VueDraggableResizable 2

Vue2 Component for draggable and resizable elements.

If you are looking for the version 1 of the component, it is available on the v1 branch.

Features

No dependencies

Use draggable, resizable or both

Define handles for resizing

Restrict size and movement to parent element

Snap element to custom grid

Restrict drag to vertical or horizontal axis

Maintain aspect ratio

Touch enabled

Use your own classes

Provide your own markup for handles

Live Playground

For examples of the component go to the live playground

Alternatively you can run the playground on your own computer:

Clone this repository

npm install

npm run storybook

Visit http://localhost:9001/

Install and basic usage

$ npm install --save vue-draggable-resizable

Register the component

import Vue from 'vue' import VueDraggableResizable from 'vue-draggable-resizable' import 'vue-draggable-resizable/dist/VueDraggableResizable.css' Vue.component( 'vue-draggable-resizable' , VueDraggableResizable)

You may now use the component in your markup

<template> <div style="height: 500px; width: 500px; border: 1px solid red; position: relative;"> <vue-draggable-resizable :w="100" :h="100" @dragging="onDrag" @resizing="onResize" :parent="true"> <p>Hello! I'm a flexible component. You can drag me around and you can resize me.<br> X: {{ x }} / Y: {{ y }} - Width: {{ width }} / Height: {{ height }}</p> </vue-draggable-resizable> </div> </template> <script> import VueDraggableResizable from 'vue-draggable-resizable' export default { data: function () { return { width: 0, height: 0, x: 0, y: 0 } }, methods: { onResize: function (x, y, width, height) { this.x = x this.y = y this.width = width this.height = height }, onDrag: function (x, y) { this.x = x this.y = y } } } </script>

Props

className

Type: String

Required: false

Default: vdr

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component.

< vue-draggable-resizable class-name = "my-class" >

classNameDraggable

Type: String

Required: false

Default: draggable

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when draggable is enable.

< vue-draggable-resizable class-name-draggable = "my-draggable-class" >

classNameResizable

Type: String

Required: false

Default: resizable

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when resizable is enable.

< vue-draggable-resizable class-name-resizable = "my-resizable-class" >

classNameDragging

Type: String

Required: false

Default: dragging

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is dragging.

< vue-draggable-resizable class-name-dragging = "my-dragging-class" >

classNameResizing

Type: String

Required: false

Default: resizing

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is resizing.

< vue-draggable-resizable class-name-resizing = "my-resizing-class" >

classNameActive

Type: String

Required: false

Default: active

Used to set the custom class of a draggable-resizable component when is active.

< vue-draggable-resizable class-name-active = "my-active-class" >

classNameHandle

Type: String

Required: false

Default: handle

Used to set the custom common class of each handle element. This way you can style each handle individually using the selector <your class>-<handle code> , where handle code identifies one of the handles provided by the handle prop.

So for example, this component:

< vue-draggable-resizable class-name-handle = "my-handle-class" > </ vue-draggable-resizable >

renders the following:

< div ... > < div class = "my-handle-class my-handle-class-tl" > </ div > < div class = "my-handle-class my-handle-class-tm" > </ div > < div class = "my-handle-class my-handle-class-tr" > </ div > [...] </ div >

scale

Type: Number|Array

Required: false

Default: 1

The scale prop controls the scale property when the CSS 3 scale transformation is applied to one of the parent elements. If not provided the default value is 1.

< vue-draggable-resizable :scale = "0.5" > < vue-draggable-resizable :scale = "[0.5, 0.4]" >

disableUserSelect

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: true

By default, the component adds the style declaration 'user-select:none' to itself to prevent text selection during drag. You can disable this behaviour by setting this prop to false .

< vue-draggable-resizable :disable-user-select = "false" >

enableNativeDrag

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: false

By default, the browser's native drag and drop funcionality (usually used for images and some other elements) is disabled, as it may conflict with the one provided by the component. If you need, for whatever reason, to have this functionality back you can set this prop to true .

< vue-draggable-resizable :enable-native-drag = "true" >

active

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: false

Determines if the component should be active or not. The prop reacts to changes and also can be used with the sync modifier to keep the state in sync with the parent. You can use along with the preventDeactivation prop in order to fully control the active behavior from outside the component.

< vue-draggable-resizable :active = "true" >

preventDeactivation

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: false

Determines if the component should be deactivated when the user clicks/taps outside it.

< vue-draggable-resizable :prevent-deactivation = "true" >

draggable

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: true

Defines it the component should be draggable or not.

< vue-draggable-resizable :draggable = "false" >

resizable

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: true

Defines it the component should be resizable or not.

< vue-draggable-resizable :resizable = "false" >

w

Type: Number|String

Required: false

Default: 200

Define the initial width of the element. It also supports auto , but when you start resizing the value will fallback to a number.

< vue-draggable-resizable :w = "200" >

h

Type: Number|String

Required: false

Default: 200

Define the initial height of the element. It also supports auto , but when you start resizing the value will fallback to a number.

< vue-draggable-resizable :h = "200" >

minWidth

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 50

Define the minimal width of the element.

