For a walkthrough blogpost about how I implemented this component you can head to my medium post
Install via NPM
npm i vue-dynamic-star-rating
Then require in your project:
var StarRating = require('vue-dynamic-star-rating');
or ES6 syntax:
import StarRating from 'vue-dynamic-star-rating'
Then you can register the component globally:
Vue.component('star-rating', StarRating);
Or in your Vue component:
components: {
StarRating
}
You can then use the following selector anywhere in your project:
<star-rating></star-rating>
The component
<star-rating></star-rating> support various property. You can use either :
rating to define the default rating value
star-style to define the style that applies to the rating. If not provided, the default values are used.
is-indicator-active to determine if an indicator should be enabled.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|rating
|Number
|A number between 0.0-5.0 that will determine the fullness of the 5-stars rating polygons
|1
|isIndicatorActive
|Boolean
|A property that deteremines weather a rating indicator would show to the right
|true
|starStyle
|Object
|See the following "Customized Styling" section below
{ "fullStarColor" : "#ed8a19", "emptyStarColor" : "#737373", "starWidth" : 20, "starHeight" : 20 }
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|fullStarColor
|string
|Set the full or partially-full star color
#ed8a19
|emptyStarColor
|string
|Set the empty or partially-empty star color
#737373
|starWidth
|number
|Set the star width
|20
|starHeight
|number
|Set the star height
|20
Define your config options object in the component importing StarRating e.g
data: function() {
return {
rating: 4.7,
starStyle: {
fullStarColor: '#ed8a19',
emptyStarColor: '#737373',
starWidth: 30,
starHeight: 30
}
}
}
And bind it to the selector like so
<star-rating :rating="rating" :star-style="starStyle"></star-rating>
Feedback would be much appreciated, questions, suggestions, issues are more than welcome.
