👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts

Vue wrapper for dragula .

Install

CommonJS

Available through npm as vue-dragula . npm install vue-dragula var Vue = require ( 'vue' ); var VueDragula = require ( 'vue-dragula' ); Vue.use(VueDragula);

Direct include

You can also directly include it with a <script> tag when you have Vue and dragula already included globally. It will automatically install itself.

Usage

template:

< div class = "wrapper" > < div class = "container" v-dragula = "colOne" bag = "first-bag" > < div v-for = "text in colOne" @ click = "onClick" > {{text}} [click me] </ div > </ div > < div class = "container" v-dragula = "colTwo" bag = "first-bag" > < div v-for = "text in colTwo" > {{text}} </ div > </ div > </ div >

NOTE Vuejs 2.x

To make sure a correct update for DOM element order, we must provide a key for v-for directive inside a dragula container. https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/list.html#key

With v-for="item in list" , we need :key="item.id" for object items, :key="item" for plain string.

APIs

You can access them from Vue.vueDragula

Set dragula options, refer to: https://github.com/bevacqua/dragula#optionscontainers

... new Vue({ ... created: function ( ) { Vue.vueDragula.options( 'my-bag' , { direction : 'vertical' }) } })

Returns the bag for a drake instance. Contains the following properties:

name the name that identifies the bag

the name that identifies the bag drake the raw drake instance

Events

For drake events, refer to: https://github.com/bevacqua/dragula#drakeon-events

... new Vue({ ready : function ( ) { Vue.vueDragula.eventBus.$on( 'drop' , function ( args ) { console .log( 'drop: ' + args[ 0 ]) }) } })

Special Events for vue-dragula