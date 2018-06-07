openbase logo
vue-dplayer

by MoePlayer
0.0.10 (see all)

📹 A Vue 2.x video player component based on DPlayer

Readme

Vue-DPlayer

A Vue 2.x video player component based on DPlayer.

Live Demo

Install

npm install vue-dplayer -S

Usage

CDN: https://unpkg.com/vue-dplayer@latest/dist/

import VueDPlayer from 'vue-dplayer'
import 'vue-dplayer/dist/vue-dplayer.css'

export default {
  components: {
    'd-player': VueDPlayer
  }
}

Props

Options Doc

NameTypeDefaultDescription
optionsObject--all player options

Events

Event binding Doc

Example:

<d-player @play="play"></d-player>

export default {
    methods: {
      play() {
        console.log('play callback')
      }
    }

API

you can use all DPlayer APIs

Example:

<d-player ref="player"></d-player>

export default {
    mounted() {
      const player = this.$refs.player.dp
      player.play()
      setTimeout(() => {
        player.pause()
      }, 2000)
    }

License

This content is released under the MIT License.

