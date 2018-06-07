A Vue 2.x video player component based on DPlayer.

Live Demo

Install

npm install vue-dplayer -S

Usage

CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-dplayer@latest/dist/

import VueDPlayer from 'vue-dplayer' import 'vue-dplayer/dist/vue-dplayer.css' export default { components : { 'd-player' : VueDPlayer } }

Props

Options Doc

Name Type Default Description options Object -- all player options

Events

Event binding Doc

Example:

<d-player @play= "play" > </ d-player > export default { methods : { play() { console .log( 'play callback' ) } }

API

you can use all DPlayer APIs

Example:

<d-player ref= "player" > </ d-player > export default { mounted() { const player = this .$refs.player.dp player.play() setTimeout( () => { player.pause() }, 2000 ) }

License

This content is released under the MIT License.