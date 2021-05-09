Vue Component for draggable and resizable elements.

Features

A lightweight, no-dependency

All props are reactive

Support touch events

Snap element to custom grid

Use draggable, resizable or both

Define sticks for resizing

Save aspect ratio for resizable components

Restrict size and movement to parent element

Restrict drag to vertical or horizontal axis

Install and basic usage

$ npm i -s vue-drag-resize

Register the component:

import Vue from 'vue' import VueDragResize from 'vue-drag-resize' Vue.component( 'vue-drag-resize' , VueDragResize)

Use the component:

<template> <div id="app"> <VueDragResize :isActive="true" :w="200" :h="200" v-on:resizing="resize" v-on:dragging="resize"> <h3>Hello World!</h3> <p>{{ top }} х {{ left }} </p> <p>{{ width }} х {{ height }}</p> </VueDragResize> </div> </template> <script> import VueDragResize from 'vue-drag-resize'; export default { name: 'app', components: { VueDragResize }, data() { return { width: 0, height: 0, top: 0, left: 0 } }, methods: { resize(newRect) { this.width = newRect.width; this.height = newRect.height; this.top = newRect.top; this.left = newRect.left; } } } </script>

Props

isActive

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: false

Determines whether the component should be active.

确定组件是否应处于活动状态。

< vue-drag-resize :isActive = "true" >

preventActiveBehavior

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: false

Disable behavior of the component by clicking on it and clicking outside the component's area (isActive: true / false).

If the prop is enabled, the component is oriented only to the specified.

通过单击组件并单击组件区域外部来禁用组件的行为（isActive：true / false）。

如果启用了prop，则组件仅面向指定的。

< vue-drag-resize :preventActiveBehavior = "true" >

parentW

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 0

Define the initial width of the parent element. If not specified it calculated automatically.

With this parameter, you can set the bounding area for the component, and also it is used when resizing in real time.

定义父元素的初始宽度。 如果未指定，则自动计算。

使用此参数，您可以设置组件的边界区域，并在实时调整大小时使用它。

< vue-drag-resize :parentW = "2000" >

parentH

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 0

Define the initial height of the parent element. If not specified it calculated automatically.

With this parameter, you can set the bounding area for the component, and also it is used when resizing in real time.

定义父元素的初始高度。 如果未指定，则自动计算。 使用此参数，您可以设置组件的边界区域，并在实时调整大小时使用它。

< vue-drag-resize :parentH = "2000" >

parentScaleX

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 1

Define the initial horizontal scale or the parent element. Same value in parent's transform: scale() css definition.

The drag/resize and the sticks' sizes will computed with this value.

定义初始水平比例或父元素。父级的transform:scale（）css定义中的值相同。

拖动/调整大小和杆的大小将使用该值计算。

< vue-drag-resize :parentScaleX = "0.5" >

parentScaleY

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 1

Define the initial vertical scale or the parent element. Same value in parent's transform: scale() css definition.

The drag/resize and the sticks' sizes will computed with this value.

定义初始垂直比例或父元素。父级的transform:scale（）css定义中的值相同。

拖动/调整大小和杆的大小将使用该值计算。

< vue-drag-resize :parentScaleY = "0.5" >

isDraggable

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: true

Determines whether the component should draggable.

确定组件是否应可拖动。

< vue-drag-resize :isDraggable = "false" >

isResizable

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: true

Determines whether the component should resize.

确定组件是否应调整大小。

< vue-drag-resize :isResizable = "false" >

parentLimitation

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: false

Limits the scope of the component's change to its parent size.

将组件更改的范围限制为其父大小。

< vue-drag-resize :parentLimitation = "true" >

snapToGrid

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: false

Determines whether the component should move and resize in predefined steps.

< vue-drag-resize :snapToGrid = "true" >

gridX

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 50

Define the grid step size for the horizontal axis. Both sides of the component (left and right) will snap to this step.

< vue-drag-resize :snapToGrid = "true" :gridX = "20" >

gridY

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 50

Define the grid step size for the vertical axis. Both sides of the component (top and bottom) will snap to this step.

< vue-drag-resize :snapToGrid = "true" :gridY = "20" >

aspectRatio

Type: Boolean

Required: false

Default: false

Determines whether the component should retain its proportions.

确定组件是否应保持其比例。

< vue-drag-resize :aspectRatio = "false" >

w

Type: Number|String

Required: false

Default: 200

Define the initial width of the component.

