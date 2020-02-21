This package allows parsing Vue component file with vue-docgen-api then injecting the result into the output file.

Getting Started

First, install the loader and vue-docgen-api.

$ yarn add -D vue-docgen-loader vue-docgen-api

Then add the loader to your webpack config file. Please make sure to run the loader at the last of the loader chain.

import MyComponent from './my-component.vue' Vue.extend({ components : { MyComponent } })

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.vue$/ , use : 'vue-loader' }, { test : /\.vue$/ , use : 'vue-docgen-loader' , enforce : 'post' } ] }, plugins : [ new VueLoaderPlugin()] }

If you want to apply this loader to non-SFC files like below, you also need to setup a rule for them. This works only with vue-docgen-api >= 4.0.0.

import Vue from 'vue' export const MyButton = Vue.extend({ props : { foo : { type : String } }, template : '<button/>' })

import MyButton from './my-button.js?component'

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , resourceQuery : /component/ , use : 'vue-docgen-loader' , enforce : 'post' } ] } }

Options

You can pass options for vue-docgen-api through docgenOptions and specify the property name the loader inject docgen result at.

{ test : /\.vue$/ , loader : 'vue-docgen-loader' , options : { docgenOptions : { }, injectAt : '__docgenInfo' }, enforce : 'post' }

Contributing

Please read our contributing guidelines.

