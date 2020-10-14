👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts
Vue wrapper for
dragula.
Available through npm as
vue-dragula.
npm install vue-dragula
var Vue = require('vue');
var VueDragula = require('vue-dragula');
Vue.use(VueDragula);
<script> tag when you have Vue and dragula already included globally. It will automatically install itself.
template:
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="container" v-dragula="colOne" bag="first-bag">
<!-- with click -->
<div v-for="text in colOne" @click="onClick">{{text}} [click me]</div>
</div>
<div class="container" v-dragula="colTwo" bag="first-bag">
<div v-for="text in colTwo">{{text}}</div>
</div>
</div>
NOTE Vuejs 2.x
To make sure a correct update for DOM element order, we must provide a
key for
v-for directive inside a dragula container. https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/list.html#key
With
v-for="item in list", we need
:key="item.id" for object items,
:key="item" for plain string.
You can access them from
Vue.vueDragula
options(name, options)
Set dragula options, refer to: https://github.com/bevacqua/dragula#optionscontainers
...
new Vue({
...
created: function () {
Vue.vueDragula.options('my-bag', {
direction: 'vertical'
})
}
})
find(name)
Returns the
bag for a
drake instance. Contains the following properties:
name the name that identifies the bag
drake the raw
drake instance
For drake events, refer to: https://github.com/bevacqua/dragula#drakeon-events
...
new Vue({
ready: function () {
Vue.vueDragula.eventBus.$on('drop', function (args) {
console.log('drop: ' + args[0])
})
}
})
|Event Name
|Listener Arguments
|Event Description
|dropModel
|bagName, el, target, source, dropIndex
|model was synced, dropIndex exposed
|removeModel
|bagName, el, container, removeIndex
|model was synced, removeIndex exposed