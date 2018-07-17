❗ Version 1.0.0 is out! This finally includes support for IE/Edge.

Note that this required skipping the native transferData event property entirely in favor of a global variable that maintains the current drag transfer info. This could theoretically break some extreme edge cases involving multiple drag events occurring simultaneously, but I think it's very unlikely, or maybe even impossible. Feedback is greatly appreciated.

A lightweight wrapper that abstracts away the wonkier parts of the Drag and Drop API. View a live demo.

Introduction

The Drag and Drop API is pretty jank. Here are a handful of annoying issues:

Data transferred from a draggable element to a dropzone is only available in the dropzone's drop event. Want to take a look at the draggable's data during the dragover event? Say, to determine whether or not we can allow the drop? Sorry! No helpful UI feedback for your users!

event. Want to take a look at the draggable's data during the event? Say, to determine whether or not we can allow the drop? Sorry! No helpful UI feedback for your users! Got an object or an array you want to transfer between a draggable and a dropzone? Tough. Gotta serialize it. Say goodbye to your references.

Did you remember to do event.preventDefault() on dragover for every element you want to be used as a dropzone?

And so on.

The goal of this package is to provide a simple, lightweight wrapper around the API so you don't have to fiddle with all that nonsense. There are plenty of existing Vue components that provide rich handling of drag and drop, usually between or among lists and with tons of bells and whistles. They're great, but sometimes you don't need all that business, or it even gets in the way.

Take a look at some examples to get started:

Installation

npm install --save vue-drag-drop

Default import

import Vue from 'vue' ; import { Drag, Drop } from 'vue-drag-drop' ; Vue.component( 'drag' , Drag); Vue.component( 'drop' , Drop);

Or install both:

import Vue from 'vue' ; import VueDragDrop from 'vue-drag-drop' ; Vue.use(VueDragDrop);

Browser

< script src = "vue.js" > </ script > < script src = "vue-drag-drop/dist/vue-drag-drop.browser.js" > </ script >

The plugin should be auto-installed. If not, you can install it manually with the instructions below.

Vue.component( 'drag' , VueDragDrop.Drag) Vue.component( 'drop' , VueDragDrop.Drop)

Or install both:

Vue.use(VueDragDrop)

API

Components

Drag

A draggable element.

Drop

An element onto which a Drag can be dropped. All Drop elements accept all Drag elements, unless you change the behavior in your application.

Properties

The following properties apply to Drag components. Drop components don't receive any properties.

draggable

validation Boolean

default: true

Whether or not the draggable is actually draggable. Useful if you need to disable it temporarily.

validation: none

default: null

The data to be transmitted from the Drag to the Drop via events. This is passed through to every Drop -fired event.

validation: null or one of ['none', 'copy', 'copyLink', 'copyMove', 'link', 'linkMove', 'move', 'all', 'uninitialized']

default: null

See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/DataTransfer/effectAllowed.

validation: null or one of ['copy', 'move', 'link', 'none']

default: null

See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/DataTransfer/dropEffect.

image

validation: null , String

default: null

A URL for an image to be used for the drag image instead of the default. If you'd like to use HTML for the drag image instead, use the image slot. More details in the Slots section of this documentation.

If both the image prop and image slot are present, the prop will be used and the slot will be ignored.

validation: Number

default: 0 , 0

By default, a custom drag image is positioned so that its top-left corner is anchored to the cursor. You can adjust that positioning with these values.

validation: Boolean

default: true

If the Drag image slot is used, toggle whether or not the HTML is rendered off-screen. See the image slot documentation for more details.

tag

validation String default: div Drag or Drop element's wrapper, defaults to div.

Events

All event are fired with the same arguments:

transferData any

This is the data set on the Drag 's transferData prop. It is available on all Drop -fired events, despite the official spec only permitting it on drop .

nativeEvent DragEvent

The native browser event. Useful particularly for retrieving the dataTransfer object, which is needed for handling dropped files.

If you need to pass additional arguments in your event listener, the preferred method is to use the ES6 spread operator with arguments :

<drag @drag="myListener('foo', ...arguments)">Drag Me</drag>

myListener(myArg, transferData, nativeEvent) { }

If you don't have the spread operator in your environment, you can use a wrapping function:

<drag @drag="function(transferData, nativeEvent) { myListener('foo', transferData, nativeEvent) }"> Drag Me </drag>

dragstart

components: Drag

Fired once when dragging starts.

drag

components: Drag

Repeatedly fired for the entire duration of the drag operation.

dragenter

components: Drag , Drop

Fired once every time a Drag is dragged over a Drop .

dragover

components: Drag , Drop

Repeatedly fired while a Drag is over a Drop .

dragleave

components: Drag , Drop

Fired once every time a Drag leaves a Drop .

drop

components: Drop

Fired once when a Drag is dropped on a Drop .

dragend

components: Drag

Fired once when the drag operation is completed. Occurs after drop .

Slots

default

components: Drag , Drop

example: <drag>I am the default slot</drag>

example: <drop>So am I</drop>

For Drag , the content that will be draggable. For Drop , the content over which a Drag can be dropped.

Note that this is a scoped slot. The scope contains a single key, transferData , which will contain exactly what you set in the transferData prop on the Drag . For Drag elements, this will be populated while a drag is in action, and for Drop elements, when a Drag is being dragged over. Checking for the transferData in the Drop scope is the simplest way to determine if a drag is in progress over it.

image

components: Drag

example: <drag>Drag Me<template slot="image"><div>I'm being dragged!</div></template></drag>

The contents of this slot will be used as the drag image instead of the browser default. Since the spec likes to be annoying, this content has to be visible in order for it to show up as the drag image, so it's rendered off-screen for you using position: fixed . If you need this convenience turned off, or if you need to support a crummy browser that this doesn't work well with, you can set the hideImageHtml prop to false , which will prevent any additional styling being added. Just be aware that doing so will cause this content to appear inside the Drag element. It's up to you how to deal with it.

Multiple image slots do nothing; only the first will be used. If both the image prop and image slot are present, the prop will be used and the slot will be ignored.

