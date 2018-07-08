Placeholder Images and Dummy Text for Vue.js

vue-dummy is a wrapper around the https://dummyjs.com/ library to expose placeholder Images and Dummy, Lorum Ipsum Text as a vue directive

Usage

Add to your HTML page:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-dummy" > </ script >

or, import into your module npm install vue-dummy --save-dev

import Vue from "vue" import VueDummy from "vue-dummy" Vue.use(VueDummy)

Dummy Text

< p v-dummy > </ p >

Choose the number of words:

< p v-dummy = "150" > </ p >

Choose random amount of words between 3 & 10:

< p v-dummy = "'3,10'" > </ p > < p v-dummy:3 , 10 > </ p >

As a component:

< dummy > </ dummy > < dummy text = "30" > </ dummy > < dummy t = "1,3" > </ dummy >

Dummy Images

< img v-dummy = "300" />

< img v-dummy = "'400x300'" /> < img v-dummy:400x300 /> < img v-dummy.400x300 />

Use width & height attribues or, size with CSS

< img v-dummy width = "150" height = "150" />

Defaults to the size of the parent container

< img v-dummy />

Create random sized images. Useful for testing dimentions of unknown sized user uploaded images

< img v-dummy = "'100,400x200,400'" /> < img v-dummy:100 , 400x200 , 400 />

As a component:

< dummy img > </ dummy > < dummy img = "400x300" > </ dummy > < dummy i = "100" > </ dummy >

Special Elements

Using v-dummy on some tags will result in some placeholder content with expected markup. This is useful in some cases like quick styling of elements

< ol v-dummy > </ ol > < ul v-dummy > </ ul > < table v-dummy > </ table >

Example Repeat Elements

Combine with v-for to repeat elements

< ul > < li v-for = "i in 6" v-dummy > #{{i}}: </ li > </ ul >

Examples

https://git.io/vue-dummy-example