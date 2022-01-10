Vue2 Component for draggable and resizable elements.
If you are looking for the version 1 of the component, it is available on the v1 branch.
For examples of the component go to the live playground
Alternatively you can run the playground on your own computer:
npm install
npm run storybook
$ npm install --save vue-draggable-resizable
Register the component
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueDraggableResizable from 'vue-draggable-resizable'
// optionally import default styles
import 'vue-draggable-resizable/dist/VueDraggableResizable.css'
Vue.component('vue-draggable-resizable', VueDraggableResizable)
You may now use the component in your markup
<template>
<div style="height: 500px; width: 500px; border: 1px solid red; position: relative;">
<vue-draggable-resizable :w="100" :h="100" @dragging="onDrag" @resizing="onResize" :parent="true">
<p>Hello! I'm a flexible component. You can drag me around and you can resize me.<br>
X: {{ x }} / Y: {{ y }} - Width: {{ width }} / Height: {{ height }}</p>
</vue-draggable-resizable>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import VueDraggableResizable from 'vue-draggable-resizable'
export default {
data: function () {
return {
width: 0,
height: 0,
x: 0,
y: 0
}
},
methods: {
onResize: function (x, y, width, height) {
this.x = x
this.y = y
this.width = width
this.height = height
},
onDrag: function (x, y) {
this.x = x
this.y = y
}
}
}
</script>
Type:
String
Required:
false
Default:
vdr
Used to set the custom
class of a draggable-resizable component.
<vue-draggable-resizable class-name="my-class">
Type:
String
Required:
false
Default:
draggable
Used to set the custom
class of a draggable-resizable component when
draggable is enable.
<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-draggable="my-draggable-class">
Type:
String
Required:
false
Default:
resizable
Used to set the custom
class of a draggable-resizable component when
resizable is enable.
<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-resizable="my-resizable-class">
Type:
String
Required:
false
Default:
dragging
Used to set the custom
class of a draggable-resizable component when is dragging.
<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-dragging="my-dragging-class">
Type:
String
Required:
false
Default:
resizing
Used to set the custom
class of a draggable-resizable component when is resizing.
<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-resizing="my-resizing-class">
Type:
String
Required:
false
Default:
active
Used to set the custom
class of a draggable-resizable component when is active.
<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-active="my-active-class">
Type:
String
Required:
false
Default:
handle
Used to set the custom common
class of each handle element. This way you can style each handle individually using the selector
<your class>-<handle code>, where
handle code identifies one of the handles provided by the
handle prop.
So for example, this component:
<vue-draggable-resizable class-name-handle="my-handle-class"></vue-draggable-resizable>
renders the following:
<div ...>
<div class="my-handle-class my-handle-class-tl"></div>
<div class="my-handle-class my-handle-class-tm"></div>
<div class="my-handle-class my-handle-class-tr"></div>
[...]
</div>
Type:
Number|Array
Required:
false
Default:
1
The
scale prop controls the scale property when the CSS 3 scale transformation is applied to one of the parent elements. If not provided the default value is 1.
<vue-draggable-resizable :scale="0.5">
<vue-draggable-resizable :scale="[0.5, 0.4]">
Type:
Boolean
Required:
false
Default:
true
By default, the component adds the style declaration
'user-select:none' to itself to prevent text selection during drag. You can disable this behaviour by setting this prop to
false.
<vue-draggable-resizable :disable-user-select="false">
Type:
Boolean
Required:
false
Default:
false
By default, the browser's native drag and drop funcionality (usually used for images and some other elements) is disabled, as it may conflict with the one provided by the component. If you need, for whatever reason, to have this functionality back you can set this prop to
true.
<vue-draggable-resizable :enable-native-drag="true">
Type:
Boolean
Required:
false
Default:
false
Determines if the component should be active or not. The prop reacts to changes and also can be used with the
syncmodifier to keep the state in sync with the parent. You can use along with the
preventDeactivation prop in order to fully control the active behavior from outside the component.
<vue-draggable-resizable :active="true">
Type:
Boolean
Required:
false
Default:
false
Determines if the component should be deactivated when the user clicks/taps outside it.
<vue-draggable-resizable :prevent-deactivation="true">
Type:
Boolean
Required:
false
Default:
true
Defines it the component should be draggable or not.
<vue-draggable-resizable :draggable="false">
Type:
Boolean
Required:
false
Default:
true
Defines it the component should be resizable or not.
<vue-draggable-resizable :resizable="false">
Type:
Number|String
Required:
false
Default:
200
Define the initial width of the element. It also supports
auto, but when you start resizing the value will fallback to a number.
<vue-draggable-resizable :w="200">
Type:
Number|String
Required:
false
Default:
200
Define the initial height of the element. It also supports
auto, but when you start resizing the value will fallback to a number.
<vue-draggable-resizable :h="200">
Type:
Number
Required:
false
Default:
50
Define the minimal width of the element.
<vue-draggable-resizable :min-width="50">
Type:
Number
Required:
false
Default:
50
Define the minimal height of the element.
