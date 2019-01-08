A Vue.js 3.0 image lightbox component with Zoom / Drag / Rotate / Switch .
Vue-easy-lightbox@1.xonly supports Vue.js 3, if you need Vue.js 2 version please check here.
$ npm install --save vue-easy-lightbox@next
# OR
$ yarn add vue-easy-lightbox@next
Include the CDN link in the html file.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-easy-lightbox@next/dist/vue-easy-lightbox.umd.min.js"></script>
<script>
const app = Vue.createApp({
// ... root component options
})
app.use(VueEasyLightbox) // global variable
app.mount('#app')
</script>
ES5 build is converted by
Babel. If you don't need to support an es5 environment, you can choose a non
ES5 build with smaller size.
|ES5(default in package.json)
|ES6
|UMD(for browsers)
|vue-easy-lightbox.es5.umd.min.js
|vue-easy-lightbox.umd.min.js
|CommonJS
|vue-easy-lightbox.es5.common.min.js (pkg.main)
|vue-easy-lightbox.common.min.js
|ES Module(for bundlers)
|vue-easy-lightbox.es5.esm.min.js (pkg.module)
|vue-easy-lightbox.esm.min.js
^1.2.3
By default, CSS is included in
dist/*.min.js. In some special cases you may want to import CSS individually to avoid some problems (CSP Violation). You can import builds without CSS and individual
.css file from
dist/external-css/.
// in this path vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/*.js
import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.esm.min.js'
// you need to import css yourself
import 'vue-easy-lightbox/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.css'
If your project is TypeScript project and you get this error message:
Could not find the declaration file for module 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.esm.min.js'
Here are two ways to solve it.
Way 1: add
d.ts locally:
declare module 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.common.min' {
import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox'
export default VueEasyLightbox
}
Way 2: if you're using webpack: webpack alias docs
// wepback.config.js
module.exports = {
//...
resolve: {
alias: {
'vue-easy-lightbox$': 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.common.min.js',
},
},
};
// in your component
import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox' // work
<script> Include
example:
<!-- in html -->
<div id="app">
<div>
<div
v-for="(img, index) in imgs"
:key="index"
class="pic"
@click="() => showImg(index)"
>
<img :src="typeof img === 'string' ? img : img.src" />
</div>
</div>
<vue-easy-lightbox
:visible="visible"
:imgs="imgs"
:index="index"
@hide="handleHide"
></vue-easy-lightbox>
</div>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-easy-lightbox@next/dist/vue-easy-lightbox.umd.min.js"></script>
<script>
// Note: The Global Vue Constructor is no longer available in Vue 3.0.
// https://v3.vuejs.org/guide/migration/global-api.html#a-new-global-api-createapp
const app = Vue.createApp({
data() {
return {
visible: false,
index: 0, // default: 0
imgs: [
'https://via.placeholder.com/450.png/',
'https://via.placeholder.com/300.png/',
'https://via.placeholder.com/150.png/',
{ src: 'https://via.placeholder.com/450.png/', title: 'this is title' }
]
}
},
methods: {
showImg(index) {
this.index = index
this.visible = true
},
handleHide() {
this.visible = false
}
}
})
// Registering VueEasyLightbox for your VueApp.
app.use(VueEasyLightbox)
// or
app.component(VueEasyLightbox.name, VueEasyLightbox)
app.mount('#app')
</script>
The Global Vue Constructor is no longer available in
Vue.js 3.0. You need to register the
vue-easy-lightbox for each
VueApp you use.
https://v3.vuejs.org/guide/migration/global-api.html#a-new-global-api-createapp
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox'
const app = Vue.createApp({
...
})
app.use(VueEasyLightbox)
app.mount('#app')
<template>
<div>
<button @click="showSingle">Show single picture.</button>
<button @click="showMultiple">Show a group of pictures.</button>
<!-- all props & events -->
<vue-easy-lightbox
scrollDisabled
escDisabled
moveDisabled
:visible="visible"
:imgs="imgs"
:index="index"
@hide="handleHide"
></vue-easy-lightbox>
</div>
</template>
<script>
// If VueApp is already registered with VueEasyLightbox, there is no need to register it here.
import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox'
export default {
components: {
VueEasyLightbox
},
data() {
return {
imgs: '', // Img Url , string or Array of string
visible: false,
index: 0 // default: 0
}
},
methods: {
showSingle() {
this.imgs = 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150'
// or
this.imgs = {
title: 'this is a placeholder',
src: 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150'
}
this.show()
},
showMultiple() {
this.imgs = [
'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150',
'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150'
]
// or
this.imgs = [
{ title: 'test img', src: 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150' },
'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150'
]
// allow mixing
this.index = 1 // index of imgList
this.show()
},
show() {
this.visible = true
},
handleHide() {
this.visible = false
}
}
}
</script>
<vue-easy-lightbox ...>
<template v-slot:prev-btn="{ prev }">
<button @click="prev">show the prev</button>
</template>
<template v-slot:next-btn="{ next }">
<button @click="next">show the next</button>
</template>
<template v-slot:close-btn="{ close }">
<button @click="close">close lightbox</button>
</template>
<template v-slot:toolbar="{ toolbarMethods }">
<button @click="toolbarMethods.zoomIn">zoom in</button>
<button @click="toolbarMethods.zoomOut">zoom out</button>
<button @click="toolbarMethods.rotateLeft">Anticlockwise rotation</button>
<button @click="toolbarMethods.rotateRight">clockwise rotation</button>
</template>
</vue-easy-lightbox>
Reference: Slots-Vue.js
Props
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|visible
|Boolean
|required
|Control lightbox display
|imgs
|String/String[]/ImgObject:{ src: string, title: string }/ImgObject[]
|required
|Image's src / array of src / ImgObject:{ src, title } / array of ImgObject / array of ImgObject.
|index
|Number
|0
|Index of imgList
|loop
|Boolean
|false
|Pass true to enable continuous loop mode.
|scrollDisabled (scroll-disabled)
|Boolean
|false
|Pass true to disable scrolling when modal is visible.
|escDisabled (esc-disabled)
|Boolean
|false
|By default, press the esc key to close Modal during presentation.
|moveDisabled (move-disabled)
|Boolean
|false
|Pass true to disable image movement and enable swipe.
|teleport
|string | Element
|-
|Specify the mount node for vue-easy-lightbox.
|swipeTolerance (swipe-tolerance)
|Number
|50
|Specify the number of pixel you have to swipe.
|rtl
|Boolean
|false
|support RTL (right to left) languages
Event
|Name
|Description
|Return Value
|hide
|When you click modal mask or close Btn, component will emit this event
|-
|on-error
|Image loading error
|event (event.target is not the image to be displayed)
|on-prev /
on-prev-click
|Emit when prev btn is clicked or when the user swiped right
|(oldIndex, newIndex)
|on-next /
on-next-click
|Emit when next btn is clicked or when the user swiped left
|(oldIndex, newIndex)
|on-index-change
|Emit when imgs's index is changed
|(oldIndex, newIndex)
Slot & Scoped Slot
|Slot Name
|Slot Props
|Slot Props Type
|Description
|prev-btn
|prev
|Function
|Show the prev img
|next-btn
|next
|Function
|Show the next img
|close-btn
|close
|Function
|Close modal
|toolbar
|toolbarMethods: { zoomIn, zoomOut, rotate(rotateLeft), rotateLeft, rotateRight }
|{ Function }
|Zoom in, zoom out, rotate(rotateLeft), rotateLeft, rotateRight
|loading
|-
|-
|Loading icon
|onerror
|-
|-
|Error Placeholder