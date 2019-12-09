A vue document preview component, this component will display the contents of the document on the page.
English Readme | 中文说明书
First, add this package from yarn or npm.
yarn add vue-doc-preview
or
npm i vue-doc-preview --save
Then, import this component in .vue file.
<template>
<VueDocPreview :value="docValue" :type="docType" />
</template>
<script>
import VueDocPreview from 'vue-doc-preview'
export default {
components: {
VueDocPreview
}
}
</script>
You also can open demo.vue(which in src) to learn how to use this component, but it is introduced directly to the component from the source code.
<VueDocPreview value="# VueDocPreview\n**Markdown Test**```" type="markdown" />
<VueDocPreview value="newteach.pbworks.com%2Ff%2Fele%2Bnewsletter.docx" type="office" />
<VueDocPreview value="Normal Text" type="text" />
<VueDocPreview value="function () {\n console.log('VueDocPreview')\n}" type="code" code="javascript"/>
|prop
|description
|type
|default
|value
|document contents or office document's url
|String
|''
|type
|document type (Now supported types are 'markdown'、'office'、'text' of 'code')
|String
|'md'
|language
|code language (It takes effect only when the type is 'code')
|String
|''
|height
|when height > 100 it means that the component's height is hight+'px', otherwise it means that the component's height is hight+'%'
|Number
|90
|mdStyle
|markdown view custom style (It takes effect only when the type is 'markdown' or 'code')
|Object
|null
|textStyle
|text view custom style (It takes effect only when the type is 'text')
|Object
|null
|url
|document's url, but it only takes effect only when we don't set value (this property can also be used in office documents)
|String
|''
|requestConfig
|axios config
|Object
|{}
Now, we can customize markdown view style by setting mdStyle in props.
These tags can be customized: pre, code, ul, ol, li, hr, blockquote, img, a, table, tr, th, td.
In this example we will customize the style of code block in markdown view.
// template
<VueDocPreview value="# VueDocPreview" type="markdown" :mdStyle="mdStyle" />
// script
export default {
data: function() {
return {
mdStyle: {
pre: {
'background-color': 'rgb(187, 255, 255)'
},
code: {
'background-color': 'rgb(187, 255, 255)',
'line-height': '20px'
}
}
}
}
}
yarn run serve
yarn run build-lib
yarn run test
yarn run lint
MIT