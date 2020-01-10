Vue Drag and Drop library without any dependency.
Native HTML5 drag and drop implementation made for Vue.
npm install vue-draggable
<!-- or -->
yarn add vue-draggable
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueDraggable from 'vue-draggable'
Vue.use(VueDraggable)
import { VueDraggableDirective } from 'vue-draggable'
export default {
directives: {
dragAndDrop: VueDraggableDirective
}
}
In the template, use the
v-drag-and-drop directive:
<div v-drag-and-drop:options="options">
<ul>
<li>Item 1</li>
<li>Item 2</li>
<li>Item 3</li>
</ul>
<ul>
<li>Item 4</li>
<li>Item 5</li>
<li>Item 6</li>
</ul>
</div>
v-drag-and-drop available options
{
dropzoneSelector: 'ul',
draggableSelector: 'li',
handlerSelector: null,
reactivityEnabled: true,
multipleDropzonesItemsDraggingEnabled: true,
showDropzoneAreas: true,
onDrop: function(event) {},
onDragstart: function(event) {},
onDragenter: function(event) {},
onDragover: function(event) {},
onDragend: function(event) {}
}
<div v-drag-and-drop:options="options">
<ul
@added="added"
@removed="removed"
@reordered="reordered"
>
<li data-id="1">Item 1</li>
<li data-id="2">Item 2</li>
<li data-id="3">Item 3</li>
</ul>
</div>
These three custom events have additional
ids and
index params.
Ids is an array of defined
data-id attributes and
index represents
drop intersection. For more info check out example
There is available
VueDraggableGroup component so you don't need to write your own model
manipulation logic. However, usage of this component is optional. Use only with Vue v2.6+.
You can pass to component optional
itemsKey prop if you want to change items collection
property name. By default it's
items.
<div v-drag-and-drop:options="options">
<!-- optional renderless component -->
<vue-draggable-group
v-for="group in groups"
v-model="group.items"
:groups="groups"
:key="group.id"
:data-id="group.id"
@change="onGroupsChange"
>
<ul>
<li
v-for="item in group.items"
:key="item.id"
:data-id="item.id"
>
<label v-text="item.name"></label>
</li>
</ul>
</vue-draggable-group>
</div>
onDrop,
onDragstart,
onDragenter,
onDragover,
onDragend callbacks
{
nativeEvent: {}, // native js event
items: [], // list of selected draggable elements
owner: null, // old dropzone element
droptarget: null // new dropzone element,
stop: () => {} // Stop D&D (available only for callbacks `onDragstart` and `onDragend`)
}
Included TypeScript definitions.
Polyfills for IE9+ support are included in the repo.
If you need to support IE9 in your applications, import the polyfills:
import 'vue-draggable/polyfills'
|nikolasp
|tiagocsilva
|piboistudios
|swaroopjo
|figurluk
LICENCE MIT - Created by Nikola Spalevic (nikolaspalevic@gmail.com)