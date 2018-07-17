❗ Version 1.0.0 is out! This finally includes support for IE/Edge.
Note that this required skipping the native
transferDataevent property entirely in favor of a global variable that maintains the current drag transfer info. This could theoretically break some extreme edge cases involving multiple drag events occurring simultaneously, but I think it's very unlikely, or maybe even impossible. Feedback is greatly appreciated.
A lightweight wrapper that abstracts away the wonkier parts of the Drag and Drop API. View a live demo.
The Drag and Drop API is pretty jank. Here are a handful of annoying issues:
drop event. Want to take a look at the draggable's data during the
dragover event? Say, to determine whether or not we can allow the drop? Sorry! No helpful UI feedback for your users!
event.preventDefault() on
dragover for every element you want to be used as a dropzone?
And so on.
The goal of this package is to provide a simple, lightweight wrapper around the API so you don't have to fiddle with all that nonsense. There are plenty of existing Vue components that provide rich handling of drag and drop, usually between or among lists and with tons of bells and whistles. They're great, but sometimes you don't need all that business, or it even gets in the way.
Take a look at some examples to get started:
npm install --save vue-drag-drop
import Vue from 'vue';
import { Drag, Drop } from 'vue-drag-drop';
Vue.component('drag', Drag);
Vue.component('drop', Drop);
Or install both:
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueDragDrop from 'vue-drag-drop';
Vue.use(VueDragDrop);
<script src="vue.js"></script>
<script src="vue-drag-drop/dist/vue-drag-drop.browser.js"></script>
The plugin should be auto-installed. If not, you can install it manually with the instructions below.
Vue.component('drag', VueDragDrop.Drag)
Vue.component('drop', VueDragDrop.Drop)
Or install both:
Vue.use(VueDragDrop)
Drag
A draggable element.
Drop
An element onto which a
Drag can be dropped. All
Drop elements accept all
Drag elements, unless you change the behavior in your application.
The following properties apply to
Drag components.
Drop components don't receive any properties.
draggable
validation
Boolean
default:
true
Whether or not the draggable is actually draggable. Useful if you need to disable it temporarily.
transfer-data
validation: none
default:
null
The data to be transmitted from the
Drag to the
Drop via events. This is passed through to every
Drop-fired event.
effect-allowed
validation:
null or one of
['none', 'copy', 'copyLink', 'copyMove', 'link', 'linkMove', 'move', 'all', 'uninitialized']
default:
null
See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/DataTransfer/effectAllowed.
drop-effect
validation:
null or one of
['copy', 'move', 'link', 'none']
default:
null
See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/DataTransfer/dropEffect.
image
validation:
null,
String
default:
null
A URL for an image to be used for the drag image instead of the default. If you'd like to use HTML for the drag image instead, use the
image slot. More details in the Slots section of this documentation.
If both the
image prop and
image slot are present, the prop will be used and the slot will be ignored.
image-x-offset,
image-y-offset
validation:
Number
default:
0,
0
By default, a custom drag image is positioned so that its top-left corner is anchored to the cursor. You can adjust that positioning with these values.
hide-image-html
validation:
Boolean
default:
true
If the
Drag
image slot is used, toggle whether or not the HTML is rendered off-screen. See the
image slot documentation for more details.
tag
validation
String
default:
div
Drag or Drop element's wrapper, defaults to div.
All event are fired with the same arguments:
transferData any
This is the data set on the
Drag's
transferData prop. It is available on all
Drop-fired events, despite the official spec only permitting it on
drop.
nativeEvent
DragEvent
The native browser event. Useful particularly for retrieving the
dataTransfer object, which is needed for handling dropped files.
If you need to pass additional arguments in your event listener, the preferred method is to use the ES6 spread operator with
arguments:
<drag @drag="myListener('foo', ...arguments)">Drag Me</drag>
myListener(myArg, transferData, nativeEvent) {
// myArg === 'foo'
}
If you don't have the spread operator in your environment, you can use a wrapping function:
<drag @drag="function(transferData, nativeEvent) { myListener('foo', transferData, nativeEvent) }">
Drag Me
</drag>
dragstart
components:
Drag
Fired once when dragging starts.
drag
components:
Drag
Repeatedly fired for the entire duration of the drag operation.
dragenter
components:
Drag,
Drop
Fired once every time a
Drag is dragged over a
Drop.
dragover
components:
Drag,
Drop
Repeatedly fired while a
Drag is over a
Drop.
dragleave
components:
Drag,
Drop
Fired once every time a
Drag leaves a
Drop.
drop
components:
Drop
Fired once when a
Drag is dropped on a
Drop.
dragend
components:
Drag
Fired once when the drag operation is completed. Occurs after
drop.
components:
Drag,
Drop
example:
<drag>I am the default slot</drag>
example:
<drop>So am I</drop>
For
Drag, the content that will be draggable. For
Drop, the content over which a
Drag can be dropped.
Note that this is a scoped slot. The scope contains a single key,
transferData, which will contain exactly what you set in the
transferData prop on the
Drag. For
Drag elements, this will be populated while a drag is in action, and for
Drop elements, when a
Drag is being dragged over. Checking for the
transferData in the
Drop scope is the simplest way to determine if a drag is in progress over it.
image
components:
Drag
example:
<drag>Drag Me<template slot="image"><div>I'm being dragged!</div></template></drag>
The contents of this slot will be used as the drag image instead of the browser default. Since the spec likes to be annoying, this content has to be visible in order for it to show up as the drag image, so it's rendered off-screen for you using
position: fixed. If you need this convenience turned off, or if you need to support a crummy browser that this doesn't work well with, you can set the
hideImageHtml prop to
false, which will prevent any additional styling being added. Just be aware that doing so will cause this content to appear inside the
Drag element. It's up to you how to deal with it.
Multiple
image slots do nothing; only the first will be used. If both the
image prop and
image slot are present, the prop will be used and the slot will be ignored.
The first time you create or clone your plugin, you need to install the default dependencies:
npm install
This will run webpack in watching mode and output the compiled files in the
dist folder.
npm run dev
While developing, you can follow the install instructions of your plugin and link it into the project that uses it.
In the plugin folder:
npm link
In the other project folder:
npm link vue-drag-drop
This will install it in the dependencies as a symlink, so that it gets any modifications made to the plugin.
This will build the plugin into the
dist folder in production mode.
npm run build