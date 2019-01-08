openbase logo
7.1K

GitHub Stars

202

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Lightbox

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

vue-easy-lightbox

A Vue.js 3.0 image lightbox component with Zoom / Drag / Rotate / Switch .

npm npm npm

English | 中文文档 | Homepage

Vue-easy-lightbox@1.x only supports Vue.js 3, if you need Vue.js 2 version please check here.

Installation

Package managers

$ npm install --save vue-easy-lightbox@next
# OR
$ yarn add vue-easy-lightbox@next

Direct Download

Include the CDN link in the html file.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-easy-lightbox@next/dist/vue-easy-lightbox.umd.min.js"></script>
<script>
  const app = Vue.createApp({
    // ... root component options
  })
  app.use(VueEasyLightbox) // global variable
  app.mount('#app')
</script>

Different Builds

ES5 build is converted by Babel. If you don't need to support an es5 environment, you can choose a nonES5 build with smaller size.

ES5(default in package.json) ES6
UMD(for browsers) vue-easy-lightbox.es5.umd.min.js vue-easy-lightbox.umd.min.js
CommonJS vue-easy-lightbox.es5.common.min.js (pkg.main) vue-easy-lightbox.common.min.js
ES Module(for bundlers) vue-easy-lightbox.es5.esm.min.js (pkg.module) vue-easy-lightbox.esm.min.js

External CSS Build ^1.2.3

By default, CSS is included in dist/*.min.js. In some special cases you may want to import CSS individually to avoid some problems (CSP Violation). You can import builds without CSS and individual .css file from dist/external-css/.

// in this path vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/*.js
import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.esm.min.js'

// you need to import css yourself
import 'vue-easy-lightbox/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.css'

TypeScript Checking error:

If your project is TypeScript project and you get this error message:

Could not find the declaration file for module 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.esm.min.js'

Here are two ways to solve it.

Way 1: add d.ts locally:

declare module 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.common.min' {
  import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox'
  export default VueEasyLightbox
}

Way 2: if you're using webpack: webpack alias docs

// wepback.config.js
module.exports = {
  //...
  resolve: {
    alias: {
      'vue-easy-lightbox$': 'vue-easy-lightbox/dist/external-css/vue-easy-lightbox.es5.common.min.js',
    },
  },
};

// in your component
import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox' // work

Usage

Direct <script> Include

example:

<!-- in html -->
<div id="app">
  <div>
    <div
      v-for="(img, index) in imgs"
      :key="index"
      class="pic"
      @click="() => showImg(index)"
    >
      <img :src="typeof img === 'string' ? img : img.src" />
    </div>
  </div>
  <vue-easy-lightbox
    :visible="visible"
    :imgs="imgs"
    :index="index"
    @hide="handleHide"
  ></vue-easy-lightbox>
</div>

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue@next"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-easy-lightbox@next/dist/vue-easy-lightbox.umd.min.js"></script>
<script>
  // Note: The Global Vue Constructor is no longer available in Vue 3.0.
  // https://v3.vuejs.org/guide/migration/global-api.html#a-new-global-api-createapp
  const app = Vue.createApp({
    data() {
      return {
        visible: false,
        index: 0, // default: 0
        imgs: [
          'https://via.placeholder.com/450.png/',
          'https://via.placeholder.com/300.png/',
          'https://via.placeholder.com/150.png/',
          { src: 'https://via.placeholder.com/450.png/', title: 'this is title' }
        ]
      }
    },
    methods: {
      showImg(index) {
        this.index = index
        this.visible = true
      },
      handleHide() {
        this.visible = false
      }
    }
  })
  // Registering VueEasyLightbox for your VueApp.
  app.use(VueEasyLightbox)
  // or
  app.component(VueEasyLightbox.name, VueEasyLightbox)

  app.mount('#app')
</script>

Register VueApp component

The Global Vue Constructor is no longer available in Vue.js 3.0. You need to register the vue-easy-lightbox for each VueApp you use. https://v3.vuejs.org/guide/migration/global-api.html#a-new-global-api-createapp

