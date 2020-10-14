openbase logo
vd

vue-dragula

by Yichang Liu
1.3.1 (see all)

👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

356

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Drag & Drop List

Readme

vue-dragula

👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts

Vue wrapper for dragula.

Install

CommonJS

  • Available through npm as vue-dragula.

    npm install vue-dragula

    var Vue = require('vue');
var VueDragula = require('vue-dragula');

Vue.use(VueDragula);

Direct include

  • You can also directly include it with a <script> tag when you have Vue and dragula already included globally. It will automatically install itself.

Usage

template:

<div class="wrapper">
  <div class="container" v-dragula="colOne" bag="first-bag">
    <!-- with click -->
    <div v-for="text in colOne" @click="onClick">{{text}} [click me]</div>
  </div>
  <div class="container" v-dragula="colTwo" bag="first-bag">
    <div v-for="text in colTwo">{{text}}</div>
  </div>
</div>

NOTE Vuejs 2.x

To make sure a correct update for DOM element order, we must provide a key for v-for directive inside a dragula container. https://vuejs.org/v2/guide/list.html#key
With v-for="item in list", we need :key="item.id" for object items, :key="item" for plain string.

APIs

You can access them from Vue.vueDragula

options(name, options)

Set dragula options, refer to: https://github.com/bevacqua/dragula#optionscontainers

...
new Vue({
  ...
  created: function () {
    Vue.vueDragula.options('my-bag', {
      direction: 'vertical'
    })
  }
})

find(name)

Returns the bag for a drake instance. Contains the following properties:

  • name the name that identifies the bag
  • drake the raw drake instance

Events

For drake events, refer to: https://github.com/bevacqua/dragula#drakeon-events

...
new Vue({
  ready: function () {
    Vue.vueDragula.eventBus.$on('drop', function (args) {
      console.log('drop: ' + args[0])
    })
  }
})

Special Events for vue-dragula

Event NameListener ArgumentsEvent Description
dropModelbagName, el, target, source, dropIndexmodel was synced, dropIndex exposed
removeModelbagName, el, container, removeIndexmodel was synced, removeIndex exposed

Tutorials

