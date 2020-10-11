A Highly Customizable, easy-to-use, elegant, dropdown component

Feedback would be much appreciated, questions, suggestions, issues are more than welcome.

Demo

First

Install via NPM npm i vue-dynamic-dropdown

Second

Require in your project:

var VueDropdown = require ( 'vue-dynamic-dropdown' );

or ES6 syntax:

import VueDropdown from 'vue-dynamic-dropdown'

Third

You can register the component globally:

Vue .component ( 'vue-dropdown' , VueDropdown);

Or locally in a single Vue component:

components : { VueDropdown }

Insert the following selector anywhere in your project (global) or in your existing component (local): NOTE: To get up and running quickly the package now supports rendering just the selector with default values.

< vue-dropdown > </ vue-dropdown >

config: {...} is a configuration object that is to be bound to vue-dropdown, API properties are:

Basics

Property Type Description options array Holds the inner selection options of the dropdown (shown when open), each single option is an object that has the value key that pairs with the given value e.g { value: '1st Option' } width number Determines the width of the dropdown button & options drawer placeholder string The text shown on the dropdown button by default prefix string A text prefix that will be added before the placeholder text disabled boolean Set true if the dropdown should be disabled

Customized Styling

Property Type Description backgroundColor string Set the dropdown button & options area background color hoverBackgroundColor string Set the dropdown button & options hover background color border string Set the dropdown button & options border textColor string Set the dropdown button & options text color disabledBackgroundColor string Set the disabled dropdown button background color disabledTextColor string Set the disabled dropdown button text color

Events

Event Name Returns Description setSelectedOption Option Object Clicking a dropdown option emits an option data object upwards

Listening to the event e.g:

< vue-dropdown @ setSelectedOption = "myLocalSetterFunction($event)" > </ vue-dropdown >

Implementation Example

Define your config options object in the component importing VueDropdown e.g

data: function ( ) { return { config : { options : [ { value : "option 1" }, { value : "option 2" }, { value : "option 3" }, ], prefix : "The" , backgroundColor : "green" , disabled : false , } } }

And bind it to the selector like so

< vue-dropdown :config = "config" > </ vue-dropdown >

👨‍💻 Follow me on Twitter.

Donation

If this project helped you reduce development time, you can buy me a cup of coffee :)