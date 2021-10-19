Vue 3 drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
Demo.
npm install vue-draggable-next
//or
yarn add vue-draggable-next
<template>
<div class="flex m-10">
<draggable class="dragArea list-group w-full" :list="list" @change="log">
<div
class="list-group-item bg-gray-300 m-1 p-3 rounded-md text-center"
v-for="element in list"
:key="element.name"
>
{{ element.name }}
</div>
</draggable>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
import { VueDraggableNext } from 'vue-draggable-next'
export default defineComponent({
components: {
draggable: VueDraggableNext,
},
data() {
return {
enabled: true,
list: [
{ name: 'John', id: 1 },
{ name: 'Joao', id: 2 },
{ name: 'Jean', id: 3 },
{ name: 'Gerard', id: 4 },
],
dragging: false,
}
},
methods: {
log(event) {
console.log(event)
},
},
})
</script>
transition-group:
<draggable v-model="myArray">
<transition-group>
<div v-for="element in myArray" :key="element.id">{{element.name}}</div>
</transition-group>
</draggable>
<draggable v-model="myList"></draggable>
computed: {
myList: {
get() {
return this.$store.state.elements
},
set(value) {
this.$store.dispatch('updateElements', value)
}
}
}
Type:
Array
Required:
false
Default:
null
Input array to draggable component. Typically same array as referenced by inner element v-for directive.
This is the preferred way to use Vue.draggable as it is compatible with Vuex.
It should not be used directly but only though the
v-model directive:
<draggable v-model="myArray"></draggable>
Type:
Array
Required:
false
Default:
null
Alternative to the
value prop, list is an array to be synchronized with drag-and-drop.
The main difference is that
list prop is updated by draggable component using splice method, whereas
value is immutable.
Do not use in conjunction with value prop.
New in version 2.19
Sortable options can be set directly as vue.draggable props since version 2.19.
This means that all sortable option are valid sortable props with the notable exception of all the method starting by "on" as draggable component expose the same API via events.
kebab-case propery are supported: for example
ghost-class props will be converted to
ghostClass sortable option.
Example setting handle, sortable and a group option:
<draggable
v-model="list"
handle=".handle"
:group="{ name: 'people', pull: 'clone', put: false }"
ghost-class="ghost"
:sort="false"
@change="log"
>
<!-- -->
</draggable>
Type:
String
Default:
'div'
HTML node type of the element that draggable component create as outer element.
Type:
String
Default:
'null'
It is also possible to pass the name of vue component as element. In this case, draggable attribute will be passed to the create component.
Type:
Function
Required:
false
Default:
null
if you need to set props or attrs to the created component.
Type:
Function
Required:
false
Default:
(original) => { return original;}
Function called on the source component to clone element when clone option is true. The unique argument is the viewModel element to be cloned and the returned value is its cloned version.
By default vue-draggable-next reuses the viewModel element, so you have to use this hook if you want to clone or deep clone it.
Type:
Function
Required:
false
Default:
null
If not null this function will be called in a similar way as Sortable onMove callback. Returning false will cancel the drag operation.
function onMoveCallback(evt, originalEvent){
...
// return false; — for cancel
}
evt object has same property as Sortable onMove event, and 3 additional properties:
draggedContext: context linked to dragged element
index: dragged element index
element: dragged element underlying view model element
futureIndex: potential index of the dragged element if the drop operation is accepted
relatedContext: context linked to current drag operation
index: target element index
element: target element view model element
list: target list
component: target VueComponent
HTML:
<draggable :list="list" :move="checkMove">
javascript:
checkMove: function(evt){
return (evt.draggedContext.element.name!=='apple');
}
Support for Sortable events:
start,
add,
remove,
update,
end,
choose,
unchoose,
sort,
filter,
clone
Events are called whenever onStart, onAdd, onRemove, onUpdate, onEnd, onChoose, onUnchoose, onSort, onClone are fired by Sortable.js with the same argument.
See here for reference
HTML:
<draggable :list="list" @end="onEnd">
change event
change event is triggered when list prop is not null and the corresponding array is altered due to drag-and-drop operation.
This event is called with one argument containing one of the following properties:
added: contains information of an element added to the array
newIndex: the index of the added element
element: the added element
removed: contains information of an element removed from to the array
oldIndex: the index of the element before remove
element: the removed element
moved: contains information of an element moved within the array
newIndex: the current index of the moved element
oldIndex: the old index of the moved element
element: the moved element
This project is heavily inspired by the following awesome vue 2 projects.
Thanks!