<vue-draggable-resizable :min-height="50">
Type:
Number
Required:
false
Default:
null
Define the maximum width of the element.
<vue-draggable-resizable :max-width="400">
Type:
Number
Required:
false
Default:
null
Define the maximum height of the element.
<vue-draggable-resizable :max-height="50">
Type:
Number
Required:
false
Default:
0
Define the initial x position of the element.
<vue-draggable-resizable :x="0">
Type:
Number
Required:
false
Default:
0
Define the initial y position of the element.
<vue-draggable-resizable :y="0">
Type:
Number|String
Required:
false
Default:
auto
Define the zIndex of the element.
<vue-draggable-resizable :z="999">
Type:
Array
Required:
false
Default:
['tl', 'tm', 'tr', 'mr', 'br', 'bm', 'bl', 'ml']
Define the array of handles to restrict the element resizing:
tl - Top left
tm - Top middle
tr - Top right
mr - Middle right
br - Bottom right
bm - Bottom middle
bl - Bottom left
ml - Middle left
<vue-draggable-resizable :handles="['tm','bm','ml','mr']">
Type:
String
Required:
false
Default:
both
Define the axis on which the element is draggable. Available values are
x,
y or
both.
<vue-draggable-resizable axis="x">
Type:
Array
Required:
false
Default:
[1,1]
Define the grid on which the element is snapped.
<vue-draggable-resizable :grid="[1,1]">
Type:
Boolean
Required:
false
Default:
false
Restricts the movement and the dimensions of the component to the parent.
<vue-draggable-resizable :parent="true">
Type:
String
Required:
false
Defines the selector that should be used to drag the component.
<vue-draggable-resizable drag-handle=".drag">
Type:
String
Required:
false
Defines a selector that should be used to prevent drag initialization.
<vue-draggable-resizable drag-cancel=".drag">
Type:
Boolean
Required:
false
Default:
false
The
lockAspectRatio property is used to lock aspect ratio. This property doesn't play well with
grid, so make sure to use only one at a time.
<vue-draggable-resizable :lock-aspect-ratio="true">
Type:
Function
Required:
false
Default:
null
Called when dragging starts (element is clicked or touched). If
false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel. You can use this function to prevent bubbling of events.
<vue-draggable-resizable :onDragStart="onDragStartCallback">
function onDragStartCallback(ev){
...
// return false; — for cancel
}
Type:
Function
Required:
false
Default:
null
Called before the element is dragged. The function receives the next values of
x and
y. If
false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel.
<vue-draggable-resizable :onDrag="onDragCallback">
function onDragStartCallback(x, y){
...
// return false; — for cancel
}
Type:
Function
Required:
false
Default:
null
Called when resizing starts (handle is clicked or touched). If
false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel.
<vue-draggable-resizable :onResizeStart="onResizeStartCallback">
function onResizeStartCallback(handle, ev){
...
// return false; — for cancel
}
Type:
Function
Required:
false
Default:
null
Called before the element is resized. The function receives the handle and the next values of
x,
y,
width and
height. If
false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel.
<vue-draggable-resizable :onResize="onResizeCallback">
function onResizeStartCallback(handle, x, y, width, height){
...
// return false; — for cancel
}
Parameters:
-
Called whenever the component gets clicked, in order to show handles.
<vue-draggable-resizable @activated="onActivated">
Parameters:
-
Called whenever the user clicks anywhere outside the component, in order to deactivate it.
<vue-draggable-resizable @deactivated="onDeactivated">
Parameters:
left the X position of the element
top the Y position of the element
width the width of the element
height the height of the element
Called whenever the component gets resized.
<vue-draggable-resizable @resizing="onResizing">
Parameters:
left the X position of the element
top the Y position of the element
width the width of the element
height the height of the element
Called whenever the component stops getting resized.
<vue-draggable-resizable @resizestop="onResizstop">
Parameters:
left the X position of the element
top the Y position of the element
Called whenever the component gets dragged.
<vue-draggable-resizable @dragging="onDragging">
Parameters:
left the X position of the element
top the Y position of the element
Called whenever the component stops getting dragged.
<vue-draggable-resizable @dragstop="onDragstop">
You can style the component using appropriate class names passed as props to the component. Moreover you can replace the default styles for the handles, provided in the source file
vue-draggable-resizable.css, but you should take care to define position and size for them. The default classes for handles are
handle and
handle-tl,
handle-br and so on.
The component also provides named slots for each handle, so you can use your markup inside each one.
Thanks to @kirillmurashov for his work on vue-drag-resize component.
If you discover any security related issues, please email maurizio.bonani@gmail.com instead of using the issue tracker.
Any contribution to the code or any part of the documentation and any idea and/or suggestion are very welcome.
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run serve
# distribution build
npm run build
# build the storybook docs into gh-pages
npm run gh-pages:build
# run tests
npm run tests
# run storybook at localhost:9001
npm run storybook
The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.