The value can either be a number >= 0 or the string 'auto'.

If set to 'auto', the initial width value will be equal to the width of the content within the component.

定义组件的初始宽度。

< vue-drag-resize :w = "200" >

h

Type: Number|String

Required: false

Default: 200

Define the initial height of the component.

The value can either be a number >= 0 or the string 'auto'.

If set to 'auto', the initial height value will be equal to the height of the content within the component.

定义组件的初始高度。

< vue-drag-resize :h = "200" >

minw

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 50

Define the minimal width of the component.

定义组件的初始宽度。

< vue-drag-resize :minw = "50" >

minh

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 50

Define the minimal height of the component.

定义组件的最小高度。

< vue-drag-resize :minh = "50" >

x

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 0

Define the initial x position of the component.

定义组件的初始X位置。

< vue-drag-resize :x = "0" >

y

Type: Number

Required: false

Default: 0

Define the initial y position of the component.

定义组件的初始Y位置。

< vue-drag-resize :y = "0" >

z

Type: Number|String

Required: false

Default: auto

Define the zIndex of the component.

定义组件的zindex(层级)。

< vue-drag-resize :z = "999" >

stickSize

Type: Number

Required: false

Default 8

Define the sticks' size.

< vue-drag-resize :stickSize = "12" >

sticks

Type: Array

Required: false

Default: ['tl', 'tm', 'tr', 'mr', 'br', 'bm', 'bl', 'ml']

Define the array of handles to restrict the element resizing:

定义句柄数组以限制元素大小调整：

tl - Top left

- Top left tm - Top middle

- Top middle tr - Top right

- Top right mr - Middle right

- Middle right br - Bottom right

- Bottom right bm - Bottom middle

- Bottom middle bl - Bottom left

- Bottom left ml - Middle left

< vue-drag-resize :sticks = "['tm','bm','ml','mr']" >

axis

Type: String

Required: false

Default: both

Define the axis on which the element is draggable. Available values are x , y , both or none .

定义元素可拖动的轴。 可用值为 x ， y ， both 或 none 。

< vue-drag-resize axis = "x" >

dragHandle

Type: String

Required: false

Defines the selector that should be used to drag the component.

定义应该用于拖动组件的选择器。

< vue-drag-resize dragHandle = ".drag" >

dragCancel

Type: String

Required: false

Defines a selector that should be used to prevent drag initialization.

定义应该用于防止拖动初始化的选择器。

< vue-drag-resize dragCancel = ".drag" >

contentClass

Type: String

Required: false

Defines a class that is applied on the div with the class vdr

< vue-drag-resize contentClass = "box-shaddow" >

Events

clicked

Required: false

Parameters: Original event handler

Called whenever the component gets clicked.

单击组件时调用。

< vue-drag-resize @ clicked = "onActivated" >

activated

Required: false

Parameters: -

Called whenever the component gets clicked, in order to show handles.

单击组件时调用，以显示句柄。

< vue-drag-resize @ activated = "onActivated" >

deactivated

Required: false

Parameters: -

Called whenever the user clicks anywhere outside the component, in order to deactivate it.

每当用户单击组件外部的任何位置时调用，以便将其停用。

< vue-drag-resize @ deactivated = "onDeactivated" >

resizing

Required: false

Parameters: object

{ left : Number , top : Number , width : Number , height : Number }

Called whenever the component gets resized.

每当组件调整大小时调用。

< vue-drag-resize @ resizing = "onResizing" >

resizestop

Required: false

Parameters: object

{ left : Number , top : Number , width : Number , height : Number }

Called whenever the component stops getting resized.

每当组件停止调整大小时调用。

< vue-drag-resize @ resizestop = "onResizstop" >

dragging

Required: false

Parameters: object

{ left : Number , top : Number , width : Number , height : Number }

Called whenever the component gets dragged.

每当拖动组件时调用。

< vue-drag-resize @ dragging = "onDragging" >

dragstop

Required: false

Parameters: object

{ left : Number , top : Number , width : Number , height : Number }

Called whenever the component stops getting dragged.

每当组件停止拖动时调用。

< vue-drag-resize @ dragstop = "onDragstop" >

Contributing

Any contribution to the code or any part of the documentation and any idea and/or suggestion are very welcome.

npm run start npm run build

License

MIT license