Install via NPM
npm i vue-dynamic-dropdown
Require in your project:
var VueDropdown = require('vue-dynamic-dropdown');
or ES6 syntax:
import VueDropdown from 'vue-dynamic-dropdown'
You can register the component globally:
Vue.component('vue-dropdown', VueDropdown);
Or locally in a single Vue component:
components: {
VueDropdown
}
Insert the following selector anywhere in your project (global) or in your existing component (local): NOTE: To get up and running quickly the package now supports rendering just the selector with default values.
<vue-dropdown></vue-dropdown>
config: {...} is a configuration object that is to be bound to vue-dropdown, API properties are:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|options
|array
|Holds the inner selection options of the dropdown (shown when open), each single option is an object that has the
value key that pairs with the given value e.g
{ value: '1st Option' }
|width
|number
|Determines the width of the dropdown button & options drawer
|placeholder
|string
|The text shown on the dropdown button by default
|prefix
|string
|A text prefix that will be added before the placeholder text
|disabled
|boolean
|Set true if the dropdown should be disabled
|Property
|Type
|Description
|backgroundColor
|string
|Set the dropdown button & options area background color
|hoverBackgroundColor
|string
|Set the dropdown button & options hover background color
|border
|string
|Set the dropdown button & options border
|textColor
|string
|Set the dropdown button & options text color
|disabledBackgroundColor
|string
|Set the disabled dropdown button background color
|disabledTextColor
|string
|Set the disabled dropdown button text color
|Event Name
|Returns
|Description
|setSelectedOption
|Option Object
|Clicking a dropdown option emits an option data object upwards
Listening to the event e.g:
<vue-dropdown @setSelectedOption="myLocalSetterFunction($event)"></vue-dropdown>
Define your config options object in the component importing VueDropdown e.g
data: function() {
return {
config: {
options: [
{
value: "option 1"
},
{
value: "option 2"
},
{
value: "option 3"
},
],
prefix: "The",
backgroundColor: "green",
disabled: false,
}
}
}
And bind it to the selector like so
<vue-dropdown :config="config"></vue-dropdown>
