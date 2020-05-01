openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vd

vue-dynamic

by JounQin
0.4.0 (see all)

Load stringified or normal Vue components dynamically!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-dynamic

GitHub Actions Codacy Grade npm GitHub Release

David Peer David David Dev

Conventional Commits Renovate enabled JavaScript Style Guide Code Style: Prettier codechecks.io

Load stringified or normal Vue components dynamically!

TOC

Notice

This module is just a simple wrapper of Vue's built-in component, and you should only use it to use stringified static components.

Usage

1.Global Component

import Vue from 'vue' // make sure to use 'vue/dist/vue.js' because we will use template
import VueDynamic from 'vue-dynamic'

Vue.use(VueDynamic, { name: 'dynamic' }) // you can custom the global component name and it's default name is 'dynamic'

Then it will be same with the next case:

2.Specific Component

<template>
  <Dynamic :comps="comps" :emptyView="emptyView" />
</template>
<script>
import { Dynamic } from 'vue-dynamic' // if we choose to use the first case, you don't need to import this component again
import NoItem from 'components/NoItem'

export default {
  name: 'VueDynamic',
  data() {
    return {
      comps: this.$route.meta.data,
      emptyView: NoItem,
    }
  },
  components: {
    Dynamic,
  },
}
</script>

It needs you to pass two props to Dynamic, emptyView is required because it will be used when we failed to pass your comps.

comps can be a Object like the normal components option in *.vue file of an Array of Vue-Component-like Object.

There is a deadly simple example:

;[
  {
    template: `<div>{{ msg }}</div>`,
    data: {
      msg: `It's the first dynamic template!`,
    },
  },
  {
    template: `<div>{{ reverse ? $options.filters.reverse(msg) : msg }}
<button class="btn btn-primary" @click="reverseMsg">Try to reverse me!</button></div>`,
    data: {
      msg: `It's the second dynamic template!`,
      reverse: false,
    },
    methods: {
      reverseMsg: 'this.reverse = !this.reverse',
    },
  },
  {
    template: `<div>More Magic Here!</div>`,
  },
]

As you see, the value of methods object is a string (or array, them will be applied to Function constructor) what means you can store it in your database! So that it is possible to define customer defined page component separately and link them together at once!

It's very useful to build a html5 page like eqxiu.com.

And nested components can be used! Here is a example:

;[
  {
    template: '<div><component1/><component2/></div>',
    components: {
      component1: {
        template: '<div @click="click">{{ msg }}</div>',
        data: {
          msg: 'Inner Message',
        },
        methods: {
          click: 'alert("abc")',
        },
      },
      component2: {
        template: '<div @click="click">{{ msg }}<component3/></div>',
        data: {
          msg: 'Inn1222er Message',
        },
        methods: {
          click: 'alert("ab11c")',
        },
        components: {
          component3: {
            template: `<button @click="reverse">{{ msg }}</button>`,
            data: {
              msg: `I'm the third one!`,
            },
            methods: {
              reverse: `this.msg = this.msg.split('').reverse().join('')`,
            },
          },
        },
      },
    },
  },
]

The nested components can also be an array and use a name option in component which is used in you template.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in CHANGELOG.md.

License

MIT © JounQin@1stG.me

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial