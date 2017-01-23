An escape hatch for DOM Elements in Vue.js components.
The directive
v-dom-portal will move DOM Nodes from their current place in a Vue component to a target DOM Node via
appendChild.
Similar to vue-transfer-dom, but updated for
vue@2.x.
npm install vue-dom-portal --save
import DomPortal from 'vue-dom-portal'
Vue.use(DomPortal)
The
target is the DOM Node that the element will be appened to, it defaults to
document.body.
Otherwise we can manually set this, or even pass a Boolean to dynamically move it around.
target can be any the following types:
string - this will be passed to
document.querySelector to find the
target
Node - A DOM Node or Element if you really want to specify it explitly..
Boolean - will either appened to
document.body if
true, or return to where it came from if
false
undefined - will behave as
true, appending to
document.body
<!--will be appended to document.body-->
<div v-dom-portal></div>
<div v-dom-portal="true"></div>
<!--nothing will happen, left in-place-->
<div v-dom-portal="false"></div>
<!--will be appended to document.querySelector('#app') -->
<div v-dom-portal="'#app'"></div>
If you can't make up your mind on where you want the DOM Node to go, you can toss it around the page at will with a variable.
const vm = new Vue({
template: `
<div>
<div v-dom-portal="target"></div>
</div>
`,
data: {
target: 'body'
}
})
setTimeout(() => {
vm.target = '#app'
}, 500)
setTimeout(() => {
vm.target = false
}, 1000)
setTimeout(() => {
vm.target = '#another-id'
}, 1500)
Since it's just a simple directive, it still works with transitions and directives.
const vm = new Vue({
template: `
<div>
<transition name="fade">
<div v-dom-portal="target" v-show="isShown" class="overlay">
<img src="image.png" alt="Look, Ma, no z-index problems!">
</div>
</transition>
</div>
`,
data: {
target: 'body',
isShown: true
}
})
Use at your own risk! No tests have been written, but it seems to be working.
If you find any problems please write up an issue.