< vue-draggable-resizable :min-width = "50" >

minHeight

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 50

Define the minimal height of the element.

< vue-draggable-resizable :min-height = "50" >

maxWidth

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: null

Define the maximum width of the element.

< vue-draggable-resizable :max-width = "400" >

maxHeight

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: null

Define the maximum height of the element.

< vue-draggable-resizable :max-height = "50" >

x

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 0

Define the initial x position of the element.

< vue-draggable-resizable :x = "0" >

y

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 0

Define the initial y position of the element.

< vue-draggable-resizable :y = "0" >

z

Type: Number|String

Required: false

Default: auto

Define the zIndex of the element.

< vue-draggable-resizable :z = "999" >

handles

Type: Array

Required: false

Default: ['tl', 'tm', 'tr', 'mr', 'br', 'bm', 'bl', 'ml']

Define the array of handles to restrict the element resizing:

tl - Top left

- Top left tm - Top middle

- Top middle tr - Top right

- Top right mr - Middle right

- Middle right br - Bottom right

- Bottom right bm - Bottom middle

- Bottom middle bl - Bottom left

- Bottom left ml - Middle left

< vue-draggable-resizable :handles = "['tm','bm','ml','mr']" >

axis

Type: String

Required: false

Default: both

Define the axis on which the element is draggable. Available values are x , y or both .

< vue-draggable-resizable axis = "x" >

grid

Type: Array

Required: false

Default: [1,1]

Define the grid on which the element is snapped.

< vue-draggable-resizable :grid = "[1,1]" >

parent

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: false

Restricts the movement and the dimensions of the component to the parent.

< vue-draggable-resizable :parent = "true" >

dragHandle

Type: String

Required: false

Defines the selector that should be used to drag the component.

< vue-draggable-resizable drag-handle = ".drag" >

dragCancel

Type: String

Required: false

Defines a selector that should be used to prevent drag initialization.

< vue-draggable-resizable drag-cancel = ".drag" >

lockAspectRatio

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: false

The lockAspectRatio property is used to lock aspect ratio. This property doesn't play well with grid , so make sure to use only one at a time.

< vue-draggable-resizable :lock-aspect-ratio = "true" >

onDragStart

Type: Function

Required: false

Default: null

Called when dragging starts (element is clicked or touched). If false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel. You can use this function to prevent bubbling of events.

< vue-draggable-resizable :onDragStart = "onDragStartCallback" >

function onDragStartCallback ( ev ) { ... }

onDrag

Type: Function

Required: false

Default: null

Called before the element is dragged. The function receives the next values of x and y . If false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel.

< vue-draggable-resizable :onDrag = "onDragCallback" >

function onDragStartCallback ( x, y ) { ... }

onResizeStart

Type: Function

Required: false

Default: null

Called when resizing starts (handle is clicked or touched). If false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel.

< vue-draggable-resizable :onResizeStart = "onResizeStartCallback" >

function onResizeStartCallback ( handle, ev ) { ... }

onResize

Type: Function

Required: false

Default: null

Called before the element is resized. The function receives the handle and the next values of x , y , width and height . If false is returned by any handler, the action will cancel.

< vue-draggable-resizable :onResize = "onResizeCallback" >

function onResizeStartCallback ( handle, x, y, width, height ) { ... }

Events

activated

Parameters: -

Called whenever the component gets clicked, in order to show handles.

< vue-draggable-resizable @ activated = "onActivated" >

deactivated

Parameters: -

Called whenever the user clicks anywhere outside the component, in order to deactivate it.

< vue-draggable-resizable @ deactivated = "onDeactivated" >

resizing

Parameters:

left the X position of the element

the X position of the element top the Y position of the element

the Y position of the element width the width of the element

the width of the element height the height of the element

Called whenever the component gets resized.

< vue-draggable-resizable @ resizing = "onResizing" >

resizestop

Parameters:

left the X position of the element

the X position of the element top the Y position of the element

the Y position of the element width the width of the element

the width of the element height the height of the element

Called whenever the component stops getting resized.

< vue-draggable-resizable @ resizestop = "onResizstop" >

dragging

Parameters:

left the X position of the element

the X position of the element top the Y position of the element

Called whenever the component gets dragged.

< vue-draggable-resizable @ dragging = "onDragging" >

dragstop

Parameters:

left the X position of the element

the X position of the element top the Y position of the element

Called whenever the component stops getting dragged.

< vue-draggable-resizable @ dragstop = "onDragstop" >

Styling

You can style the component using appropriate class names passed as props to the component. Moreover you can replace the default styles for the handles, provided in the source file vue-draggable-resizable.css , but you should take care to define position and size for them. The default classes for handles are handle and handle-tl , handle-br and so on.

The component also provides named slots for each handle, so you can use your markup inside each one.

Thanks

Thanks to @kirillmurashov for his work on vue-drag-resize component.

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email maurizio.bonani@gmail.com instead of using the issue tracker.

Contributing

Any contribution to the code or any part of the documentation and any idea and/or suggestion are very welcome.

npm run serve npm run build npm run gh-pages:build npm run tests npm run storybook

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.