.png/' , { src: 'https://via.placeholder.com/450.png/' , title: 'this is title' } ] } }, methods: { showImg(index) { this .index = index this .visible = true }, handleHide() { this .visible = false } } }) app.use(VueEasyLightbox) app.component(VueEasyLightbox.name, VueEasyLightbox) app.mount( '#app' ) </ script >

Register VueApp component

The Global Vue Constructor is no longer available in Vue.js 3.0. You need to register the vue-easy-lightbox for each VueApp you use. https://v3.vuejs.org/guide/migration/global-api.html#a-new-global-api-createapp

import Vue from 'vue' import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox' const app = Vue.createApp({ ... }) app.use(VueEasyLightbox) app.mount( '#app' )

Usage of Component

< template > < div > < button @ click = "showSingle" > Show single picture. </ button > < button @ click = "showMultiple" > Show a group of pictures. </ button > < vue-easy-lightbox scrollDisabled escDisabled moveDisabled :visible = "visible" :imgs = "imgs" :index = "index" @ hide = "handleHide" > </ vue-easy-lightbox > </ div > </ template > < script > import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox' export default { components : { VueEasyLightbox }, data() { return { imgs : '' , visible : false , index : 0 } }, methods : { showSingle() { this .imgs = 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150' this .imgs = { title : 'this is a placeholder' , src : 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150' } this .show() }, showMultiple() { this .imgs = [ 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150' , 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150' ] this .imgs = [ { title : 'test img' , src : 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150' }, 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150' ] this .index = 1 this .show() }, show() { this .visible = true }, handleHide() { this .visible = false } } } </ script >

Use vue slot custom buttons or toolbar

< vue-easy-lightbox ... > < template v-slot:prev-btn = "{ prev }" > < button @ click = "prev" > show the prev </ button > </ template > < template v-slot:next-btn = "{ next }" > < button @ click = "next" > show the next </ button > </ template > < template v-slot:close-btn = "{ close }" > < button @ click = "close" > close lightbox </ button > </ template > < template v-slot:toolbar = "{ toolbarMethods }" > < button @ click = "toolbarMethods.zoomIn" > zoom in </ button > < button @ click = "toolbarMethods.zoomOut" > zoom out </ button > < button @ click = "toolbarMethods.rotateLeft" > Anticlockwise rotation </ button > < button @ click = "toolbarMethods.rotateRight" > clockwise rotation </ button > </ template > </ vue-easy-lightbox >

Reference: Slots-Vue.js

Options

Props

Name Type Default Description visible Boolean required Control lightbox display imgs String/String[]/ImgObject:{ src: string, title: string }/ImgObject[] required Image's src / array of src / ImgObject:{ src, title } / array of ImgObject / array of ImgObject. index Number 0 Index of imgList loop Boolean false Pass true to enable continuous loop mode. scrollDisabled (scroll-disabled) Boolean false Pass true to disable scrolling when modal is visible. escDisabled (esc-disabled) Boolean false By default, press the esc key to close Modal during presentation. moveDisabled (move-disabled) Boolean false Pass true to disable image movement and enable swipe. teleport string | Element - Specify the mount node for vue-easy-lightbox. swipeTolerance (swipe-tolerance) Number 50 Specify the number of pixel you have to swipe. rtl Boolean false support RTL (right to left) languages

Event

Name Description Return Value hide When you click modal mask or close Btn, component will emit this event - on-error Image loading error event (event.target is not the image to be displayed) on-prev /

on-prev-click Emit when prev btn is clicked or when the user swiped right (oldIndex, newIndex) on-next /

on-next-click Emit when next btn is clicked or when the user swiped left (oldIndex, newIndex) on-index-change Emit when imgs's index is changed (oldIndex, newIndex)

Slot & Scoped Slot

Slot Name Slot Props Slot Props Type Description prev-btn prev Function Show the prev img next-btn next Function Show the next img close-btn close Function Close modal toolbar toolbarMethods: { zoomIn, zoomOut, rotate(rotateLeft), rotateLeft, rotateRight } { Function } Zoom in, zoom out, rotate(rotateLeft), rotateLeft, rotateRight loading - - Loading icon onerror - - Error Placeholder

