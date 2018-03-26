openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vda

vue-drag-and-drop

by James Doyle
3.0.0 (see all)

A for Vue.js directive for providing drag and drop capabilities to elements and data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

213

GitHub Stars

393

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Drag & Drop List, Vue Drag & Drop

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-drag-and-drop

A directive for providing drag and drop capabilities to elements and data.

Install

Available through npm install vue-drag-and-drop or include as an inline script, like in example.html.

Mobile Support

This library simply wraps the native drag and drop in html5. There is no support, and probably never will be any, for native "drag and drop" on mobile. See this chart.

The reason for this is that touch devices already have the necessary events (touch events) to implement drag and drop without need the additional apis that the desktop drag and drop has.

If you need a cross-platform solution, you should check out this awesome library called pep!.

Demo

demo gif demo gif 2

You can load up the example.html file here to test the directive.

Usage

Here is how you might typically use this directive:

<li v-for="task in tasks" v-bind:id="task.id" v-drag-and-drop v-on:drop="handleDrop" v-text="task.title"></li>

This directive assumes you are using it inside of some sort of list of elements.

You can see a Vue instance in example.html if you want more details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vuedraggableVue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
562K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
vtl
vue-tree-list🌲A vue component for tree structure
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigationsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
vs
vue-slicksortA set of vue mixins to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list ✌️
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
7K
vdn
vue-drag-n-dropA simple kanban board where the items can be dragged and dropped from the list. This is a hybrid implementation of vue-smooth-dnd.
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
82
vue-draggableVue Drag and Drop library without any dependency 👌
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
7K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial