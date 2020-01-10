openbase logo
Readme

npm version vue2 GitHub open issues npm download MIT License

Description

Vue Drag and Drop library without any dependency.

Native HTML5 drag and drop implementation made for Vue.

Examples 🎪

Installation

npm install vue-draggable
<!-- or -->
yarn add vue-draggable

Setup

Setup plugin

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueDraggable from 'vue-draggable'

Vue.use(VueDraggable)

Setup directive locally

import { VueDraggableDirective } from 'vue-draggable'

export default {
  directives: {
    dragAndDrop: VueDraggableDirective
  }
}

Usage

In the template, use the v-drag-and-drop directive:

HTML

<div v-drag-and-drop:options="options">
  <ul>
    <li>Item 1</li>
    <li>Item 2</li>
    <li>Item 3</li>
  </ul>
  <ul>
      <li>Item 4</li>
      <li>Item 5</li>
      <li>Item 6</li>
  </ul>
</div>

Options

Directive v-drag-and-drop available options

{
  dropzoneSelector: 'ul',
  draggableSelector: 'li',
  handlerSelector: null,
  reactivityEnabled: true,
  multipleDropzonesItemsDraggingEnabled: true,
  showDropzoneAreas: true,
  onDrop: function(event) {},
  onDragstart: function(event) {},
  onDragenter: function(event) {},
  onDragover: function(event) {},
  onDragend: function(event) {}
}

Dropzone events (added, removed, reordered)

<div v-drag-and-drop:options="options">
  <ul
    @added="added"
    @removed="removed"
    @reordered="reordered"
  >
    <li data-id="1">Item 1</li>
    <li data-id="2">Item 2</li>
    <li data-id="3">Item 3</li>
  </ul>
</div>

These three custom events have additional ids and index params. Ids is an array of defined data-id attributes and index represents drop intersection. For more info check out example

Reactivity handling and renderless component

There is available VueDraggableGroup component so you don't need to write your own model manipulation logic. However, usage of this component is optional. Use only with Vue v2.6+. You can pass to component optional itemsKey prop if you want to change items collection property name. By default it's items.

<div v-drag-and-drop:options="options">
  <!-- optional renderless component -->
  <vue-draggable-group
    v-for="group in groups"
    v-model="group.items"
    :groups="groups"
    :key="group.id"
    :data-id="group.id"
    @change="onGroupsChange"
  >
    <ul>
      <li
        v-for="item in group.items"
        :key="item.id"
        :data-id="item.id"
      >
        <label v-text="item.name"></label>
      </li>
    </ul>
  </vue-draggable-group>
</div>

Event Params for onDrop, onDragstart, onDragenter, onDragover, onDragend callbacks

{
  nativeEvent: {}, // native js event
  items: [], // list of selected draggable elements
  owner: null, // old dropzone element
  droptarget: null // new dropzone element,
  stop: () => {} // Stop D&D (available only for callbacks `onDragstart` and `onDragend`)
}

TypeScript

Included TypeScript definitions.

Browser Compatibility

Polyfills for IE9+ support are included in the repo.

If you need to support IE9 in your applications, import the polyfills:

import 'vue-draggable/polyfills'

Contributors 🎖

nikolasptiagocsilvapiboistudiosswaroopjofigurluk
nikolasptiagocsilvapiboistudiosswaroopjofigurluk

LICENCE MIT - Created by Nikola Spalevic (nikolaspalevic@gmail.com)