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox'

const app = Vue.createApp({
  ...
})
app.use(VueEasyLightbox)
app.mount('#app')

Usage of Component

<template>
  <div>
    <button @click="showSingle">Show single picture.</button>
    <button @click="showMultiple">Show a group of pictures.</button>

    <!-- all props & events -->
    <vue-easy-lightbox
      scrollDisabled
      escDisabled
      moveDisabled
      :visible="visible"
      :imgs="imgs"
      :index="index"
      @hide="handleHide"
    ></vue-easy-lightbox>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  // If VueApp is already registered with VueEasyLightbox, there is no need to register it here.
  import VueEasyLightbox from 'vue-easy-lightbox'

  export default {
    components: {
      VueEasyLightbox
    },
    data() {
      return {
        imgs: '', // Img Url , string or Array of string
        visible: false,
        index: 0 // default: 0
      }
    },
    methods: {
      showSingle() {
        this.imgs = 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150'
        // or
        this.imgs = {
          title: 'this is a placeholder',
          src: 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150'
        }
        this.show()
      },
      showMultiple() {
        this.imgs = [
          'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150',
          'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150'
        ]
        // or
        this.imgs = [
          { title: 'test img', src: 'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150' },
          'http://via.placeholder.com/350x150'
        ]
        // allow mixing

        this.index = 1 // index of imgList
        this.show()
      },
      show() {
        this.visible = true
      },
      handleHide() {
        this.visible = false
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Use vue slot custom buttons or toolbar

<vue-easy-lightbox ...>
  <template v-slot:prev-btn="{ prev }">
    <button @click="prev">show the prev</button>
  </template>

  <template v-slot:next-btn="{ next }">
    <button @click="next">show the next</button>
  </template>

  <template v-slot:close-btn="{ close }">
    <button @click="close">close lightbox</button>
  </template>

  <template v-slot:toolbar="{ toolbarMethods }">
    <button @click="toolbarMethods.zoomIn">zoom in</button>
    <button @click="toolbarMethods.zoomOut">zoom out</button>
    <button @click="toolbarMethods.rotateLeft">Anticlockwise rotation</button>
    <button @click="toolbarMethods.rotateRight">clockwise rotation</button>
  </template>
</vue-easy-lightbox>

Reference: Slots-Vue.js

Options

Props

Name Type Default Description
visible Boolean required Control lightbox display
imgs String/String[]/ImgObject:{ src: string, title: string }/ImgObject[] required Image's src / array of src / ImgObject:{ src, title } / array of ImgObject / array of ImgObject.
index Number 0 Index of imgList
loop Boolean false Pass true to enable continuous loop mode.
scrollDisabled (scroll-disabled) Boolean false Pass true to disable scrolling when modal is visible.
escDisabled (esc-disabled) Boolean false By default, press the esc key to close Modal during presentation.
moveDisabled (move-disabled) Boolean false Pass true to disable image movement and enable swipe.
teleport string | Element - Specify the mount node for vue-easy-lightbox.
swipeTolerance (swipe-tolerance) Number 50 Specify the number of pixel you have to swipe.
rtl Boolean false support RTL (right to left) languages

Event

Name Description Return Value
hide When you click modal mask or close Btn, component will emit this event -
on-error Image loading error event (event.target is not the image to be displayed)
on-prev /
on-prev-click		 Emit when prev btn is clicked or when the user swiped right (oldIndex, newIndex)
on-next /
on-next-click		 Emit when next btn is clicked or when the user swiped left (oldIndex, newIndex)
on-index-change Emit when imgs's index is changed (oldIndex, newIndex)

Slot & Scoped Slot

Slot Name Slot Props Slot Props Type Description
prev-btn prev Function Show the prev img
next-btn next Function Show the next img
close-btn close Function Close modal
toolbar toolbarMethods: { zoomIn, zoomOut, rotate(rotateLeft), rotateLeft, rotateRight } { Function } Zoom in, zoom out, rotate(rotateLeft), rotateLeft, rotateRight
loading - - Loading icon
onerror - - Error Placeholder

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

