An escape hatch for DOM Elements in Vue.js components.

The directive v-dom-portal will move DOM Nodes from their current place in a Vue component to a target DOM Node via appendChild . Similar to vue-transfer-dom, but updated for vue@2.x .

Setup

npm install vue-dom-portal --save

import DomPortal from 'vue-dom-portal' Vue.use(DomPortal)

Usage

The target is the DOM Node that the element will be appened to, it defaults to document.body . Otherwise we can manually set this, or even pass a Boolean to dynamically move it around.

target can be any the following types:

string - this will be passed to document.querySelector to find the target

- this will be passed to to find the Node - A DOM Node or Element if you really want to specify it explitly..

- A DOM Node or Element if you really want to specify it explitly.. Boolean - will either appened to document.body if true , or return to where it came from if false

- will either appened to if , or return to where it came from if undefined - will behave as true , appending to document.body

< div v-dom-portal > </ div > < div v-dom-portal = "true" > </ div > < div v-dom-portal = "false" > </ div > < div v-dom-portal = "'#app'" > </ div >

If you can't make up your mind on where you want the DOM Node to go, you can toss it around the page at will with a variable.

const vm = new Vue({ template: ` <div> < div v-dom-portal= "target" ></div> </div> `, data: { target: 'body' } }) setTimeout (() => { vm .target = '#app' }, 500 ) setTimeout (() => { vm .target = false }, 1000 ) setTimeout (() => { vm .target = '#another-id' }, 1500 )

Since it's just a simple directive, it still works with transitions and directives.

const vm = new Vue({ template: ` < div > < transition name = "fade" > < div v-dom-portal = "target" v-show = "isShown" class = "overlay" > < img src = "image.png" alt = "Look, Ma, no z-index problems!" > </ div > </ transition > </ div > `, data: { target: 'body', isShown: true } })

Use at your own risk! No tests have been written, but it seems to be working.

If you find any problems please write up an issue.

©️ License

MIT