Vue Dynamic Marquee

Playground and Demo

A neat docs, demo and playground site can be found on https://yishaiberg.github.io/dynamic-marquee-playground/. The site code is open source if you would like to make any improvements.

Installation

yarn add vue- dynamic -marquee npm i vue- dynamic -marquee

Alternatively the component can be delivered via CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-dynamic-marquee@0.x/dist/vue-dynamic-marquee.umd.min.js" > </ script > < script > Vue.component( 'dynamic-marquee' , window [ 'vue-dynamic-marquee' ]) </ script >

Usage

register globally

import DynamicMarquee from 'vue-dynamic-marquee' ; Vue.component( 'dynamic-marquee' , DynamicMarquee);

or import locally

< template > < div > < dynamic-marquee > //your content to be animated </ dynamic-marquee > </ div > </ template > < script > import DynamicMarquee from 'vue-dynamic-marquee' ; </ script >

The slot contents will translate across the component's immediate wrapper. Take note that since the slot will be absolutely positioned, the wrapper's width and height cannot rely on the contents.

Props

Prop Type Default Explanation direction 'row'|'column' 'column' animation direction reverse boolean false By default the slot will translate according to document flow - top to bottom for {direction: 'column'} and and for {direction: 'row'} in accordance to ltr-rtl direction style of the wrapper. This behaviour can be reversed with this prop. repeat boolean true If true the slot will repeat itself so as not to leave whitespace as the slot is finishing to translate out of the wrapper. The component will compute the number of times to repeat the slot in accordance with the repeatMargin prop. repeatMargin number 10 Pixels between repeated slots. speed {type: 'pps'|'duration',

number: number} {type: 'pps',

number: 100} There are two ways to define the translation speed. When choosing 'pps', 'number' is number of pixels per second. When choosing 'duration', 'number' is the number of milliseconds in which the slot will translate from the begining to the end of the wrapper element. hoverPause boolean true Should animation pause upon hovering over wrapper element. pause boolean false Use to programmaticlly pause animation.

Responsiveness

The component should be able to accommodate for any changes in wrapper or slot content dimensions that take place on the fly. Number of times to repeat the slot will be recalculated, and the margin between them will be unharmed. This is accomplished thanks to the ResizeObserver Api. Only if the component detects that browser does not support ResizeObserver it will async load a polyfill.

Author

© Yishai Berg

Feature requests and PR's are very much welcomed.