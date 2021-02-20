openbase logo
vds

vue-dynamic-star-rating

by Yonatan Doron
1.0.8

A highly dynamic vue stars rating component, similar to google play stars rating

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

260

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Star Rating

Readme

vue-dynamic-star-rating

A Highly Customizable, easy-to-use elegant stars rating component (similar to Google Play)

MIT License view on npm

For a walkthrough blogpost about how I implemented this component you can head to my medium post

Demo

4.8 star rating

Edit Vue Template

Usage

Install via NPM npm i vue-dynamic-star-rating

Then require in your project:

var StarRating = require('vue-dynamic-star-rating');

or ES6 syntax:

import StarRating from 'vue-dynamic-star-rating'

Then you can register the component globally:

Vue.component('star-rating', StarRating);

Or in your Vue component:

components: {
  StarRating
}

You can then use the following selector anywhere in your project:

  • To get up and running quick the package now supports rendering just the selector with default values
<star-rating></star-rating>

Docs

The component <star-rating></star-rating> support various property. You can use either :

  • rating to define the default rating value
  • star-style to define the style that applies to the rating. If not provided, the default values are used.
  • is-indicator-active to determine if an indicator should be enabled.

Basics

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
ratingNumberA number between 0.0-5.0 that will determine the fullness of the 5-stars rating polygons1
isIndicatorActiveBooleanA property that deteremines weather a rating indicator would show to the righttrue
starStyleObjectSee the following "Customized Styling" section below { "fullStarColor" : "#ed8a19", "emptyStarColor" : "#737373", "starWidth" : 20, "starHeight" : 20 }

Customized Styling

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
fullStarColorstringSet the full or partially-full star color#ed8a19
emptyStarColorstringSet the empty or partially-empty star color#737373
starWidthnumberSet the star width20
starHeightnumberSet the star height20

Implementation Example

Define your config options object in the component importing StarRating e.g

data: function() {
    return {
        rating: 4.7,
        starStyle: {
            fullStarColor: '#ed8a19',
            emptyStarColor: '#737373',
            starWidth: 30,
            starHeight: 30
        }
    }
}

And bind it to the selector like so

<star-rating :rating="rating" :star-style="starStyle"></star-rating>

Feedback would be much appreciated, questions, suggestions, issues are more than welcome.

👨‍💻 Follow me on Twitter.

