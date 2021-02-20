A Highly Customizable, easy-to-use elegant stars rating component (similar to Google Play)

For a walkthrough blogpost about how I implemented this component you can head to my medium post

Demo

Usage

Install via NPM npm i vue-dynamic-star-rating

Then require in your project:

var StarRating = require ( 'vue-dynamic-star-rating' );

or ES6 syntax:

import StarRating from 'vue-dynamic-star-rating'

Then you can register the component globally:

Vue.component( 'star-rating' , StarRating);

Or in your Vue component:

components: { StarRating }

You can then use the following selector anywhere in your project:

To get up and running quick the package now supports rendering just the selector with default values

< star-rating > </ star-rating >

Docs

The component <star-rating></star-rating> support various property. You can use either :

rating to define the default rating value

to define the default rating value star-style to define the style that applies to the rating. If not provided, the default values are used.

to define the style that applies to the rating. If not provided, the default values are used. is-indicator-active to determine if an indicator should be enabled.

Basics

Property Type Description Default rating Number A number between 0.0-5.0 that will determine the fullness of the 5-stars rating polygons 1 isIndicatorActive Boolean A property that deteremines weather a rating indicator would show to the right true starStyle Object See the following "Customized Styling" section below { "fullStarColor" : "#ed8a19", "emptyStarColor" : "#737373", "starWidth" : 20, "starHeight" : 20 }

Customized Styling

Property Type Description Default fullStarColor string Set the full or partially-full star color #ed8a19 emptyStarColor string Set the empty or partially-empty star color #737373 starWidth number Set the star width 20 starHeight number Set the star height 20

Implementation Example

Define your config options object in the component importing StarRating e.g

data: function ( ) { return { rating : 4.7 , starStyle : { fullStarColor : '#ed8a19' , emptyStarColor : '#737373' , starWidth : 30 , starHeight : 30 } } }

And bind it to the selector like so

< star-rating :rating = "rating" :star-style = "starStyle" > </ star-rating >

